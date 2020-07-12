Free Tarot Reading, July 13, 2020

Be kind, star signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Monday, July 13, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waning gibbous Moon will be located in the sign of Aries entering Taurus all day.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is a Life Path 6, the Nurturer of numerology.

What do you nurture back to good health?

You might be someone who has a love for nature and helping a plant return to a healthy state is a way of expressing your green thumb and showing a love of living things.

You might be a caretaker personality type who wants to foster or adopt children some day.

Monday's energy is about the care of love of a motherly figure. Life Path 6 is a softer energy.

As the top of the number 6 leans down over her center, you can see the protective state of this nurturing number.

Famous Life Path 6 individuals are Goldie Hawn and Eddie Murphy.

People who have this Life Path Number are kind, generous and giving. They are nurturers with healing energy.

The Moon, which expresses feminine energy leaves the dynamics of Aries to take a slower pace while in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The Moon in Taurus is about beauty and the ownership of lovely things.

Today, while the Moon is in the sign of Aries entering Taurus at 1:32 p.m. EST. We transition from the self to what we personally care for in our homes.

Monday is a good day to nurture something (or someone) that you love by taking small intentional steps that express love.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, July 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

You may be experiencing a level of self-doubt.

Depending on how you feel about the current situation, you may be inclined to dismiss your feelings and just press on.

These feelings may not go away on their own.

Sort through the various circumstances to pinpoint the source of trouble in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Lean on a friend today. It's always good to have a friend who is naturally brave and strong.

You may need to hear their honest and forthright opinion, even if you don't necessarily agree with it.

You will benefit from hearing someone who shares their thoughts with you.

The reaction it causes in your heart can help you to figure out what you actually want right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You are tempted to try something and to use it to avoid dealing with a particular person or situation.

You might be going through the motions right now.

The problem is that when you avoid a person or situation, it can eat you up inside.

Avoidance can make it appear easier to just stay busy and pretend nothing is happening at all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Things appear to be chaotic and the last thing you want to add to your already packed schedule is a new item to work on.

Right now, the motto is 'keep things super simple'. You will want to focus like a laser beam on what you're managing now until it's done.

Then, maybe on your own terms add something new to your plate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You don't mind spending quiet time alone in your thoughts. In fact, it's great when you can have a moment to yourself to really think about life for a while.

You may be pleased that you finally understand a piece of wisdom that had not been perfectly clear before just because you took a moment to pause and reflect.

Be sure to spend some chill time today, and let life slow down for a while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Celebrate your friendships. It's so good to have people who love and celebrate together.

You may enjoy being around your good friends to talk about what's new and finding out what adventures you want to try together, next.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Tarot card: The Moon

Not everyone you meet has the best interest at heart for you, and it can be hard to understand why anyone would be that way.

It's not your fault that someone is trying to bring your light down.

How you respond, though, is up to you. Try to put some space in between you and the other person and focus on the good stuff.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

When you catch someone doing a shady thing it can be tough to know how to handle the situation.

Is it your responsibility to hold that person accountable? Maybe not.

Karma is always watching and when someone or something doesn't do the right thing, you don't have to call them out on it. Life will!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You have to keep plugging along and work hard to accomplish what you set out to do this month.

Obstacles are starting to come up and try to hold you back from meeting your deadline.

If you fell a little bit behind, no worries.

Get back into the game and keep winning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are ready for a little bit of excitement to come back into your life.

Try a fun challenge with your best friend or life partner. Do something competitive and see if you can beat your last goal.

It's a great time to keep things simple and short so that you can squeeze in a lot of fun before the work week is back in full swing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

You trust yourself and know when something isn't right.

Look out for others and even if it seems hard to do, if you sense something isn't the way it should be, invite your friend to open up and chat.

Sometimes just knowing that you're there for them is enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You are going through a lot of rediscovery and beautiful changes, inside and out.

It's not time for you to conform, but to transform into who you want to be in this life.

Keep doing the important work. The miracle is unfolding even if you don't see it right now.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.