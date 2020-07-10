Free Tarot Reading, July 11, 2020

The Universe is our teacher, star signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waning gibbous Moon will be located in the sign of Pisces entering Aries all day.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Saturday's daily number is a Life Path 22/4, the Master Teacher of numerology.

Famous Life Path 22/4 include Tina Fey, who is a Taurus zodiac sign.

Bryan Adams, singer, who is a Scorpio zodiac sign, and Sir Paul McCartney who is a Gemini.

Life Path 22/4 individuals think differently from others. They see the big picture.

They approach life from a visionary standpoint.

They aren't attached to the outcome, but are driven by the process.

The Dalai Lama, a Cancer zodiac sign, is also a Life Path 22/4.

Sometimes, when Life Path 22/4 speaks a truth, it takes time to comprehend the depth of what is communicated to us all.

When Tina Fey uses comedy or humor, Bryan Adams and Paul McCartney uses music, we feel something about what's being said in our hearts. However, it can take years to grasp the full meaning of what is being taught.

During this transition period of astrology, we are going through lunar changes.

It's intense to go from the last water horoscope, Pisces into the first fire zodiac sign, Aries. It's a leap from endings into beginnings.

As a result of the day's astrology, we may be in such a hurry to move forward that pausing to reflect can feel inconvenient or a waste of time.

The fact is that that's the furthest thing from the truth because this weekend the Moon in Aries will also become the Final Quarter Moon for this solar season in Cancer.

Saturday, while the Moon is in the sign of Pisces entering Aries, it's important to look at where haste makes waste.

All zodiac signs have a tendency to jump the gun in an area of their life, whether it be in love or in our platonic friendships.

Saturday will be a good day to take deep dives into educational pursuits, evaluating the truths about life, and to fact check what you hear in order to detect bias.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Do your best to see your friend's point of view.

Seeing things from a different perspective can be difficult today, especially when you feel like taking a side will leave you wide open to losing an argument or a position.

Still, show empathy and be a good listener will build a bridge, not tear one down.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Letting go is the hardest part of a positive experience.

When you watch a really good movie or have a fun time with someone, you want to cherish your time and make it last.

Today, you may feel the bittersweetness of a happy goodbye.

It's time to look forward to the next making of a joyful memory!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Try not to fight the changes you're experiencing right now.

You are seeing things happen exactly as they were meant to be.

Things don't always need to be under strict control.

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the process, without having to worry about the outcome.

Things that happen will do so in their own time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You may feel as though things are happening one thing after another right now.

You don't want to focus on the problems right now. That will hold you back.

Look at the solutions that are available to you and you can figure out what course and action to take.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Don't just hang on to what you know because that's what you're used to.

It's time to gain a new perspective and to reach beyond what you've experienced in life.

Search for answers today. See if things have changed. You might be surprised to find out that what used to be one way is no longer the case.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You have a lot of courage developing in your life because of your experiences.

You have discovered that the longer you stick to a dream that the easier it is to keep fighting for what you believe in.

You may be used to being so strong now that it seems so foreign to you when you see a person give up.

Try not to judge but to encourage people in your circle of friends to stay strong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

It's good to be an avid reader and a deep thinker. It takes time to come to a solid conclusion.

You don't want to be a person who says things without really knowing what you are talking about.

Basing your thoughts and feelings on what you've learned is the way for you to go!

It will not only help you clarify what you're trying to say but also help others see your point of view.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are starting something new so it's normal to want to get to it already.

You don't want to miss out. You've been waiting for this moment for so long!

But don't rush without a little bit of a game plan. You want to do this right and make this the best time ever! Be smart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

You are doing the right thing and listening to your heart. It takes so much courage to be a spiritual person who doesn't ignore what your inner voice tells you.

Your relationship with the Universe is growing stronger and you're learning to trust with all your heart, which makes this time beautiful and special for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have this amazing skill that's underused.

It's time for you to really give yourself into this moment and use all of your strengths and weaknesses.

You have so much to give right now, and it's through this time of sharing of yourself that others get to see all that you have to offer.

They will see just how wonderful you are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are all in when it comes to getting your goal achieved. You don't want to play small right now.

You can feel this is a moment that you have to give it your best shot.

You will accomplish what you set to do but remember that small steps lead to giant leaps.

Take things one moment at a time and remain excellent in everything you attempt to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You may have someone in your life that's a little bit jealous of all your accomplishments.

You might be thinking that they haven't any right to be, but behind all that side-eye is a hurt person who feels lost right now.

You might decide to call out your frienemie, but give them a chance to see what's happening in their own heart before you completely write the situation off.

Sometimes, people really can change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.