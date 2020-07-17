Horoscope For Today, July 18, 2020

Listen to your gut, this weekend, star signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning crescent Moon is in the sign of Gemini entering Cancer at 10:21 a.m. EST.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Gemini is analytical, openly expressive, and the Moon in Cancer is intuitive, introspective, and quietly insightful.

The Moon will conjunct with Mercury this weekend. Mercury is in the sign of Cancer until July 28, 2020. Mercury in Cancer is contemplative.

Saturday, all zodiac signs can speak from the heart with the utmost sincerity as our thought processes align with our emotions.

However, Mercury is still in the shadow-phase after stationing direct, so there can be some misunderstanding or mishaps when communicating across technology or during change.

Mercury in Cancer will square with Mars in Aries. Try not to let someone's haste lead you to act impulsively if your gut tells you to be patient and hold off on something important to you.

Mercury will also sextile with Uranus in Taurus, making Saturday the perfect time to get organized.

It's a good time to channel our energy toward tangible things such as cooking, organizing our home, and for managing finances to bring order to our material world.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While the Sun and Saturn are communicating with one another, it's a great day to take some time to improve your home or work on projects that help you feel like things are in order.

Revise a room. Organize and update your personal and professional documents.

Talk with your parents to catch up on their take of the economic crisis or how the housing market outlook appears to them.

Learn about trends by analyzing the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun in your third solar house is in communication with Saturn and its a tough day to write or to do things that require extreme focus.

Instead of trying to force what seems to not be cooperating, go with the flow. Read a book.

Catch up on your friends and chat. Check out what's going on on social media, Twitter, and have a few laughs.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, the Sun in Cancer opens the door to personal possession.

Saturn is restructuring your resources of others which can impact you in an adverse way if you allow yourself to be vulnerable.

Trust that the Universe will help to uncover anything that you need at the right time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun in your first solar house opens the door to self-discovery, and today's perfect for you to try something new.

You can wait for an opportunity to come to you or work for it.

With Saturn in your house of partnerships, you may feel limited, but you aren't. You just have to plan more carefully, but still, do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

With the Sun in your house of hidden enemies, you are more aware of your needs and wants.

Perhaps you feel that you aren't getting them satisfied where you are. Look for opportunities elsewhere.

Saturn is inviting you to dig into your heart today.

Don't stress about your circumstances.

Instead, see that growth can happen but you may need to search in your heart and think big.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun in your house of friendship means that you are learning from the people who love you and are walking through this life with you as a companion or guide.

Today, Saturn is in opposition with the Sun, so you may have to consider a step away from what your friends may want for you.

You may need to learn to spread your own wings so you can fly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With the Sun in your house of career and Saturn boosting your authority, you appear to be someone that has it all under control, and right now in many ways, you do!

You have worked hard to get where you are right now.

And, today, you are more aware of how you'd like things to be. So, keep working on self-improvement.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun in Cancer encourages you to expand your knowledge more each day.

You have a strong desire to gain wisdom from experiences.

But there are lots of ancient resources and texts to study, too.

It's a great time for you to work on becoming a Renaissance learner!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With the Sun in Cancer activating your house of resources, you may find your help and support through others.

When times appear to be harder than usual, especially with Saturn in the second solar house this weekend, you can learn and grow with others.

Aim to be an advocate for listening and to share ideas with others and try to see where your strengths as a team.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

While the Sun is in your seventh solar house of partnerships, you may see yourself as a person who is there for others.

Saturn opposes the Sun in Cancer today, and so this can trigger feelings of loneliness, even if you prefer your me-time.

Try to find a way to get the best of both worlds today. Maybe you can spend time with a friend while you both keep in touch via video call, so it seems as though you're in the same room, but respecting your need for space.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun is in the sixth solar house of your daily work, so you are ready to get things accomplished.

It's a wonderful day to accomplish and complete little chores around your home and to feel a strong sense of completion.

With Saturn in your twelfth house today, you may want to tackle any eye-sores in your home that truly makes you unhappy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun is in the fifth solar house of fun and child-like play. It's a beautiful day for exploring the silly side of life and to take some time for leisure.

Bring out some fun board games or play an online game with a friend.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.