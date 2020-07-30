Pick A Tarot Card Reading & Find Out What's In Store For Your August 2020 Horoscope

Which deck calls your name?

August of 2020 is like no other August before it.

It's almost as if we're going through a test of stamina. Will we make it through? Will we rise above? Will love save the day, as it always has in the past?

Let's take this more personally, and see how your August 2020 horoscope affects you.

This month is going to be all about trial and error, for many. We'll be experiencing mighty highs, as well as profound lows; the roller coaster ride that we're all presently on is once again in full force, and, honestly, we need the guidance to get us through all we endure.

Ready to pick your own tarot card reading for August?

Whichever deck you pick is intentionally made for you. How could it be otherwise? If you pick the deck, then it's meant to be, so take a good look and see which deck calls your name.

Here's how to play. Just pick a card: 1, 2 or 3. Empty your mind and allow yourself to go with the number that pulls you.

Once you decide that number is yours, the process begins. You were meant to pick that number, and the number you pick will determine the reading you'll get. Everything is meant to be.

Have you chosen your deck? Choose wisely, as the deck of cards you choose will be your fate for the month. Now, let's read!

Tarot Card Reading #1

Strength

Death, reversed

Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Queen of Cups, reversed

6 of Swords

With Strength as your first card, you're starting out on a good foot, that's for sure. You're stepping into August equipped with all that you need; you're stable and intelligent, and your choices have led you to the right place.

You'll continue to make smart choices, as seen in the reversed Death card. Take this literally. Your choices are keeping you alive, and you're fully conscious of what the right thing to do is now.

That makes itself apparent in the reversed Wheel of Fortune card. You may find yourself having an argument this month with a woman in power. It could be a professional, but is more than likely a family member. She will not see your way, but her opinion matters to you, so take what she says into consideration.

In love, you may be feeling like it's time to move on. Your present situation is stale. You're looking for more in a relationship, and it's during August 2020 that you may very well decide to leave your present situation and look for something, or someone, in your life that you can tolerate.

As they say, if change is needed, only you can make that happen.

Tarot Card Reading #2

The Hermit

10 of Swords

The Emperor, reversed

7 of Cups, reversed

The Chariot, reversed

It's kind of hilarious that The Hermit comes up, as we're more than likely heading into another lockdown quarantine, and, in a way, we're all hermits to a degree, now.

Well, with the Hermit as our first card, we can expect alone time, and while it's hard not to feel isolated, it gives us a chance to reflect on that which needs change.

That 10 of Swords brings with it anxiety and exhaustion. That's your first wake up call.

With The Emperor in reverse as your next card, you're being told to get a grip and do something about everything you keep complaining about.

This spread is really for the person out there with the chip on their shoulder and the grudge that seems to ruin everything. We have one life to live, pal. Try to temper your annoyance, as it's hard for others to have to bear your annoyance as their burden.

That 7 of Cups and The Chariot, both reversed, tell you that your point came across, and, yes, everyone you know is fully experiencing your intolerance of everything. The upended Chariot says: Enough, you've toppled. Stop!

Tarot Card Reading #3

King of Swords

2 of Pentacles, reversed

7 of Swords

4 of Swords, reversed

8 of Swords

It's you, the King, no matter who you are — you're the one in control of your life, and you plan on succeeding. You've got character and wisdom on your side.

There's someone in your life who is driving you crazy, and basically making you spend a lot of money keeping them up. You did it, you do it, and you'll do it again, so it's more than likely your family, or, more specifically, your child.

This reading is about work, sacrifice and dedication. You will be deeply introspective this month, and you will come to terms with an issue that's important to you. This more than likely has something to do with work.

As the cards reveal, there's nothing to fear — it's merely about acceptance.

This sword-heavy spread is the story of determination. There's no failure here.

This month is going to bring you resolution, a shift in perspective, a new way to see an old issue that revives you and gives you hope. You're ready to fight the good fight in August, as you're ever ready. Keep close to friends and loved ones.

