Free Tarot Reading, July 24, 2020

Have a great Friday, zodiac signs.

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Friday, July 24, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Leo. The waxing crescent Moon will be located in the sign of Virgo.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The day's energy comes with the numerology of a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

Earlier this week, zodiac signs were focused on emotional experiences, but when the Sun entered Leo action and courage become vitally important.

Your daily numerology brings up the energy of stability through life experiences while the Moon is located in Virgo on Friday and part of Saturday.

If your zodiac sign has been struggling financially during the recent pandemic, it's time to take what you've learned and to apply some wisdom.

The Moon is in the sign of Virgo which brings healing energy for all zodiac signs.

While the Sun is in Leo we can shine a light on problems and find solutions that help others too.

Two famous life path persons who used their platform to help people based on their own experiences include Elizabeth Taylor and Stevie Nicks.

Famous life path 8 people include Elizabeth Taylor, who was considered to be the most beautiful woman in the world.

She took on the role of activist to help promote awareness and find a cure for AIDS/HIV when the virus was first discovered.

Her friend Rock Hudson died from AIDS, and she used her platform to help others who felt the sting of that type of heartache.

She can be said to have had an interesting marital life. Elizabeth Taylor was married 8 times, twice to the same person, and was born a Pisces zodiac sign.

Another famous Life Path 8 is Stevie Nicks, another singer that is intuitively gifted. She took her her earlier life lessons about love and its failures and turned them into music.

While the Sun is in the sign of Leo, all zodiac signs can stand out from the crowd and learn something interesting about their public failures.

You can try to hide them or you can use your life to shine some light on them and use it to help others, empower people who are going through the same situation, and give hope.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, July 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: Strength

Aries, today you have the Strength tarot card, which is about inner and outer brawn.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo, you're learning how to manage your power in the best way possible.

You're learning how to be courageous, which means using the durability you have and becoming better with each future experience.

Right now, you are aware of your weaknesses, but you also know that you are more resilient than ever before.

Even your past challenges are viewed as stepping stones to the person you are today, and perhaps you're feeling thankful that you overcame them, even if it hurt in the process.

But, now the big question you're trying to answer is how should you use all that you've learned?

What you need is a greater understanding of how to apply your knowledge wisely, but not being too hard-hearted in the process.

You have made some flash decisions with negative results, and it took a lot of energy to repair relationships that were damaged in the process.

Don't be afraid that you'll repeat history, even if you do demonstrate that you are still a work-in-progress.

You are gaining additional confidence and today, you can do things intelligently while exercising sufficient independence.

Stay aware along this journey, as you know when you're being over the top without anyone having to tell you otherwise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: The Emperor

Taurus, today you have The Emperor tarot card, which is about leadership and their role in your life.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo, you're learning that you have to talk to people when you don't understand things.

It's good to have open communication with people you respect. You might fear that showing your vulnerabilities can demonstrate a sign of weakness, but there's nothing further from the truth.

People who have become leaders have gone through similar experiences as you. They have had to face their doubts and overcome feelings of incompetency.

In fact, if you didn't feel this way at all you would not be ready to take more responsibility.

These emotions you have about dealing with authority is part of the process you need to go through. It will help you to remain humble. With humility comes kindness.

You may feel like your opinions don't matter at times, but that should not stop you from speaking up today.

You have to organize your thoughts and give yourself tools to prepare you for those feelings to interrupt your train of thought, too.

Perhaps practicing the scenario you imagine will take place in your head but instead of seeing yourself fail, view yourself as successful, respected, and held in high esteem.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: The World

Gemini, today you have The World tarot card, which is about opportunities coming into your life, and you get to choose what you want freely.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo, you are ready to explore the world.

You have been talking about wanting to try something new and different for some time. In fact, the recent pandemic has given you a greater appreciation for life. You want to live and explore it to the fullest!

You realize that doing something fun requires you to be safe and smart, and you're not trying to take unnecessary risks in the name of a good time.

Your practical side comes out stronger when the Moon is in Virgo.

However, you do feel the need to break out of the usual, even if it's just for a little while.

You might find it helpful to try something that you know you can do.

Perhaps, going out camping or driving to a lake to watch the sunset or sunrise this weekend can give satisfy your craving for adventure.

Whatever it is that you decide to do today, you have lots of opportunities presenting themselves to you. So, don't ignore them.

See what interests you and then entertain what it would be like should you choose that option.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: The Fool

Taurus, today you have The Fool tarot card, that tells about new beginnings and how fresh starts take a person by storm.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo, you are anticipating that financially things are ready to improve. You are in a position to start trying new ways to earn money. Maybe you're buying a property, looking to sell one or revisiting arrangments you made and improving them.

Lacking financial security is something you fear since your zodiac sign needs to feel a sense of control over this area of your life. You're happy to do whatever work is needed to ensure that this is the outcome for you during this Leo season.

The Fool tarot card suggests that you are ready for a fresh start but you might act hastily because of how badly you want things to start now.

Fear can be a powerful motivator, and you are using yours positively. But rushing anything of importance can leave you wide open for errors. It's best to think through your options and to do whatever it takes while also being wise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: The Hanged Man

Leo, today you have The Hanged Man tarot card, and this can signify that you're waiting around for something or someone. You might have been on hold for so long that now this feels like a normal way of existence.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo, you need to address this state of apathy. You might be so close to letting go of your goals, and you don't even realize it.

You don't want to get too comfortable being passive about your life. You may have felt that you needed people's approval.

The truth is that you can't sacrifice your basic desires for the group.

You have to do what's best and right for you first. Self-sacrifice sounds reasonable but not when it's costing you time and your life.

Today, you may want to make one small change that helps you to break this pattern and start making more adjustments so that your life begins to look more vibrant and alive like you know that you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: The Lovers

Virgo, today you have The Lovers tarot card, which can imply a relationship is ready to change or that your heart is torn in two because you don't know what you want right now.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo,

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: The Chariot

Libra, today you have The Chariot tarot card, which symbolizes the energy it takes to ride the waves of life and overcome challenges that come against you.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo, you may be going through a tough time as it relates to a friend.

Perhaps you have felt the sting of betrayal and you have to shake it off and move on or get caught up in feeling defeated and stay where you are.

You don't have to ignore the way that you feel and let it stop you from your happiness.

Feeling sad is your right, especially because you trusted someone. You may want to know why, but even if there never seems to be the closure you're looking for, you can still muster enough strength to press forward. Better times await.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: The Sun

Scorpio, today you have The Sun tarot card, is positive and an uplifting sign that things are going to go your way, even if right now you have a dark cloud over your day.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo, Your work is starting to manifest wonderful opportunities. You might be able to acquire a new job at this time. You can work hard and see the fruit of your efforts come together nicely for you too.

You might be baffled at situations and they can challenge you, but even in the middle of fear, hold on to your faith and belief that good things come to those who wait.

The Universe sees all that you're doing and will bless you accordingly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hermit

Sagittarius, today you have The Hermit tarot card, which is a sign that you need to take time for yourself, even though it feels like there's no room for you to do so.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo, your me-time may be inhibited by friends who need so much from you right now. But the same support system that is there for you in the best of times is going to be an obstacle to your inner goals. You need time alone today. It's the only way you'll be able to get to the core of who you are and to hear your inner voice. You won't want to miss out on knowing what your heart is trying to tell you.

Even if your friends don't seem to understand, they will see the benefits of withdrawing from the world for a time because you can share so much more of yourself afterward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: The Empress

Capricorn, today you have The Empress tarot card, which is about abundance, happiness, and prosperity in family and/or financial matters.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo, you may be seeing something new come into your life via your partner or a family member.

You may feel concerned as to how these new resources will be used but don't worry! However things happen naturally, there's you're going to benefit no matter what the outcome!

Things that happen to someone else can give you a chance to show how supportive and loving you are.

When you express genuine joy and happiness for their good outcome, it will bring your relationship closer and build trust.

You'll have the chance to share in their joy and later when it's your turn they will have the chance to do the same for you!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: The High Priestess

Aquarius, today you have The High Priestess tarot and it's here to let you know it's okay to trust yourself. Your instincts are shouting to be heard, and it's important that you don't ignore your gut.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo, you have to let things happen naturally in love. You might want to share your life with some so much that you will let a red flag go without calling it out for what it is.

There's a reason why your inner voice is saying things to you right now. It wants you to pay attention to help you avoid heartache and not become broken in your spirit again.

It can be scary to think that you might be alone if you reject things that don't work for you, but trust that things will work out because you lived in your truth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: The Magician

Pisces, today you have The World tarot card, which means you have to let yourself explore all your talents and capabilities. You have too much to offer the world to let them go unexpressed.

For your daily reading, while the Sun is in Leo and the Moon is in the zodiac of Virgo, it's good for you to do things that bring you both happiness and joy.

You might think that it's a waste of time to pursue hobbies but these are talents that make life worth living.

You want to let your hands do art or music. It's good for you to have this opportunity to explore your life in different ways. It will help to understand yourself better, too.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.