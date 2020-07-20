Free Tarot Reading, July 21, 2020

It's time to prepare for Leo season, zodiac signs.

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waxing crescent Moon will be located in the sign of Leo.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

It's the perfect day to play within safe boundaries as the Moon spends the day in Leo during a Life Path 5 day.

Life Path 5 in numerology is the freedom seeker. It loves to have fun and to enjoy the little things in life.

It's the perfect time to plan out what activities you'd like to participate in when your state reopens.

You don't have to be irresponsible or go crazy with your itinerary.

Maybe you'll try something small and simple like ordering in a pizza or going for a walk in a park nearby.

We have our last day with the Sun in the sign of Cancer, and tomorrow it will enter Leo.

Cancer season was about exploring our inner world and rebuilding a sense of self-confidence and trust. It was a time of introspection and learning.

While the Moon is in Leo (the fifth sign of the zodiac) all zodiac signs get ignited, and it helps prepare us for when the Sun enters Leo where it is home.

Tuesday is the perfect day for searching out new adventures, being smart about it, and finding the courage to take life's challenges.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Aries, it's easy to feel good when things are going well, but a strong-minded person has fixated their thoughts on being well no matter what's happening.

It may feel impossible to do when the world tries to say things need to be a certain way for you to feel happy.

What matters is how you define your attitude, not what others think or say.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Spirituality doesn't have to involve time that you spend in church or in prayer.

Your whole life is a spiritual action. The way you love people and how you treat your neighbors.

When you're kind, the universe takes notice.

You also feel closer to your higher power and the spirit of love, because you've allowed it to work through you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You don't have to feel creative to be able to try something fun and new.

It's nice to know that there's something out there that you can do instead of staying with the usual.

Recapture the spark of life and go do something that brings life back into your life and perhaps a smile on your face, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

When trouble comes your way, you may not have even caused it.

You can step back and be an observer of the problem and see what the true source of it is.

Try to manage how you feel and relax a bit.

History has shown that this too will pass, and soon it will all be another memory that you can learn from in the years to ahead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Learning how to manage your money is something you don't mind doing, although it could be hard to cut back on areas that you really enjoy indulging in once in a while.

Perhaps set a goal and then reward yourself with something that further your frugality such as a high-end coffee maker or something you will use that helps you to also save money.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Silence can be golden. You don't have to always say what you're thinking or reveal all your ideas.

It can be good to save the best for later and let people discover your plans once they are done and the end result is revealed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Surround yourself with people that make you feel good.

You don't have to be around someone because you're bored or lonely.

Set your standards high even if it means you have to take a break from friends that keep you down.

The distance can give you a better perspective on picking friends that you like and really are good for your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You may encounter a difficult person in your life right now, and it can be hard to know how to manage someone who has a tough personality.

You will meet these types of people in various situations.

Sometimes the only thing you can do is be nice and hope that they will eventually change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Try not to let your faith dim due to circumstances out of your control.

Don't ever lose it, even though it's a hard thing to follow.

It's easy to let bad things make you feel like there's nothing to believe it, but don't take the easy way out. Stay strong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

It's hard not to think too much about things and it can be a waste of time.

It's best to set a time for when you will stop and make a decision.

Give yourself permission to think but not to waste the day doing it when you already know what it is that you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

People in life will sometimes turn on you and it can hurt your feelings.

But this speaks more about who they are.

You might blame yourself, but remember that when a friend turns out to be more of an enemy, it's not your fault.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Some decisions you make will forever change the course of time.

You can't go back in time to change things.

You may wrestle with the loss of what was or what could have been but with time, commit to accepting the life you have now.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.