Leo Season Tarot Card Reading, July 22 - August 19, 2020

Your Leo season tarot card reading is here with a horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology starting July 22 - August 19, 2020.

Here's what the tarot and astrology have in store for your horoscope during Leo season.

The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Leo on July 22 at 4:30 a.m. EST.

The Moon will start the day in Leo in the tenth astrology house then enter Virgo in the late evening.

The start of Leo season begins with the Sun opposite Saturn in Capricorn, making it hard to focus on structure.

The season begins with a burst of desire for fun and courage.

Leo Season also begins with the Leo Moon in harmony with the Sun, it's easier to think and plan. It's a perfect time to go with the flow.

The Sun is opposing too much change right now due to its relationship with Pluto and Jupiter.

There's also no desire to rock the boat in relationships with a semi-square between the Sun and Venus, too.

Here's what Leo season has in store for all zodiac signs, according to the tarot, starting July 22 through August 19, 2020:

Leo season tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Seven of Cups appears to represent your Leo season.

You have so many choices that have been presented to you this year.

Now, the pressure is on to decide on what road you want to follow next.

However, when it comes time to choose, you find your thoughts are loud and you can’t find what path best suits you.

Each of these options has great promise with them, as well as carrying their own individual faults.

It is important that during this Leo season, you lead with your heart, and follow where your passions lie.

If you shut out the rest of the world you will be able to hear what your heart is beckoning for.

Leo season tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with your Leo season, comes triumph, and that is displayed in The Chariot.

If you’ve been battling competition in all areas of your life, expect to finally reign victorious.

You are about to be on your A-game and your status is elevating.

Enjoy these feelings as you steadily progress into glory in your life.

There will be a success for you this Leo season; reveal in these wonders!

This did not come with luck but with pure willpower and determination.

Don’t just spend time thanking the universe...thank yourself too!

You’re the one who put all the hard work in for the rewards coming your way!

Leo season tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Seven of Pentacles is the theme for your horoscope during Leo season.

Gemini, this Leo season is defining what you need to learn; unfortunately, this may come after a time of failure.

With the Seven of Pentacles, we see that you are tending hard to what you want.

The energy you’re investing in the things you want out of life will eventually pay off; don’t expect this happening soon, however.

This Leo season might be a good time to put a pause on the moves you’re taking.

Step back to see how far you’ve come and reassessed your game plan to adapt to where you are now in life.

Leo season tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your card comes in loud and clear as Justice this season.

This could be tied to legal matters or injustices in your community that you are passionate about.

This card denotes that if you have been working as hard as you can. good things will happen in your life.

The universe will be seeing you and rewarding you for your efforts.

However, if you’ve been playing shady games and haven’t been entirely honest or trying your best to achieve your goals, the universe sees that too.

It will not be rewarding less than behavior.

Know that however you are living your life will finally catch up to you and will be reflected in your days to come this Leo season.

Leo season tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, happy birthday! For you, I have pulled The Magician to represent your Leo season.

It is time to get out of the maybes that ruminate around your head and go for the dreams you want to see manifest in your life!

Use the same energy you put into making these goals into the end product when they finally arrive and show up in your life.

This is predicting the start of something new, a door opening up for you to step through.

It won’t be easy to cross the threshold, but once you gather the willpower after all the work you’ve done, you will feel refreshed and renewed. Go forth, Leo!

Leo season tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Ace of Cups represents your Leo season this year.

Virgo, is that a new relationship coming your way this Leo season?

The Ace of Cups comes presenting ideas of refreshing ideas of love that are innocent and untainted.

This could be coming after a tragic heartbreak or loss, in a time where you need help nursing your wounds.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that you will have a new lover this coming Leo season.

Your tarot card reading could mean connecting with new friends over coffee and Zoom, grabbing a bite with a friend, or hearing more frequently from someone you love.

Regardless, expect to catch some feelings coming your way this Leo season; they will overwhelm you in the best way possible.

Leo season tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon represents your tarot card for Leo season.

Libra, be warned of those wishing you harm this Leo season.

There may be forces wishing to bring on your destruction.

This will be a fast-moving force and not likely to be the defining moment of your Leo season, however will leave you feeling agitated and aggressive.

If you survive this attack, expect to be left feeling self-assured and met with a boost of confidence.

Not much can tear you down, although people may try.

You are too much of a force to be reckoned with, Libra; sometimes people just need reminding.

Leo season tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, we see the Eight of Pentacles for you this Leo season.

This means to expect some results coming soon, but first a little more work.

You have been mastering your craft for a while now and your just rewards are coming with more effort.

Expect to be able to make some money off of your skills this season and practice monetizing your abilities.

It’s okay to advertise yourself! This might be a call to make an Etsy, a Fiverr, or any freelance business account to make a little cash on the side.

Take ownership that you know what you’re doing and talking about, and gain some pride in what you do even if they don’t come overnight!

Leo season tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Ten of Wands represents your Leo season this year.

Sagittarius, why are you under so much burden this Leo season?

The Ten of Wands reveals that you have had to make a lot of sacrifices for the success you are beginning to see, a lot of times going in and carrying all this pressure by yourself without anyone else to assist you.

Knowing that you did this on your own does increase your confidence, but are you able to see the end of your vision, or are you too distracted with the amount of stress you're under?

Keep working for it, but allow yourself room to grow, and you are sure to see success.

Leo season tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Two of Pentacles represents your tarot card for Leo season.

Capricorn, I sense that you will have some financial struggles this Leo season, which is even more stressful as money is a major motivator for you.

The Two of Pentacles calls for some trouble managing everything on your plate to the point of inability to successfully make the changes you wish to see in your life.

You need to look at this realistically and recognize this is not the worst struggle you’ve had in your life, you have survived and managed through much worse.

The best thing you can do now is trying to set yourself up for success so that this doesn’t become a pattern with you.

Leo season tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Ace of Swords is your tarot card for Leo season.

Aquarius, you will be cutting through to the heart of your setbacks and reaching enlightenment through the Ace of Swords this Leo season.

This is a chance to turn your luck around and regain some control in your life; your world is about to open up as soon as you dive deeper into the root of your problems.

This card is a major force, denoting either extreme love or hate for things in your life from one day being enamored and the next being disgusted.

You must take action; this will be swift and will not leave you without.

You must reclaim your space and set the record straight so that you can figure out where you’re going next.

Leo season tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Five of Cups is your tarot card for Leo season.

Pisces, you’re an emotional being, and with that comes sadness this Leo season.

The Five of Cups denotes that you will be met with instant grief, however over time you will see this as a blessing.

This could call upon the time of breakups or even general feelings of depression and lack of self-worth.

Not all is lost; there is still good in the world and wine in your cup that you can salvage.

You don’t have to throw the whole season away.

Look for the lessons you can explore and the tough conversations that might need having.

Instead of absorbing all the wrong you’ve done, that’s led you here, learn from your mistakes.

Tea Jones is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, mental health, love and relationship topics.