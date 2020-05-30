5 Best Crystals For Libra For Power, Luck & Money

Libras are a special sign that needs a simple crystal.

Crystals can be a part of anyone's life, and for Libra energy stones that work best connect to their life's purpose and overall goals.

Libras are very clever and idealistic. Libras are diplomatic but also are also freethinkers, so when searching for which crystal is best for this zodiac sign, it's good to take those traits into consideration.

May people look to them as problem solvers due to their peacemaking attitude and solutions-oriented mindset.

Despite these great traits, this can also cause them to lack a sense of balance in their lives.

What is the best crystal for Libra zodiac signs?

Balance is a major struggle for this sign, and this is likely because they are able to think in two completely directions.

They are able to think logically in situations but also under abstract concepts that take idealism and creativity.

Because of this, they often have conflicting goals that hinder them from achieving their personal and professional goals.

The first and most important step to incorporating balance into one’s life is to understand what balance truly is.

Balance is when you are able to have control over two things without one overpowering the other.

It is the foundation of every aspect of life that yields a positive outcome.

We see this pattern in nature, business, and even our relationships.

Opposite energies have a way of feeding off of each other.

Think of the idea of good and bad. Good cannot be good without bad, and bad cannot be bad with the good.

These energies are different but work hand in hand to the point where one is meaningless without the other.

With respect to this pattern, nothing good ever comes from something one-sided. It takes two different energies to define each other to create something new and special.

Libras can master this concept by identifying their two conflicting energies and figure out how to use them to access their inner strength.

For example, if you are someone who appreciates creativity but thinks analytically you can use your creativity to come up with new ideas.

Sometimes when we think in two directions, we have a tendency to feel the need to separate the two.

Assuming that we can only have one over the other holds us back from our potential and defeats the purpose of being able to think in two directions.

This idea isn’t easy to grasp at first and just like every good thing in life, it takes time to master.

Crystals are a great way to jumpstart the process by helping you gain a sense of perspective.

Crystals are said to have special properties that inspire and influence your behavior in a positive way.

Not all crystals are the same and possess different types of healing properties.

Here are the 5 best crystals for the Libra zodiac sign, according to astrology:

1. Best crystal for Libra: Opal

Opal is a crystal known for its ability to instill yin-yang.

Yin-Yang is an ancient Chinese philosophy that highlights the importance of balance in everyday living.

This crystal gives Libras the ability to clear their mind and focus on what really matters.

It also gives them a sense of confidence in their decisions which helps them improve their self-esteem.

A bonus is that Opal is not only special to a Libra because of its healing properties, but also because it is the birthstone for the month of October.

2. Best crystal for Libra: Blue Sapphire

Libras often have a hard time with self-discipline.

They set goals for themselves that usually fall through because they lack the ability to hold themselves to the standard it takes to achieve the goal.

Blue Sapphire helps Libras by providing them a sense of wisdom and balance in their life.

This helps them eliminate the need to procrastinate by helping them remembering them about achieving their end goals.

The sense of balance also helps them separate work and play by working on time-management and patience skills.

3. Best crystal for Libra: Bloodstone

Bloodstone is known for its strong grounding properties for the Libra.

Libras are naturally very scatter-brained and have problems committing to one thing at once.

This crystal helps them gain the ability to stick to their decisions and follow through on commitments.

4. Best crystal for Libra: Ametrine

Ametrine is a crystal that is associated with creating trust.

In the context of the Libra, it is a great crystal for establishing trust in yourself.

Trusting your decisions and instincts is the best way to work on self-improvement and brings you a bit closer to achieving your goals.

This crystal also helps Libras gain some mental clarity about their environment which helps you become open-minded.

5. Best crystal for Libra: Blue Lace

Libras are very solution-oriented.

Because of this, they have a tendency to become very stressed when in the midst of chaos.

Blue Lace helps Libras become calmer and level- headed when they face conflict.

You will no longer feel the need to be the peacemaker or the problem solver.

You will finally be able to focus on your personal goals instead of how to cater to everyone around you.

