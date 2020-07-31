The Moon is in Capricorn all weekend!

Your daily love horoscope for July 31, 2020 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

Leo season lasts until August 19. The waxing gibbous Moon is located in the zodiac sign of Capricorn after 8:01 a.m. EST.

Love shouldn't be hard, but sometimes it is.

When the Sun in Leo, so strong and brave squares flighty Venus in Gemini, the power play starts to whirl and all zodiac signs may wonder who is in charge?

There's always a little bit of friction that comes up just before the Moon changes zodiac signs, anyway.

So, when the Moon starts the day in fiery Sagittarius and enters Earthy Capricorn, the brakes get applied heavily for all.

Take a breather this weekend with your partner, and if you're single give yourself some grace!

There's lots of work to do right now, whether it be in love, career or at home.

What will your love horoscope be like on Friday?

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer. This is your last week before things intensify to have conversations about love.

While Mars is in Aries and in harmony with Venus, you may have a slight desire to control the conversation when it doesn't go your way.

This is a great day to start closing down some conversations that get nowhere.

You issue an ultimatum or decide to set clearer boundaries now. You'll want to pick wisely as you'll be reinforcing them during Venus in Leo season.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer.

This is your last week before things intensely focus on what you own and how to manage your resources for the purpose of travel.

You may be visiting with friends or deciding that you're tired of sticking so close to home and decide to just go and take a trip to wherever.

You may be encouraged by a friend to come for a visit or start to slowly re-expands your social network so you can be around your friends instead of feeling like life is going on without you.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer.

This is your last week before things intensify in your personal life, especially related to how you feel about the role you play in love.

You may be needing some time to think about your love life and the future. It's a great day to really express yourself, honestly and openly. You may realize that sometimes what you say still goes unheard and it can be frustrating.

But, this is a time for you to make important changes and you need to know where you stand.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer. This is your last week before things intensify and you either work with or against karma.

When you measure love by the way someone acts it can be easier to sense if the relationship is healthy or not. You may be paying more attention to how you feel than the way things are.

Today can be an important turning point for you. You might start to see the purpose of love in a new way and it can help you to decide what direction you want to take.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer.

This is your last week before things intensify in your friendship sector. You might find that you enjoy one-on-one interactions a lot more than you had realized.

There's a type of protective covering that comes when you have one person you can cozy up with and share your dreams to.

You might be missing that in your life at this time. Start being selective as to who you confide to. You'll have a better understanding as to who you hope to spend more time with next month, too.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer.

This is your last week before things intensify in your career and reputation sector.

When it comes to love and work, sometimes it can feel like you have to make a choice as to where and who to focus your time and attention.

You might be recognizing that there really isn't any balance between the two. When you're at work, you have to be all in, and when you're home with the one you love, the same mentality applies.

It's going to be necessary to help your partner understand what to expect. In a sense, you're training them how to treat you, which can turn out great for both of you!

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer. This is your last week before things intensify in your need to learn something sector.

Exchanging ideas about love and life with someone is a life-long lesson in exploration, but even in the best of relationships people become complacent and start to take their partner for granted.

During this final week, consider how much effort you're giving to your love life. Are you eagerly trying to find where you have things in common or are you feeling so comfortable that you no longer make the time special?

Today's a good day to look for what you treasure in your love life and try to find ways to duplicate those experiences.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer.

This is your last week before things intensify in your shared resources sector, including how you manage inheritance matters including life and death conversations.

Take time to focus and reflect on what it means to love someone and to be in their life. Each time you say yes to time with that person, you're saying no to time spent with someone else.

If your relationship has areas where you can focus your energy to make them even better, then consider it. If not, maybe it's time to consider applying some time to other areas of your life instead

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer.

This is your last week before things intensify about love and your intimate commitments. You may be ready to take the leap or learning that you don't really want to do so.

It's good to imagine what you want your future to look like so you can resolve in your heart that this is your decision. You have the power to choose what you want your future to be.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer. This is your last week before things intensify in your day and you feel busier than usual.

Even in love, there are small routines that you do each day that makes each one special. From being there when someone gets home to a morning text or night phone call, the little things add up to big ones each day.

If you've been feeling disconnected, try to create a new routine that brings meaning to your love life.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer.

This is your last week before things intensify around your romance and feelings of charity.

You have so much to offer a relationship right now. You might find that you're able to show your care and concern by doing small things for your partner. If you have felt like you're the only one making an effort, talk about it and see what you can work through together as a team.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, in one week Venus will leave chatty and sociable Gemini and enter private Cancer. This is your last week before things intensify around your relationship with people in authority.

You might be feeling as though everyone else has it all together, but what you see on the outside isn't always how things truly are.

Instead, focus on your own reality. You will feel better when you focus on what you see is real instead of what you think someone else's life is like and trying to duplicate it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.