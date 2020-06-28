Free Tarot Card Reading, Monday June 29, 2020

Get creative, star signs!

Today's free tarot reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waxing gibbous Moon will be in Libra entering Scorpio at 6:48 p.m. EST.

What does today's tarot reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is a Life Path 3, the Creative of numerology.

It's a great day for you to pursue your personal and professional passions.

When the daily number is a 3, it's ideal for working on your social media, building a website, drawing or creating art, and being imaginative.

It's easier to connect to your expressive side, while Mercury retrograde in Cancer conjuncts with the Sun who is also in Cancer.

Mercury retrograde in Cancer is sentimental and spiritual.

If you love to share positive quotes, poetry, or have art you'd like to sell, as an artist, today's great for promoting your brand and business.

There are things that need to change.

With the Sun sextile Uranus in Taurus, you may find it fun to explore ways of repurposing furniture or taking on a new DIY project that beautifies your home.

The Sun will square Mars, which has recently entered the sign of Aries. Mars in Aries is driven and ambitious.

Mars in Aries is power-seeking but our obligations to others will remain at the forefront of our minds.

This sense of duty to others can also find its way of expressing itself through art and other creative outlets.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, June 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: The Hierophant

Today focus on working well with others.

It may be difficult for you to not bend some rules, but stick with how things are done.

What's already in place will be helpful today, as you find your bearings.

With the Moon in Libra entering Scorpio, now's a good time for you to show that you are a team player.

You are willing to do your part even if you're not playing the role of the leader this time around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Cups

You have been through all the difficult stuff up to now.

Now it's a good time for you to take all the lessons that you've learned and put them to work.

You are in a powerful position to utilize the wisdom you've gained over the last year and to use it.

You can turn your attention toward sharing experiences that have lasting value. You might also decide to do something to make some money or to help someone in need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Temperance

Try not to overthink too much today, you may be inclined to worry or anxiety.

If this happens, make sure that you take good care of yourself.

Be sure to take lots of breaks.

When the Moon enters Scorpio, a desire to do something that requires intense focus can come to you.

Write down whatever it is that's bothering you.

Let it rest until the time is right to pick it back up again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: Page of Wands

You may find yourself in a situation where you must learn from someone that is younger than you.

This can actually be an eye-opening experience.

If you have felt like you are no longer in touch with pop culture or the way things work in the world, this could be a chance for you to catch up with a day of Netflix or Youtube binging.

Search the world for answers to the questions you've been meaning to ask.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: Wheel of Fortune

Test boundaries today.

You may find that what was once tradition can actually change.

You may feel like taking a risk or trying something new and innovative. You might be interested in trying something that was suggested to you by a friend to see how it works out.

Being curious will help you to understand what you like and don't like at this phase of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: Six of Pentacles

Today you may find that you're interested in investing in someone or something that you care about.

Today could be a good day for you to invest in a business venture or to give advice to a friend who wants to start their own company.

You can have a rich day by giving generously of yourself through supportiveness and love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: The Magician

Be experimental today as you may discover you have a scale.

You may find that now it's a good time for you to explore other options with regards to work.

Check out job opportunities. Look into new things that are now available to you online that might not have been before.

You might discover that even though there have been some challenges during the pandemic it's bringing some conveniences into your life that help you to save money and time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: The Moon

Be sure to pay attention to the small things today.

You may find that you were easily tripped up by a belief that you are unaware of.

Be willing to receive feedback from people that know you well.

If someone is nagging you, perhaps this is something you should listen to even if right now it's hard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hierophant

It's a good time for you to finish a project but when it comes to short cuts, what you know could be challenged.

You may be inclined to stick to a routine because that is the way that it always has been.

Today, even though your traditional side comes, give yourself a chance to try new things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: The Lovers

Today may be a day where you need to make an important decision.

While it can be scary to leave behind something that you understood clearly in order to move towards what is foreign to you, it's likely time.

Life is not always cut and dry.

An uncomfortable challenge can bring you to a great opportunity.

See what it's like to step out of your comfort zone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

If you love to spend time in nature or to meditate and pray, do so today.

Your spiritual guides are here to assist you.

Today you are close to having a breakthrough emotionally.

You will begin to understand why you have a certain passion or life purpose.

You may feel determined to accomplish a specific goal.

If you don't know your life purpose, some reflection today can help you to clarify it for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: The Devil

Avoid compromise.

You may find that you're tempted to do what you have promised yourself that you would give up.

Do not give in to the temptation.

Even if you can convince yourself that small compromises are okay to do, you may regret not being stronger.

Stand firm against your weaker self and strengthen your resolve.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.