Free Tarot Reading, July 15, 2020

Work hard. Get results, star signs.

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waning gibbous Moon will be located in the sign of Taurus all day.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is a Life Path 8, the Powerhouse of numerology.

Every zodiac sign has a superpower of some sort.

There are empath powerhouse zodiac signs such as found within the water elements.

There are horoscope signs who have the ability to innovate and invent things to help move society forward, as we recognize in the air elements.

There are certain zodiac signs who are determined to carry through projects to the finish line, like earth elements.

And zodiac signs who are tenacious and bold, as we observe when a fire element is taking the lead.

Wednesday is wide open for you to take your natural power and apply it to the day. Ironically, the area of our strength early on feels more like a weakness.

This powerful story of triumph over challenge is there for you to grasp on Wednesday while 8 energy brings out each of our zodiac sign's core strengths.

It will be a great day to believe in yourself and to try just a little bit smarter and harder to break through whatever difficulties life has put in your way.

On the other side is bound to be a sweet victory.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Don't give up on your dreams, little Aries.

You may have to dig deep into your soul to find what you need in your heart.

You don't need to keep searching outside of yourself for a miracle.

You have everything you need inside of yourself to manifest what you need!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life can feel harder than usual. It's an uphill climb at times, but there is always something so sweet about victory.

Once you overcome your challenges, this week, you'll feel so good about this earlier time when you finally decided that you were strong enough to handle whatever comes your way.

And, what you weren't strong enough to do, you'd find a way to become stronger.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

There are times when you have to say goodbye to something you dreamed would be but wasn't meant for you.

It's sad to let go of a vision but these moments happen.

You can become clearer than ever before about what your life needs, Gemini.

Trust yourself to know what's best for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are doing the work right now of more than one person. So, it's no wonder that you feel tired at times.

You may really feel as though it's best to just throw your hands up in the air and say that you give up. But, then you would not like that in the end.

Today, press onward to reach the goal that you set for yourself this week.

You may have to stay focused on the end result while you plow through this period of hardship.

Keep your eye on the prize, Cancer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Leo, there is always something bigger and better out there but it's also okay to settle with good enough.

All that matters right now is that you feel that this is what you want.

Happiness isn't a comparison contest.

Your heart will tell you what works for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You don't have to push your own agenda. In fact, no one has to.

It's always best when you try to live in your truth and everyone else does the same.

You may sense that something isn't right lately, and so you should listen to your gut.

You may find that you're right about what you can't put your finger on once you give things time to reveal themselves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Try not to overthink first thing in the day.

You have to let things roll and not try to figure it all out sometimes.

It's good to go with the flow, Libra.

You want to keep your emotions in balance. Worry will get you nowhere.

Do your best. Trust the process and let the Universe handle the rest for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You needed this time to your self. You've been way overdue for some me-time.

You might have felt lonely at first.

Perhaps being on your own can also feel awkward, but this gives you a chance to really tune into your inner voice.

You have so much wisdom within, Scorpio.

Make time to listen to it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

No one expects things to go wrong when they trust a partner.

But, there are times when you're wrong and it's not your fault.

You did what you were supposed to do, Sagittarius.

When other people don't, karma has your back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

When you put good out into the world the way that you have been doing, things turn around in your favor.

You may see some of the changes already happening, but in your heart, you're afraid to believe that you can now let your guards down.

You may still struggle to see the sunshine in the dark right now, but it's there Capricorn. Enjoy it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

When you have been stabbed in the back by someone you loved or trusted it can make you feel afraid to ever let someone close to your heart in the same way.

But this is a new time in your life and the person you are with now may not be like the last one.

Don't let the past ruin a new opportunity to love and trust again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have the right to make decisions on your own time frame.

You don't have to rush in fear that you'll miss out.

You may find that it's good to take this time to think and reflect.

If it makes you feel better, take all the time that you need, Pisces. If it's meant to be, it will happen.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.