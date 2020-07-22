Free Tarot Reading, July 23, 2020

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Leo. The waxing crescent Moon will be located in the sign of Virgo.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

You might feel like making a lot of noise in an area of your life, but first, get organized while the Moon is in Virgo.

The rest of this week is about preparation. You want to make sure that you are ready to stand out from the crowd.

Whatever it is that you're doing, you need to be sure to get your thoughts and energy under control so you're able to use it wisely.

It doesn't matter what zodiac sign you are, while the Sun is in the sign of Leo, your daily horoscope is focused on courage and the expression of your voice.

Your daily horoscope can bring many challenges, but as the tarot card associated with Leo indicates, these things will have positive outcomes in the end.

Thursday is perfect for planning your month, setting up a new goal in career or your personal life, or deciding to start a new habit.

The Moon in Virgo helps all zodiac signs to keep things practical all day.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Aries, it's good to be kind. You are so strong that taking a gentle approach can be hard for you.

You may not realize that you're coming off as harsh.

Make it a point to be gentle with others so that they can see beyond tough exterior and experience your soft inner being.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Taurus, intuition is needed because it's the way that your spirit speaks to you with conviction.

Today, you may find yourself completely alert to your innermost thoughts and emotions.

This is a wonderful time to discover what you're really thinking and feeling, instead of being so busy that you miss out on your inner voice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Your ambitious side is ready to go but maybe it's a good idea not to rush ahead.

You'll miss out on so much if you do.

It's good to be so open to a fresh start, but live in the moment and experience your amazing opportunities.

You can get the best of both worlds, an end result and an adventure.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Cancer, changes can be scary and with each transition comes lots of reactions.

You may be experiencing something in one way where someone else sees the situation completely differently than you.

It's best to be open to the fact that you will have different reactions to what's happening around you and to try your best to be understanding with others as they, too, make adjustments.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Something new and exciting can be coming to you, so don't let yourself feel limited by what you see now.

You have to be brave and have faith at this time so that you take inspired action.

Remember that opportunity often meets the person who is ready!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

If you're feeling like life is passing you up when you are ready for something good to happen, try to pick yourself back up and be optimistic.

You don't have to perfect, but do believe in yourself!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

To be happy, you'll need to have self-control because sometimes there are things too hard to feel joy about.

You may be going through a tough time right, now and it's important to choose to be satisfied knowing that better things are coming your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Certain parts of your life may be demanding you to give more of your time, but it's still essential that you choose to live a life that is well-rounded.

You don't want to lose steam because you worked too much. Take time for rest, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

If you have been putting all your stock into one area of your life you may be leaving yourself wide open for a mishap.

Try to have other things that you can lean on when you need to. If you have a fallback plan in place, you may not even need it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Work hard on your goals and dreams. Stand strong when you feel like giving up.

Sometimes you have to press forward when life gives you all the reasons to stop.

For now, failure is not something you should consider as an option. Your desire to succeed is greater.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

You are resourceful and you will be able to find alternatives to a situation when needed.

You don't have to worry about what the future will hold because you're always going to look for a way to make things work out if you aren't happy with what you have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Some days it's hard to know what to do or to understand why things happen the way that they did.

You have to practice acceptance during these moments and understand that there are things that take place and you may never know why.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.