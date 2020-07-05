Horoscope For Today, July 5, 2020

Six months of energy!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

The Full Moon lunar eclipse takes place today at 12:45 a.m. EST in the zodiac of Capricorn. The Sun remains in Cancer until July 22.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Full Moon lunar eclipse takes place in the tenth astrology house which relates to work and respect.

When the Sun opposes the Moon it symbolizes being at odds with yourself. We all have these moments when we think one thing but do something completely opposite of what we intended.

When this happens you can feel as though you aren't able to trust yourself.

With time, it can feel like you don't really know what you want to do deep down inside.

The Sun in Cancer conjuncts Mercury retrograde during Sunday's Full Moon Lunar eclipse making it time to think and feel your way to who you are meant to be.

The last 6 months of 2020 have been chaotic for all zodiac signs. We have learned to simplify our lives by necessity. All zodiac signs have had an opportunity to think about their home and professional needs and what it can look like when a pandemic hits.

There's still so much work left to be done — on a personal level, and the Sun in harmony with changing Uranus in Taurus invites us to explore what we can do to make something new happen to fit in with the current narrative.

The Sun in harmony with Neptune retrograde in Pisces helps to wake everyone up reality. The Sun in opposition to Jupiter in Capricorn encourages us to work on a micro-level.

With so many changes taking place, Sunday's a great day for all zodiac signs to think about what you need cut out and start to add into your life over the next 6 months up to 2021.