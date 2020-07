The Sun leaves Cancer and enters Leo on Wednesday.

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until 4:30 a.m. EST, then Leo season starts. The waxing crescent Moon is located in Virgo all day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Sun rules Leo and expresses itself easily in the fifth zodiac sign.

Leo season is a time for summer love! The Sun in Leo is happy, bold, brave, and full of life.

If you've ever known a Leo zodiac sign, they are confident and reserved, full of self-awareness and quiet pride.

There's a reason why Leo is such a strong zodiac sign, it's ruled by the Sun.

The Sun in Leo takes what we learned during Cancer season about our inner world and encourages all zodiac signs to put something out into the world.

You might find it easier to express your courage in one-on-one relationships with others.

You may also find that you're able to share your ideas with others when you have their full attention.

Right now, however, when it comes to love, Venus is still in the zodiac sign of Gemini. Venus in Gemini is still flirty and playful.

The Sun semi-squares Venus on Wednesday which can inhibit our ability to express self-love.

When you have the opportunity to be free from restrictions, those first moments are the hardest.

So, don't try to put yourself out there without being cautious when dating or working on your relationship with a partner.

Instead, be bold with love on Wednesday, but also practical and smart.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love requires effort, and today be the kind of person who goes the extra mile for the sake of others.

Today's Venus square Neptune can make reality feel harsh, so your gentle encouragement with tough-love is helpful.

You'll be surprised how love seems to have no bottom while Venus harmonizes with Mars, which is in Aries all month

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Work on what triggers you at times. Today, you may find yourself confronting an emotional reaction that leaves you feeling vulnerable.

You have the ability to see beyond the circumstance, realistically.

However, it will require you to analyze a past hurt so that your perspective is adjusted to the current situation.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, the love you share with a friend can feel challenged.

You might even wonder why your relationship is going through such a difficult time.

An argument or perhaps an unwillingness to be considerate of each other could be the reason.

It's a good day to think about the overall purpose of your interaction to see if there is a way to compromise and let things rest.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be reflecting too long on the past and it's hindering your ability to love someone in the way that you want to.

You may not recognize your current situation clearly because you're so focused on past history.

However, if you talk about things and be open to conversing as needed about your inner conflicts, you will soon move forward without the need to look back or compare your current situation with another.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If someone has hurt your heart, even after you've moved on their words can still ring in your ear hurting your self-esteem.

A good friend can help you to remember all the reasons why you're not with that person anymore.

When you need a solid reminder of how much better off you are now, ask a friend.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is not only something to feel but a lesson in life itself. Today, the spirit of learning about love is here for you today.

You have a strong sense of what it takes to be a good partner today, and the determination to carry it through.

However, learning about love languages and how others receive love can be an area of focus for you today.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love can be exciting today. It's a day that's perfect for romance as Venus in Gemini invites you to celebrate the good in your life.

You may have strong feelings of love and affection for your partner today and want to really show how you feel.

Express your romantic side. Let yourself be sentimental with notes, cards and perhaps some special chocolates.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you love someone, you want to protect them.

Today you may have your protective wing spread out to tuck a loved one under its shadow.

It's a good day to let someone special know that you're there when needed and only a phone call away.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Communication is vital to loving and you are more open and expressive today.

It's a great time to ask questions and to invite your partner to share their thought and worries with you.

Even if you don't have the solutions to their problems, a shoulder to cry on is always a big help.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You don't have to spend a lot to show your love to someone.

In fact, the greatest expressions of romance are often free.

Taking the time to do something special is a wonderful way to demonstrate your commitment to a relationship.

Nothing is greater than your gift of time because it's the one thing you can't get back and can never be returned.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Self-love is important for you today, so fill the day with what you consider to be practical but romantic.

It's important to take some time out just for yourself so that you can resent her and feel rested and good about the week.

Don't be afraid to cancel any activities that don't feel right. Instead, give your body the time it needs to strengthen so you're at your best.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, respect love. You don't have to push it or force it to happen.

If it's meant to be, things will manifest organically in its own time.

Be willing to accept the timeline that comes with slow love because it's the type that will last.

