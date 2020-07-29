Free Tarot Card Reading For July 30, 2020, By Zodiac Sign

Take the dive, zodiac signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Thursday, July 30, 2020, by zodiac sign.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Thursday's free tarot card reading brings with it the energy of a Sun in Leo.

On Thursday, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo and the waxing gibbous Moon is spending its last day in Sagittarius.

If the truth hasn’t come to light yet, expect it to be revealed, according to your free tarot card reading on Thursday.

Your zodiac sign is being called to live authentically, shedding the skin of any facades you may have found yourself wearing.

Don’t take this as believing you’ve been “fake” up until now.

A lot of who you are is a result of who you’ve been told to be.

Some people have not truly been on your side, forcing you to be who they want you to be.

While other people have had the best intentions, there have been misunderstandings.

You must shed off this old skin and step into your own light. Be courageous with who the universe is pulling you to be.

Dying to cut your hair into a rad, multicolor mullet? Feeling a shakeup in your career, the urge to move to a different job that would better fit who you are? Is there an internet friend that is the epitome of cool that you’ve been dying to talk to?

Life is too short to cater to living for someone else.

This Sagittarius Moon is calling you to seek out your inner truth while the Leo Sun season encourages you to step into the person who you’re meant to be with complete pride and glory, allowing no one to take away your moment to shine.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Aries, are you feeling a little restless as of late?

You’re being presented with two different paths, choices that lead to separate journeys that cannot be taken together.

You could continue living life the way you always have, offering no change and resistance to growth...or you could explore the new opportunities being presented to you that seem exciting and new.

Decisions must be made; this may even result in you leaving the path you’ve been on abruptly and without warning.

Follow the pull and explore the new options; the grass may be greener on the other side.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Taurus, this is a call to tend to your inner child. Ask yourself; who did I want to be when I grew up?

When did I stop trying for that dream? Of course, some of the ambitions we had as a child seem a little whimsical and unattainable.

You may not become the next superstar, but what’s stopping you from recording a TikTok pretending you are all that, expressing your talents?

If you wanted to be a superhero, go out in the community and help fix a problem plaguing your neighbors.

No dream is too big to fulfill the wishes of your inner child.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Gemini, your home life today will be glorious.

Your wishes for those you live with or hold closest to your heart will come true.

This is a card speaking to harmonious unions; those of you with partners may find yourself to be overjoyed, communicating effectively with those you love.

This is a day of reunion; you can expect to hear from the person your heart has been longing for, even if you’ve been waiting for an extended period of time.

This is a great day to clean your home, set up a tent in an open space, and have an indoor campout.

Think of homemade, handcrafted dates to spark those feelings of love.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Cancer, sometimes we must destroy the idea of what we thought we wanted for what we need.

This is that time for you. You have been living your life in a way that you may have thought was best for you, but the more you explore this path, the more uncomfortable the fit is.

Why do you keep forcing yourself to be able to bend at the will of a life that doesn’t serve you?

It is time to step outside of your comfort zone and explore all you’re meant to be...even if it means risking what you have worked so hard for.

It’s okay to give up and start over for what you truly need.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Leo, it is time you finally get what you deserve.

If you’ve been playing the waiting game for some karma to take effect, you will notice the universe working with you today.

This is a good omen for any Leos who are experiencing legal matters or awaiting news from a lawyer.

Honesty, especially with this Sagittarius Moon, will be an important theme throughout your day.

Be sure that in all matters you choose the truth, as any lies you tell today will come back to haunt you at a later day.

Lead with knowing the consequences; you have enough life experience to know this.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Virgo, you are finding yourself at a stalemate.

You are sitting on the fence; if you’re being honest, neither side seems that appealing as they both carry their own consequences.

No matter what path you choose you must go through loss. This is causing you not to want to take any action moving forward.

This is also known as facing your fears. Do not turn a blind eye because that feels easier at the moment.

Go forward with the courage brought on by the Sun in Leo and stand nose to nose with your demons.

Rip the bandaid off and move forward with your life instead of staying stuck.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Libra, time is moving by faster than you can keep up with right now.

You might feel like you’re drowning, but the truth is your head is staying above the waves and you’re learning to tread water.

Don’t look at life as something intimidating, face the fast-paced changes with excitement. Things are shaking up and life won’t be the same.

Start your day with a shot (or two) of espresso to keep up with what is coming your way today.

Don't be afraid to jump right in and tackle what is thrown your way. Get your hands dirty.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Scorpio, of all the moments in this Leo season, today is a call to listen and rely heavily on your intuitive nature.

There will be moments that test you today, making you wonder what’s real and what’s just a fabrication of your imagination. Intertwine your third eye with your rational mind to navigate the truths that are revealed today.

This might cause you some anxiety or trigger your paranoia; practice grounding to keep your feet firmly planted on the earth and to know that you are sure of the decisions and choices you make today.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Sagittarius, don’t fret the financial burdens that display themselves today.

This is just a hiccup on your way to a much grander path. Everyone can’t be on their A-game every day.

You may want to take a backseat today and see what you can observe.

Don’t be afraid to call upon your community for support as you navigate through the hardships that arise today.

If you’re feeling left out, reinsert yourself. Don’t wait for permission to come in from the cold.

Take care of yourself first today and make sure you nurture yourself throughout the day.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Capricorn, now is a time to turn to hope.

This card brings on great omens that you will not only be able to make yourself feel full but in these moments of positivity and love towards yourself, you will be able to nurture and tend to those around you.

The muse will be striking you today; expert to be inspired by the world around you and the people who inhabit it.

You may want to take a few notes on your phone about what moves you today so you can remember it outside of the moment it strikes you.

The muse that comes today can even be beneficial to your healing.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Aquarius, take time today to realize what a success story you’re becoming.

You have come such a long way from who you were and you’re building the fundamentals of who you aspire to be.

You are no longer in the devastation you started with.

You have built your life to move forward, to be stronger than you were yesterday, to be braver than your younger years, and to take the knowledge you’ve earned along the way to make better choices for your future.

You should be proud of yourself for pulling your life forward instead of staying in the past where it may have been more comfortable for the moment.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Pisces, it’s time to take a cold, hard look at yourself and find the areas that you wish to grow.

It doesn’t serve you well to stay complacent. You are up for review today. Be critical while loving towards yourself to see your potential.

Ask yourself where you can tend to, helping nurture your amazing traits while discarding those that don’t fit who you want to be.

Be aware that this card also calls upon others to have a critical eye over you today; pay them no mind. It is not up to someone else to decide who you are, it is your responsibility alone.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.