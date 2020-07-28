Free Tarot Card Reading For July 29, 2020, By Zodiac Sign

What do the tarot cards predict for your zodiac sign?

Your free tarot card reading is here for Wednesday, July 29, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

On Wednesday the Sun is in Leo and the waxing gibbous Moon is in Sagittarius starting at 3:27 a.m. EST.

Famous Leo Sun and Sagittarius Moon placements include Cher Lloyd and Woody Harrelson.

People with these placements tend to be very self-expressive, well bodied, with a flair for dramatics.

They live life at high volumes and should be heard for their honest and bold nature.

This Sun in Leo season will be providing you with a great sense of self while the Sagittarius Moon will look in and find what is missing from your life.

Your free tarot card reading reveals that Wednesday, July 29 is ripe for honesty.

Lies will be your biggest pet peeve while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

Some zodiac signs will be a little more careless with words and actions, not recognizing the weight of the things you say or the impact it could cause.

This is in regard to the reckless nature of Sagittarius Moons, who live much more in the moment without regard to long-term consequences.

Despite anything that comes your way Wednesday, you can expect with this Sagittarian Moon to be able to find your silver linings and reasons to hold on.

You will find yourself more cheery, leaning more to optimism.

However, you may find that while you can be forgiving and fun with others, you may have a hypercritical view of yourself, finding that you are harder on yourself than you typically are.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Aries, your free tarot card reading involves the Three of Wands.

Luck is beginning to change as you move forward to start making your dreams come true.

You are overlooking the golden horizon, leaning on the support of those who are still with you, believing in you and your vision.

You can see the light, growing closer than it’s ever been before. You can taste victory in the air.

You must pick yourself up and believe that within you, you have everything you need to be a successful person.

You are already equipped with talents and your mind has been molded from your experiences.

You are the best person for this job.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Taurus, your free tarot card reading involves The Tower.

It is time for you to call about a change to bring about your freedom.

You have been holding yourself hostage in the confinements of your mind.

Perhaps, a certain idea has been making you feel trapped, as though you cannot be free from this cycle or relationship.

On Wednesday you shall be released from this, anywhere from “Ah-ha!” moments of pure clarity striking you or big arguments that lead to destruction.

This change will not be comfortable and will shock you to your core; it may make you question everything in your life.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Gemini, your free tarot card reading involves the Ten of Swords.

there are people you believe to be on your side who are looking to betray you.

You may have known about this for a while, gathering information before making a final decision.

After all, if you don’t have to cut someone out of your life, why would you? However, Wednesday the final nail in the coffin will be laid.

You have all the information in front of you to know that this person should no longer remain in your life.

Unfortunately, it looks like you’ll be learning through a life lesson.

You'll learn why you should listen to the warning bells that go off when you know you shouldn’t be interacting with someone.

On Wednesday they will stab you in the back; make sure it’s the last time.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Cancer, your free tarot card reading involves The Chariot.

You can overcome any obstacle that arises.

You are strong-willed and determined to get through this.

Especially if this is in regards to more emotional matters, speaking to a turbulent time in your emotional affairs, expect to overcome and master the feelings that come up.

This will allow you to be victorious in any scenario that the day presents you with.

Be sure to have control over yourself Wednesday; try to force yourself to be more aware of your actions.

Getting through Wednesday won’t come naturally but with hard work, you will succeed.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Leo, your free tarot card reading involves The Hanged Man.

It is time to relinquish your energy into the universe.

You’ve been stuck, perhaps specifically in your own head, with questions about where to turn and where to go next.

These questions are great to consider, but if you’re not making any actions then what’s the point?

Are you going to keep hesitating starting and keep asking yourself a million questions about where to go?

It’s okay to not know the direction you’re heading down and to be unsure of where this next path leads.

Give into the universe and dive into the unknown instead of suffocating yourself with “what if?”.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Virgo, your free tarot card reading involves the Knight of Cups.

this is a call to follow your heart. Expect to be delivered messages from the universe that coincide with how you’ve been feeling (and how you’re hoping others feel).

This is a card that speaks to a great romance. Is Wednesday when you’re finally swept off your feet and greeted with someone who is charming and warm?

Go to where your heart pulls you, listen to the messages it is trying to deliver to you Wednesday.

You shouldn’t ignore these messages or believe them to be too whimsical. Sometimes your heart can be just as psychic as your third eye.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Libra, your free tarot card reading involves the Wheel of Fortune.

your luck is changing for the better. You are going through a spiritual shift and entering the next phase of your life.

While you are closing one door you are crossing the threshold to a new adventure.

Expect your movements to be supported by the spirit; the universe shall not let you fall.

Where you are headed is where your fate lies.

You are on the right path, even if it’s still too new to recognize that.

Karma will be coming into play Wednesday, bringing rewards for your past good deeds and efforts.

Expect your energy to be reciprocated.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Scorpio, your free tarot card reading involves The Empress.

With divine feminine energy, expect that the soil you plant your seeds to be very fertile Wednesday.

Any ideas that you are beginning to take action for while solidifying the movements you wish to be making.

You have grand ideas Scorpio, oftentimes coming to you in dreams and psychic messages.

All of the space your ideas are taking up in your space should be forced to seep outside of your mind and into the real world.

Your dreams, although grand, can be achieved. Utilize Wednesday to start planting your magic for what you seek.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Sagittarius, your free tarot card reading involves The Magician.

You have been waiting for permission to simply exist.

Be free! No one is going to give you the go-ahead to be yourself.

That’s because, the person you’re really waiting for, is yourself!

You must allow yourself to recognize and acknowledge the change that you wish to be.

When was the last time you surrendered power back into yourself and felt comfortable enough to demand energy from the universe to service you?

It’s fine time you reclaim your power, Sagittarius, and become the person you honestly crave becoming.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Capricorn, your free tarot card reading involves the Six of Pentacles.

Now is a time you must share what you have.

This could mean donating to your charity of choice or expending your energy into someone in need.

You have so much to offer and teach the world, especially with your wise business mind.

Don’t be afraid to share the secrets that you have learned along the way to help someone get to the place you are now.

While you may feel you’re not where you want to be, you are a lot farther than you were.

You have enough wisdom to go around; what a joy to be able to share your gifts with your community.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Aquarius, your free tarot card reading involves The Three of Pentacles.

You can admit that you don’t know everything without taking away value from yourself.

You don’t need all the answers, you need intensive collaboration where you can see what you want from a different perspective.

This doesn’t mean that you don’t have what it takes; this just means that you could be so much more if you worked together with someone else to strengthen your ideas and what you believe.

There is strength in numbers; don’t be afraid to share your wonderful theories and see if others can provide a deeper meaning with their insight.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Pisces, your free tarot card reading involves the Two of Cups.

You should be focusing on partnership and strengthening your methods of communicating with those you love.

There will be great harmony and compatibility between you and the people who matter most to you Wednesday.

If you’ve been holding off on having serious conversations, Wednesday may be the day you want to spark up the lines of communication.

This card denotes that not only will your concerns be heard and respected, but also worked upon and discussed with love and compassion.

Enjoy the harmony you’re feeling in your life.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.