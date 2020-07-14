Horoscope For Today, July 15, 2020

Lots of harmony in the Universe, star signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is in the sign of Taurus.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The foundation is set for a harmonious day while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The Moon in Taurus is strong, yet gentle. Taurus is a naturally tender-hearted zodiac sign with lots of inner strength and determination.

The goal of any Taurus is to love you and to love all the beautiful things that life has to offer.

For that reason, astrologically, Wednesday is perfect for making art, changing the course of your life with an optimistic spirit, and believing that good things come to those who wait.

The Moon in Taurus can encourage each zodiac sign to exercise both restraint and patience.

All zodiac signs are dreamy-eyed on Wednesday when the Moon works in harmony with Neptune retrograde in Pisces.

Our ability to see beyond the scope of the problem is done through our imagination. Consider all options for your problems on Wednesday, even those that you perceive impossible to attain.

The Moon in Taurus is fortunate and lucky. On Wednesday, the Moon will work in harmony with benevolent and fortunate Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn.

Some zodiac signs may find that they are lucky in affairs related to money. Others are fortunate in affairs related to a job or a career.

A change can take place on Wednesday that is unexpected, but powerful. The Moon will be in harmony with Pluto who is conjunct with both Saturn and Jupiter in Capricorn.

For all zodiac signs, working hard and staying true to your path is positive and can bring out many good benefits for projects on Wednesday.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You will want to feel comfortable in your own space, and if things have been a little bit chaotic this week, you might not feel that way about your home.

Invest time in straightening things up and getting tidy.

Once you feel that your personal space is in order, you'll be able to focus on other things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's the perfect day to put things into perspective and not allow life to get you down.

Use the power of words to supercharge your energy.

Read something that moves you, even if it's a short, but sweet story.

Allow your mind to clear any negative that it might have had to digest via social media and fill it with better thoughts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Moon semi-square Mercury orb -0°52'

Be mindful of the things that you say, you may be inclined to speak without too much forethought and have to backtrack your words.

If you have a mishap, be sure to be the first to apologize.

Take ownership of what it is you say and do. Your sincerity and genuine care for people will shine through.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's a beautiful day to spend some time with a friend and allow their presence to fill your life in a positive way.

Do something for a person who is close to you.

Don't try to live this life alone.

Spend time with others that support you and give you love and respect.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sun sextile Moon orb +1°41'

You learn from experience.

Today's a great time for you to step outside your comfort zone and try something new.

You may want to participate in some form of work the challenges you today.

Don't be afraid to be uncomfortable. It's the perfect opportunity for you to grow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be true to who you are. You may feel like you have to impress someone, but that is untrue.

Instead of working hard to fit into someone else's mold of what is acceptable to be, simply be yourself.

Being strong and sure about who you are will remove those who do not appreciate you from your life.

You will have an opportunity to make room for those that do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today focus on solidifying your home life.

Participate or work on projects with people who have a strong commitment to integrity.

Imagine what your future will be like and how you are currently setting the foundation for your family.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's the perfect day to be relaxed and focused on the positives.

Do something special for yourself and allow a little bit of romance to enter into your life.

Schedule some special quality time with a friend and share and a memorable experience that is both playful and fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Thanks have a funny way of working out perfectly at the right time.

Try to avoid the long yourself to worry too much about the future.

Keep your eye on your present situation and be thankful for what you have in your possession right now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Start limiting your time spent on activities or adventures that are a waste of your time.

Right now, it's important that you get serious about what you want and start committing to doing the actions necessary to accomplish a goal.

You may find it refreshing to remove certain things off your plate that you previously thought were nice to have and learned that you don't need them at all.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today focus on developing your relationship with your inner self.

It's a good day to spend some time quietly reflecting on the last six months.

You may want to start journaling or meditating. Pray and ask the universe for what it is that you need to make the last of 2020 better than it has been.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Speak into existence what you want to have.

Today you have an opportunity to allow your creative energy to form a deep connection with your spirit.

Your words, spoken with conviction and confidence can help you to manifest what it is you want your life.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.