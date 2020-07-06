Free Tarot Card Reading, July 7, 2020

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waning gibbous Moon will be located in the sign of Aquarius all day.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian of numerology.

Famous Life Path 9s include Harrison Ford, Robin Williams, and Mahatma Gandhi.

Life Path 9 individuals are kind and generous, socially involved, and optimistic.

They often side with the underdog and pick up causes where human rights are being violated and combat the inequality.

Today, while the Moon is in the sign of Aquarius, we sense the need to be 'for others'.

Aquarius, like Life Path 9 is about freedom, humanity, and justice for others.

The approach that is best to take may involve posting messages on social media, writing letters to congressmen or to political officials.

Some zodiac signs may start petitions or lobby on behalf of causes that they feel passionate about.

Today's Life Path 9 energy during a waning gibbous Moon invites all zodiac signs to give thanks and gratitude for a day that's dedicated to change.

Do things that help you to remain optimistic and steadfastly involved in what you believe in and let your voice be heard.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, July 07, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Friendships can be a distraction today. You may find yourself caught up in the chitchat of someone else.

It will be important for you to keep an eye on the clock to ensure that you don't spend too much of your precious time listening to someone else's drama.

While being a good friend is important to you, don't lose sight of the big picture.

You have much to accomplish, you cannot recoup the time you lost, so best to spend it wisely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You will be busy today. You're on the move and will have many things to accomplish before the day is through.

It can be easy to overdo it and forget to take care of yourself.

You may easily fall into the mindset that you'll catch up on your self-care later, but this can spell disaster for your energy levels.

Take care of yourself throughout the day. Your goals should never come before your health.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You may be worried about a friend today and may imagine various scenarios as you concern yourself with that person's life.

It can be very burdensome for you to stay focused on problems that do not belong to you.

You may not even know the full picture. This is the reason why it's important for you to remind yourself that you can love someone and even pray for them, but it's important for you to stay in your lane.

Tell your friend that you're always there for them when needed, and then let it go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Don't count your chickens before they are hatched today.

You may assume that a resource or something that you need will be there.

But sometimes things don't work out the way that you hope they well. Focus on what you have here now.

The reality is situations can change and you may find yourself having assumed for nothing.

It's better for you to rely on what you can control today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Something new is happening and many moving parts make the process confusing.

You may want to stay fully present and allow yourself to completely focus on this moment in time.

Getting caught up in all the details can worsen the problem for you.

Simplify as much as you can, and try to get one thing done at a time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: High Priestess

Listening to your intuition requires effort.

You may not even realize that you have given away your power when you get too busy.

Having yourself off and on your social media, letting conversations be interrupted by texts, or thinking about things that don't have anything to do with the moment you're in are all distractions.

You have to work hard not to allow life to sidetrack you.

You will want to remain focused as much as possible instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

There's no point in rushing something. Deadlines often change.

You may have assumed you would be in a certain place or that what you wanted would have finalized by now, but that is not the case.

If you find yourself facing many obstacles. as you try to push through, this can be a sign from the universe that it's trying to protect you.

Even though it doesn't make you feel good right now, just wait. Chances are that later, you will be thankful for this inconvenient time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Taking a hard approach will not help you to accomplish the connection with the universe that you wish to find.

You will find that the softer you allow yourself to be the greater the love is that works through you.

It's your vulnerability that opens the gate to miracles in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

It's not easy to have a positive attitude, however right now thinking about the future requires you to be optimistic.

Be conscientious. Surround yourself with tokens of love.

From little knickknacks to photos of people in your life, being centered around love and light can help you to remain hopeful this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

To accomplish a goal you need to have a steady focus.

Working hard and smart for a prolonged period of time is what this task you hope to achieve requires.

If it's tough for you now, lean on a friend or someone who can help hold you accountable.

It's OK to do it afraid. It's also fine for you to feel as though you may not make it.

What matters is consistency throughout this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Everyone is born with a special capability.

You have many skills but one is a particularly gifted and part of your life purpose.

It's good for you to remember who you are and to be confident.

Like many who have succeeded before you, you may underestimate your power.

Instead of denying the truth of your inner strength, express yourself by displaying your talents.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Having a balanced frame of mind will be important to your success this week.

You may find yourself swaying from one idea to the next. Find a middle ground. If you do not know what it is, ask yourself what makes you feel the most peace.

Peacefulness helps you to understand what your soul wants and where are you are supposed to be.

