How The Leo Season Horoscope Affects Each Zodiac Sign

As we roll and tumble with the times, we start to reinvent our own selves as we get used to the "new normal." Part of the feeling of getting used to it all is due to Leo's solar influence on us all.

Imagine the Lion, out there on the wild plain. There's a time and place for everything according to this creature — a time to kill and a time to rest — and this is now the time to rest. It's not a time to ignore or deny; it's a time to rest our stress so we can really can survive what may come our way.

Leo season, which starts on July 23rd, is a time to store our mental and emotional reserve so we can ride this dangerous roller coster as easily as possible.

Leo is our inner sense of esteem.

We talk a big game about "not being able to handle it" when, in fact, we can handle it, and we will continue to handle it. That's the Leo in us. Leo is in the sky, guiding us towards the right things to do. Leo is there, letting us know that it's okay to be strong, proud and steady.

What does Sun in Leo mean for your zodiac sign?

No matter what sign you were born under, Leo season is sure to bring certain issues to the forefront.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You've always been smart and you work well under pressure, Aries. Leo's influence on you is going to be mainly focused on your balance upgrade.

You're doing well, Aries, but you need an "upgrade," meaning you need to break certain patterns so you can advance along your way with more progress. Leo is that feeling in your chest that tells you, "Yes, I am more than this."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There are times when you simply know with all of your heart that you're going to get your way. And then, there are times when you know you're not, but you're going to try so much harder now.

That's Leo, cosmically guiding your life. You're in buffalo stance, defiant but relaxed enough to show others that you can't be budged.

Leo is going to bring out your "stubborn." Because we need more of that, I guess?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've been in better spirits than usual, Gemini, and that means the side of you that is open for opportunity is keen to the effects of Leo in the cosmos.

Leo affects you like a fantastic night's worth of sleep. You'll feel energized and inspired during this transit, and all of your curious hobbies might even be worked on.

The gadgets await, Gemini! Leo makes you want to build something.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're one of the many people who enjoy staying at home. And while our lives have been dramatically changed to one where we are safest in our own homes, you fell into that very easily.

Leo's current adds a feeling of security. There's something different about home now, so why not make it even more special than ever before?

Leo sparks your creative channel, so expect to involve yourself in home projects. Beauty is key in this transit.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

For you, Leo, it's never been anything but wonderful to live life during the time of the year that belongs to your sun sign.

You've always loved your birthday, and you find it endearing to be celebrated. The feeling, for this month, is that of happiness and generosity. Nothing can get you down.

And yes, that's all about attitude and perception, and yours is upbeat and content.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Leo really doesn't have a bad effect on anyone, and you're no exception, Virgo.

You may have your moments — yes, you're grumpy and annoyed, and you let everyone around you know it. Leo is going to soothe that aggravation in your heart.

The truth is, you don't want to be upset all the time. With Leo in town, you'll find a new, slower pace that you can find peace on. You'll trust more in yourself, and doubt will have no place. Allow yourself this courage.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are times when you seriously think you're going to bust from the stress. What you need is a good dose of Leo in your life.

Happily, you're going to get it. How it's going to affect you is in your stress levels, and how you'll be much more at ease over something personal in your life, as well as how you learn to deal with stress.

Leo gives strength and influences us all. It's a great season for you to develop in. Allow yourself to grow and learn.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You switch on and off when it comes to self-confidence and neurotic self-doubt.

Every time you think something is great, you consider that it might be secretly horrendous, and then you ruin things for yourself. Leo is going to give you more on the positive side.

If you're feeling confident, you'll be 100 percent there during this transit. It could be a good time for you to sign a lease, or ask for a raise.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

As it is with all influences from Leo, on you, Sagittarius, this monthly transit works well in your world.

You're known as the creative one, the independent, the solo thinker. Sometimes you work in a bubble and have no real idea if your ideas are worth anything or not.

Leo's influence will jolt you into believing in yourself, fully. No regrets, Sagittarius. That's Leo in your world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's no surprise that you like to treat yourself to little gifts, here or there, and even less of a surprise when you buy lovely things for loved ones.

Throw Leo in to the mix and you've got a Capricorn gone on a wild spending spree.

It will be nice to be your friend during this transit. Leo brings out the gregarious, gift-giving goofball in you — and everyone benefits from it!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When Leo is in your chart, you will be presented with an opportunity that you need to jump on.

You, Aquarius, are generally a quieter, colder person who may hesitate before reaching out to another. Leo's push will give you an ultimatum: It's now or never, so make the move, Aquarius.

Here's the good part: Leo is always positive in nature, and if you need to "make the move," your higher self is telling to do the work needed for a better tomorrow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You feel well balanced and in tune with life, Pisces.

You've had your share of disappointments and you've come to realize that life definitely has changed as of a few months ago. Your strength kicks in, thanks to Leo, who brings to you new insight as to how you're personally going to move forward.

Think of this month as a time for renewed stamina and courage.

