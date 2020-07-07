Horoscope For Today, July 7, 2020

Have a great Tuesday, star signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning gibbous Moon is in the sign of Aquarius to spend the day.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Sun is no longer opposing the Moon, and it's such a relief when this level of tension begins to decrease.

We are ready to relax and make some changes that are positive and helpful.

We are in innovative mode and ready to explore the options available to us in the world.

The Sun harmonizes with intuitive Neptune retrograde in the loving sign of Pisces.

It's peak spirituality time and great for meditation, walks or a drive along a lake or beach.

The Sun is opposing Jupiter which indicates that now isn't the time for great change to be made.

It's time to ponder what we want and how to go about this week's goals.

The Sun is still conjunct with Mercury in Cancer.

The day can be great for writing, listening to classical music or even doing some yoga during the sunset.

If you're spiritual, the Sun in harmony with Uranus in Taurus can bring out your generous nature.

If you have the ability to give to a cause this week, be a charitable giver.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, July 07, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The dynamic between you and a friend may be shifting.

You may find yourself searching for more, but unable to find what you seek in your relationship with others.

This can be a time for you to continue searching within yourself so that your emotional needs are being met through a higher power or some other interest that is found in self-discovery.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Working too hard can cause you to become caught up in the grind, but it will be important for you to reclaim your power and control your time, energy, and resources.

While it can be easy for you to get caught up in the flow of things, it's important for you to not allow this to happen.

Instead, when things get chaotic, let your stubborn nature resist giving in to the chaos around you.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be learning to be more open-minded and receptive to ideas around you.

It's a good time for you to continue to feed your mind with higher thoughts, read top-selling books and watch trending movies.

Get involved with others who provoke interesting conversations.

Do what you can to help you to understand and explore the dynamics of the world around you.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Something you had hoped would work out may fall through today.

It will be important for you to have a Plan B in place in order to not feel disappointed or have to stop your plans.

You may already anticipate that something unexpected is coming your way.

Be sure to listen to your gut and not doubt yourself.

Being proactive does not mean you're not being optimistic, it means you're being smart.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A change in plans perhaps involving your partner could also throw a wrench in your own schedule today.

You may find yourself in a new position that you aren't necessarily comfortable with, however this can actually present to you a new opportunity that brings with it a benefit.

Be flexible during this time and try to keep a good attitude.

You do not want to allow a negative mindset to prevent you from experiencing a positive outcome.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If you have hit a plateau and your fitness goals or feel like you have fallen into a rut, today is a good time to change things up in your work out.

Try something different. Perhaps you will want to invest in an online streaming service that brings personalize fitness into your home.

Or if you have been working indoors, maybe starting to take your exercise routine outside in the fresh air can revitalize your commitment to healthy living.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your interests are beginning to change just like you are. It's time for you to discover a new hobby that you will love.

You may find yourself entertaining different things before you settle on the idea you like.

Today be a little bit experimental in the creativity department.

Perhaps order an Art kit, or buy something fun to do this weekend.

You might enjoy painting, learning to play a musical instrument, or doing something challenging with your hands.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your idea of what makes a leader can change today. You may be finding yourself intrigued by all the dynamics going on in the political arena.

Today's a good day for you to look at all the various candidates and find out who you want to support.

You may already have an idea of who you are interested in, however, learning more about their potential opponents and what they stand for will be a good way to spend your evening tonight.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Unplug from social media and try a new way of keeping in touch with your friends.

Today is a great time for you to write a sentimental handwritten note and mail it.

You may also find that you enjoy talking on the phone instead of texting back-and-forth with a friend.

Schedule a Skype or FaceTime coffee chat for the upcoming weekend or plan a dinner date with your parents via video chat online.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be careful not to overspend your money due to being bored in the evening.

You may come across lots of really good and deals online and want to buy one or two of them.

Consider giving yourself a short period of time before making a final purchase.

You can fill your online cart full of items you want, and then tomorrow make a decision as to whether or not you want to actually follow through.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week you can feel as though you're going through a personal identity crisis.

This can be a time where you have many questions about the future and also ponder what it is you want within yourself.

Because you're going through so many changes, you are more emotionally vulnerable than usual.

It can be important for you to take the time you need to process everything you feel inside.

Also, it may be essential for you to keep some of your guards up and not let yourself be easily persuaded by other people's opinions at this time.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Someone from the past or a memory that you have forgotten can come up for you today.

This can be a time for you to explore your history and realize that the story you told yourself isn't necessarily as true as you had one spot.

This could be a deep time for spiritual healing and also emotional growth. Honor yourself during this time frame.

Don't try to shove things under a rug or ignore your emotions because they're uncomfortable, instead allow the process to unfold naturally.

