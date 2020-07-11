Free Tarot Reading, July 12, 2020

It's going to be a great day!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Sunday, July 12, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waning gibbous Moon will be located in the sign of Aries all day.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is a Life Path 5, the Freedom Seeker of numerology.

Famous Life Path 5 include Abraham Lincoln, Bette Midler, and Charles Barkley.

Life Path 5 individuals are fun-loving, thrill-seekers, who adore adventure and desire to see everyone enjoying their idea of personal expression.

With the Sun in the sign of maternal Cancer and the Moon in the sign of youthful Aries, all zodiac signs can make the most of this day.

Today, while the Moon is in the sign of Aries, do something that is personal for you. Workout or participate in some sort of physical activity.

Focus on accomplishing short-term goals and completing projects that are quick and easy for you.

Don't get bogged down in too many details. Try to avoid negative people, places or things.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

A new beginning could result in you setting a clear boundary for yourself.

You will refuse to let anyone cross it, and you may find yourself learning how to exercise restraint in a new way.

Self-respect can be a result of your desire and commitment to these new change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Set the stage for improved stability.

Start creating simple routines that encourage you to be fully present.

You will find that living in the moment helps you to feel good about your day.

A sweet surrender to the powers that be is the gateway for happiness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

It is necessary for you to pause and solve a problem that may have been swept aside for a short period of time.

You may find yourself settling this matter quite quickly.

Perhaps having had time to think before acting has given you the wisdom and direction you need to do what needs to be done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Being a person of action can help you to get ahead. You may have to force yourself today to do things that aren't exciting but necessary. You may feel as though you're on your own and others are not necessarily on the same page. They may not have to be, it's OK for you to pick up the ball and go solo.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

If you catch yourself speaking about the same subject many times over today, it's a possibility that you are stuck in a way of thinking and it's time for you to change things up.

Do something completely out of the ordinary so that your brain can be tricked into thinking differently, and help you to get out of this rut.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Today is a good time to be in the midst of great minds.

If you have felt isolated due to the current pandemic or having been out of your normal routine, reach out to friends and family.

It's important to find a way in time to socialize with others today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's a good day to think about life for a while.

It's time for you to ponder about the spiritual side of things.

You may find yourself recollecting words and things that were told to you as a child that was wise.

Write them down and begin to collect smart saying that when remembered are a light to your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Today do you have an opportunity to make a change in your love life.

You may be facing temptation by hesitant in fear of pleasing someone else.

For the moment look at your own heart and do your best to listen to your gut.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

A clear mind is one that can solve problems right away. Today is a good time for you to think about how to remove barriers in your thinking.

It may require you to structure your day before running errands or spending time with a family member.

If you have a plan set ahead of time, it will be harder to lose sight of your goals.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a joyful day for you to spend time with friends or family.

Do something fun and simple. Focus on cultivating a day filled with joy and smiles.

Even if you are going through something unpleasant, continue to give thanks for all that you have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

Your courage will be required of you today.

You may be making strides in a new direction and this forces you to try something new.

It may be uncomfortable to step outside what you know and attempt to do something different while others are watching or waiting to see the outcome.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

A wonderful opportunity is coming your way.

You may find yourself presented with many options.

You may decide that instead of staying where you are it's time for you to do something radically different and possibly to break the lifestyle habits that you have become accustomed to.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.