Horoscope For Today, July 9, 2020

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is in the sign of Pisces.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

Thursday is a highly spiritual day as there are four planets in water signs: the Sun, the Moon, Mercury retrograde, and Neptune.

Whenever there's a lot of spiritual energy affecting your daily horoscope, it's easy to feel emotional but also to long for simplicity.

Emotions and heightened intuition can make even the most out-going person long for some downtime in order to gather up their thoughts and feelings. All zodiac signs are more empathic today, which can be the reason is things can feel so intense on Thursday.

Empaths learn overtime to zip themselves up so that other people's energy doesn't channel uncontrollably through them. Zodiac signs such as Cancer and Pisces are significantly more receptive than most, and it can become an overwhelming cross to bear.

On Thursday, the Moon in the zodiac sign of Pisces will conjunct Neptune, the planet of escapism in the same zodiac sign. This draws our desires inward and invites us to work on balancing our emotional energy.

The Sun will harmonize with the Moon, encouraging us all to take a giant break and focus on resolving matters in the home. We are able to mend relationships and to build bridges if any have felt burned down and destroyed among key relationships.

The Pisces Moon will harmonize with lucky Jupiter in hard-working Capricorn. So, this is a time when we can pour our energy into work and perhaps feel drained when doing too much for the wrong reasons.

The Moon squares Venus in Gemini, reminding all zodiac signs to set a reasonable pace. It's not the time to think or to be super hands on, instead relax and let the Universe work things out when you can.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, July 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have some work to do related to something in your past.

You could be ready to give birth to a new focus but with loose strings left to tie, emotionally, it's time you took a moment and reflected on your history.

Be gentle with yourself during these moments of intense healing.

They can make you sleepy!

You will want to heed your inner voice and let your heart guide!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Chatting with a friend and being around people who let you share your inner thoughts and feelings can give you objectivity today.

You may find that you're making some great connections when you can just process without really having to hold your emotions back.

You benefit from the insightfulness of others, and your relationships can give you exactly what you need at the right time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Working for a purpose is important today. You will want to stay on the path that you're meant to be on.

If you're dealing with conflicts, today's a good time to make phone calls to settle the problem.

You may find that you're able to step back without getting angry and get to the heart of a matter so you can solve it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are still learning so much about who you want to be as a person.

You might have allowed something bad in the past to adjust your way of existence.

Getting back to the place where you once were, your true self, takes time and lots of energy.

Today, spend some much-needed time in self-care. Give yourself the time you need to just be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sharing from the heart is difficult to do.

You may find that you're still pulling from some memory of the past.

It may still be on your mind today, too.

You might find it necessary to stop allowing memories to disrupt your joy.

It's not easy but you can slowly move past it and learn to just say no when it happens, starting today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Partnerships and the types of people you allow in your inner circle define your life.

They influence you, even if it's just a loose association.

Today, make sure that you are aligning yourself with the right types of people.

You don't need to be a doormat to a mean-spirited person.

Make room for new friendships that can beautify your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It takes effort to do well and to be well, inside and out.

You may be working hard to balance out your feelings when still getting a bunch of work done.

You may be ready to end the day sooner than later if you can.

Today, communicate your needs when they come up, and if you can cut a corner and have someone pick up dinner or keep life simply before bedtime, then do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Think about life from the standpoint of legacy.

If you've been meaning to spend more time with your pets, then take them for a long walk or pick up a new toy to play with them at home.

You might be interested in volunteering at an animal shelter, so put out an application or email to see how you can be of help.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's a great day for staying close to home and focusing your energy on organizing your personal space.

You might find it beneficial to get through some old paperwork and prepare it for the shredder.

If you have yet to reconnect with a loved on about things you need to do together, today's a good time for talking things over and making a plan.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, plan to spend a little extra time with your sweetie.

You might want to solve a lingering problem and get to a place where you both agree with each other.

A long car ride or even planning a mini vacation for this weekend can also be a great discussion to have with your significant other.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Money may be on your mind today.

Perhaps you're concerned about financials and the stress has you feeling uncomfortable and uncertain about the future.

It doesn't help right now to hear that others have been through a similar experience.

You might still be able to ask others or look online for ways to overcome the situation you're in through suggestions that have been written about for specific topics.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Stress can cause you to feel like you need a sweet escape today. You might want to go ahead and indulge in one.

Pick up a movie on Redbox. Stream a new show to binge-watch tonight.

Enjoy some pizza or ice cream.

Everyone needs a little mental break sometimes.

So, do you!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.