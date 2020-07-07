Free Tarot Reading, July 8, 2020

Trust yourself, star signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waning gibbous Moon will be located in the sign of Aquarius entering Pisces all day.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is a Life Path 1, the 'Leader' of numerology.

Famous Life Path 1s include George Lucas, Martin Luther King Jr., and Tom Hanks.

Life Path 1 individuals are courageous, tireless individuals with strong work ethic and a commitment to personal and professional excellence.

Today, while the Moon is in the sign of Aquarius we remain thoughtful and innovative.

The morning is best suited for working out, checking out trends, doing research, and catching up on stories that involve new scientific findings.

After the Moon leaves Aquarius and enters Pisces at 2:16 p.m. EST. our lives are ushered into the spiritual sphere.

Pisces, like Life Path 1 is about achievement, but to do that you also want to connect with your Big Why.

Today through Friday, connect to your spirituality and life's purpose to help you stay focused and diligent.

It's the perfect time for running and finally hitting that runner's high.

It's a good time for breaking through professional barriers and attempting to do something major for your work, such as apply to a job that results in a career move.

Life Path 1 is the Leader, so be sure to lead!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, July 08, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You may want to be completely transparent, but timing is everything today.

Keeping things a little hush is a way to go.

You don't want to be divulging all your secrets when you're not sure who is it you're speaking to at the moment.

You may feel like you have to tell all, but for today, just wait. A better time is coming.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have dreams to work on and to build. You should not give them up because life seems to be taking a different direction.

You may feel as though it's too tough right now for you to accomplish your goals, but what if this is how you grow?

When you feel yourself hitting a wall, don't give up. You're so close to victory.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It takes a lot of strength and inner courage not to stoop down to another person's level.

You may feel like getting involved in the gossip or drama in order to set the record straight.

But, it won't help you to do that.

You will regret letting someone not only get the best of you but also bring out the worst in you.

You're much better than that. Stick to your highest good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are ready to shine. You have been working so hard to improve your life each day.

A small slip up isn't going to break you, right? You just need to recommit yourself to what you have planned.

A little set back isn't the end of the world. Start over.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

If you are starting each day wondering what to do and no plan in place, make it easier on yourself and start list setting.

You have to star the night before.

So, tonight when you are ready to close down the day give yourself a few minutes to schedule tomorrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have your hand on the prize right now.

It may feel like you're going in the wrong direction because of how many challenges you face.

However, hard work doesn't mean that you're making a poor decision.

In fact, things that are worthwhile rarely come easily.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

When you are feeling emotional or uncertain, you may catch yourself worrying and overthinking too much.

This type of habit can lead you to feel emotionally unbalanced.

You will be prone to making decisions that are extreme.

Instead, choose the path that is safely in the center.

You'll feel more peace when you aren't constantly fluctuating between one idea or the other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Remain steadfast and strong.

You don't have to be all in and only do one thing.

Work a little bit at a time and slowly build your way to what it is that you hope to achieve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You have to cut your losses.

You may have hoped things would work out but if you're not making progress, why keep trying?

You should not blame yourself or think that this situation has to do with your effort.

You are just realizing even with good intentions, not everything is meant for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It's time to let a person or situation go.

You can wish all you want for a situation to change, but sometimes you have to let nature run its course.

It can be tough to let things go when you feel as though giving up makes you a quitter, but the truth is once you remove yourself from such a stressful situation, you'll feel much better tomorrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You have something good to look forward to this week.

You have every right to be optimistic about all that you have coming your way. It's a great time for you to plan that things are going to work out according to plan.

Don't withhold yourself from making plans thinking that a crisis will come your way. The Three of Wands indicates that you will have a lucky week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Plan ahead for the future to be successful.

You don't want to wait for the right moment to arrive to make your move.

Be ready for when the door of opportunity opens for you.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.