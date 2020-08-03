Your Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For August 3 - 9, 2020, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This is a wake-up call.

If there's a general "feel" to everything in the weekly love horoscope, it's more than likely going to revolve around the idea of wishing you'd done the right thing in the recent past, instead of making the mistakes that got you here today, in trouble.

There's also a major vibe of regret, having not listened to those who gave good, solid advice, and how not listening to them was a true mistake.

While this week doesn't look particular traumatizing or troublesome, the vibe that comes with it is all about knowing you did the wrong thing, and what you're going to do about it in the future.

There's a general feeling of missed opportunity — in love, in the workplace, even at home.

This week is a butt-kicker; it's a wake up call for all of us to pay closer attention to the choices we make and how some of these choices have long-term negative effects if we don't choose wisely.

What does the tarot card reading mean for your zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Queen of Cups

Somehow, you've managed to escape the negativity of this week, Aries. And not only that, but you're feeling very good about life in general.

Friends and loved ones are turning to you for advice and for love. You seem to be going through a "strong phase" where you feel stable, secure, and able to handle anything.

This shows, and others now look to you for sensible advice and guidance. You're well loved and feeling very happy this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): 10 of Swords, reversed

Looks like you just escaped a messy situation, Taurus.

This card is important mainly because it's reversed. It shows that you've just bypassed a troublesome situation, and that could very well be something in the health department of your life.

Expect good news coming. You thought something bad was coming your way, but this week shows you that you're safe and fine "as is."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): King of Wands

If you're unsure of some move you wish to make, ask an expert, Gemini.

You know people in your life that know better than you, in certain categories, so take advantage of the friends who can and wish to make themselves helpful to you.

This week is all about seeking wisdom where you can, and, in your case, you'll find great guidance coming from the people you trust and love most.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Page of Cups

Time to get in touch with your inner child again, Cancer, and even though that seems to be a seriously corny expression from years gone back, it's what's needed this week.

You have been taking things to heart; it's stressing you out, and you're shouldering way too much pressure. It's time to kick back and let it go.

Stop playing "grown up" so much; you're not responsible for every single thing. Let go of the need to control, and just... breathe it on out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): 9 of Cups, reversed

You win some and you lose some, and maybe this week you lose some, Leo.

Now, don't be dismayed. What this card tells you is that you're putting too much of your emotion into someone or something that's not going to reciprocate the feeling. It's a good lesson worth learning.

You're doing the right thing, and you've been a real champion for the cause, but in the end, it's all your effort and very little of "theirs."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): 9 of Wands, reversed

Oops, you made a mistake a while back and it's coming to haunt you this week, Virgo.

Don't worry, it's nothing too grand, but it's a hassle and you'll be doing a little damage control to get things back to normal. You aren't fond of paperwork, and bureaucracy makes you flipping insane.

But now and then you do have to complete a form or two, so save yourself the headache and make sure all that you put down on paper is correct the first time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): 4 of Swords, reversed

Libra, you might not be feeling too loving this week; in fact, your patience is at its end.

You are just not in the mood for people; that means family, friends, lovers — it's all one big nope for you. This card suggests that you might be thinking of doing something nasty to someone else, and you simply cannot rest until you get your version of revenge.

The advice? Pull back and think about your actions. Karma doesn't get COVID, we do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 5 of Swords

Once again, we're looking to the past for answers that cannot be found. Scorpio, this week is a call to arms for you: you must start living in the present or you'll suffer.

You're so smart and so ambitious, yet you've been feeling confused about what to do with your life. The problem there is that you're living in the past, and the present is rapidly changing for all of us.

Time to get a plan together for today and tomorrow. The past is already gone.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): 7 of Wands

One of your personal Sagittarius blessings is the ability to be alone for long stretches at a time.

This week will bring you more of that alone time, and you will use it well. You're only now just coming out of your shell; yes, you've been shocked and you've felt helpless.

Now, you realize that the only one who can save and improve your life is you. The work is yours to do, and you're finally ready for it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Page of Swords, reversed

This week you're going to recognize that you've been trusting the wrong people and that you've made a terrible mistake.

You're an honest, hard-working person, and at times you think others are as honest as you are, but they are not. And you invited someone into your circle that is not brimming with good intention; in fact, they mean harm.

Locate that person and make sure you disallow them from being in your life, from here on in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Page of Wands, reversed

As mentioned earlier, this week is going to come with its share of betrayal and confusion. Seems it's hitting home with you, this week, Aquarius.

You will be feeling a deep sense of disappointment, more than likely over the actions of a young person, possibly in your household. Someone in your life is going to make a stupid move before you have a chance to stop them.

Best thing right now? Be aware.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Ace of Pentacles

You're escaping all difficulties this week, Pisces. Good for you.

Expect a promotion, or some kind of financial upgrade. It's all going to feel a lot clearer and easier this week, and that should bring you great relief.

That money problem that's been on your mind for months now? You'll see the end of it, this week. In general, it's a week filled with positivity and joyful manifestation.

