Free Tarot Reading, July 25, 2020

The Moon is in Libra!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Today's free tarot card reading has a positive prediction for your zodiac sign.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo which brings attention to The Sun tarot card.

The Sun card is part of the Major Arcana and rules Leo. It's about fortunate events that happen after a hardship.

In other words, no matter what you go through today, your free tarot card reading reveals that the day is full of possibilities!

You just need to keep going with faith in your heart and courage in your spirit. The journey isn't over yet.

The Moon is in the sign of Libra, which is about social justice and balance.

Libra is represented by the Justice tarot card, which involves your inner wisdom and spiritual guidance.

You have to dig into your heart to understand yourself better.

Personal understanding and your free tarot card reading and its meaning can give you guidance in your particular situation.

Saturday's Life Path Number is a 9, the Humanitarian.

In numerology, like the tarot, the number 9 is about people and how to be a good person toward others.

You may not realize how much of an impact you make on others as you go about your life, but you do!

What does your free tarot card have to say about your day?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Today's tarot reading involves the Temperance card. The Temperance card is part of the Major Arcana and it means you're on a personal journey that has you thinking critically, perhaps worrying, too.

How will things work out for you right now? It's important that you don't feel bad for thinking so much about the details of a relationship or financial problem.

You want things to work out but when it appears that things aren't going just right, doubt creeps in.

Problems require solid solutions, and you're trying hard to save yourself time and avoid any unnecessary, costly mistakes.

You're only human, and it's natural to question everything that is presented to you at this time. You need more information and you also want confirmation that things will get better before investing any more time and money into this area of your life.

Start to outline the problem, what challenges you face, and how you can make things better. Once you have a workable solution, even if you don't have all the details you can do your part.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Today's tarot reading involves the Justice card, which often involves a legal matter or a desire to make something right.

How do you fix the problem you did not cause?

You pride yourself on being a fair-minded person. Your best to treat others with respect and expect the same in return.

So it can be baffling when you find yourself face-to-face with injustice and you want to do something to make things right.

Don't like to waste your time so of course, you'd prefer not to get involved in something sticky in the event that things don't work out. You do have the capacity though to share from your experiences and to lend a hand with advice and support.

While this may not necessarily feel like it's enough, for now, this can work out better for you than to do something when you don't have all the facts.

What goes on behind closed doors can be a mystery. However, the right thing to do is to be a light in someone's dark world, and when they're ready lend a hand and show support.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Today's tarot reading involves the Hanged Man card, which displays a man who has become comfortable with the situation even though it's not good for things to be that way.

According to the tarot, you have started to become a little bit apathetic. Maybe you have let situations to go without speaking up, but now you realize the matter is starting to hurt you and the way you had not expected. If you're struggling with feeling ambitious or just not sure where to start so you'd rather not do anything at all, you don't have to do this anymore.

Brush yourself off and start to make changes that work for you.

It's OK if you don't know all the answers or how the outcome will be in the end. What matters is that you do something different to start changing things and head in a better direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Today's tarot reading involves the Hierophant card, and you may be wondering what big government or tradition will need to change for the world to be a better place.

When things still chaotic you may have a sense that you are small and not able to do anything to make a big improvement in the world.

What you would like to see is more people getting along and being kind to each other.

It's frustrating when it appears that peace is nowhere in sight. Your tender and kind heart can sometimes get caught up in the negativity as well. Even if you try to shake it off, then deniably affecting you too.

Today it's important for you to do something special for yourself to bring your center of gravity back to a sense of wholeness.

Perhaps you may not be able to change the world, but you can't do something to change yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Today's tarot reading involves the Strength card, And right now what you need is more courage to do what you believe you were here to do.

You have to start believing in yourself even when you feel afraid. You may start to question every strength that you have and see fault in them. If someone says something negative you might even take it on as if they are talking about you.

Right now it's a tender time. Your birthday can make you rethink things.

But you can do is act as if you are what you say you want to be, don't worry about imposter syndrome or failing. Just keep moving forward doing the work and things will happen at the right time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Today's tarot reading involves The Lovers card,

You're here facing a difficult decision involving love and matters of the heart.

Perhaps you find yourself caught in between relationships or maybe you have fallen into the trap of comparing your current partner with an X.

You know you want to be happy and in love without the complications of emotions that make little to no sense. But a part of you could be questioning why these feelings keep coming up if they aren't real.

It's hard to talk about these things with your partner right now and maybe you feel like you're lying by not disclosing what's going on. It's normal to start letting go of a dream and have remorse if it's a loss.

What you can do is journal or talk about it with someone that you can trust like a counselor or a friend who knows how to keep your information private with time things will get better and you'll be able to set your heartbreak to rest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Today's tarot reading involves the Queen of Wands card, your intuition is leading you into a new direction and a fresh start is exactly what you want and need.

You may feel like change is inevitable but you don't want to shake things up when life is going so well right now. Of course, growth always requires a form of change, and you know that.

Familiarity can give you a false sense of security that you don't want to depend on at this time.

It's important that you try to do something that you feel comfortable with and see how things progress.

Perhaps with time, you'll know when you're ready to take a leap of faith.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Today's tarot reading involves the Magician card, Which highlights all your strongest personality traits and encourages you to use them for good.

Social distancing could have you questioning what you should be doing with your free time.

Maybe you have exhausted all of your resources and now you're ready for something new.

Put your talents to good use and perhaps donate them virtually with others. If you are good with your hands, a hobby doing woodwork or something you enjoy.

It can also help pass the time away and give you a sense of accomplishment when you've completed a project.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Today's tarot reading involves the Sagittarius card, and you are ready to do something of significance.

You're starting to feel more confident because you have overcome any challenges. Even though you are still in the process, you are ready to show how much you've changed.

It can be hard to do so when people are still judging you based on your past failures. However, you know deep in your heart that once you show that these changes are real others that love you will come around.

What you really want is an opportunity, but you don't need permission to get one just make a decision that this is your time to shine.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Today's tarot reading involves the Moon card, which means you may have some hidden enemies in your life and you have to pay close attention to who is trying to deceive you.

Everyone is on your side, and even though you may try not to be suspicious, you already know that some people are opportunistic and will do anything to get ahead.

What's important is that you focus on yourself without leaving too many openings of vulnerability.

At the end of the day, the only person you can control yourself. But this also means you have the chance to be protective and a little guarded when necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Today's tarot reading involves the Hermit card, signals that it's time for you to take a moment away from the noise of life and get into your personal space so you can think.

You are a spiritual zodiac sign and you love to help others, but to do so you have to connect with your higher power.

Knowing what to do and how to manage your life requires intentional focus but without letting yourself spend time with the universe you can't hear your inner voice.

Maybe you can do something small today to let yourself be quiet and still. Perhaps try some gentle yoga or stretching as a start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Today's tarot reading involves the Fool card, and a fresh start is on its way.

When you see a new thing coming your way many things can go through your mind. You might a first pill L quit and say that they should not be happening. Or you may decide that this is the best thing for you and jump in with both feet.

Try her best to surround yourself with people who understand what you're going through to give you helpful advice.

It's always good to use references and resources as a guide. You will enjoy learning about the possibilities as you proceed to embark on a new adventure that could change your life.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.