Your Weekly Love Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For July 6 - 12, 2020, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Life is good.

It's one of those weeks where we really run the gamut — we're feeling up, down, nervous, numb, invigorated and desperately tired. What to do, what to do? Take it all in stride; it's a big world and we're all doing the best we can at any given moment.

The feel for everyone seems to revolve around focus and decision-making. Some of these decisions are heavy and need intense reflection before making choices, while others are more about stability and just keeping ourselves happy, or some version of content.

One thing is certain: we are not deprived of joy or happiness.

We may feel at times as if this whole thing is some kind of cosmic joke, but the truth is, we're still here in spite of the joke. So, we must open to the idea that life is good, because here we are — in it, in life — living life.

Life is good, and so much of that depends on self-effort.

In the weekly love horoscope for the first week of July, the tarot card reading individually offers the zodiac signs a broad range of insights.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): 3 of Cups

It's going to be a matter of the heart, this week, Aries.

You've got your mind on someone close to you. You're in the middle of making a huge decision that affects both of your lives.

This isn't about money or career, it's all about love, and it's more than likely familial. Choose wisely, and consider all parties involved.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): King of Swords

It's a good week for you, Taurus, in so much as you're going to be feeling exceptionally confident.

Whatever has been going on in your world has given you tremendous insight into your own self, and your sense of esteem is high. You're no longer doubting yourself.

Use that keen intelligence, this week, to continue on with your plans.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): 2 of Pentacles

A fairly sweet financial deal is coming your way, Gemini, and it's going to be all on you to blow the deal or make it work for you.

You're not altogether sold on some idea here, though. The cards are telling you to move swiftly and go with your gut. If it smells like money, follow your nose; you're on to something good (and profitable!)

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): 5 of Swords

You may decide to switch gear this week, Cancer, and take on an entirely new direction for something you're interested in.

What may have felt like a struggle before is starting to make sense to you. You're going in the right direction: forward.

You're making strides to improve your lifestyle. Healthy choices will serve you well this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): 6 of Pentacles

Might be a good week to work on home repair, Leo.

Projects are just waiting for you to complete, or even start. It's the kind of week where you know what you're doing and you're able to succeed in everything you put your mind to.

That's a good sign for you to focus; if everything you do this week comes with success, then stay focused on what's good for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Page of Pentacles

This is a good week for you to stay open to the advice of younger people, Virgo.

You've been stuck in your own world, unwilling to open to other ideas. This is the week where you've been given a chance to change all that.

Keep your good ears open to new ideas, and try to adapt with the changes that come. Remember: being able to adapt is a sign of intelligence!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): 7 of Swords

What this card tells me about your week, Libra, is that it's going to be about self-pity and picking yourself up from a dark place.

Okay, so you may feel the need to indulge in tantrums or feeling sorry for yourself, and it's okay, because we all need a weepy week of licking our wounds. It won't last, and you need to know that.

Go for the tears now, but make a point of getting yourself out of your rut by the end of the week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 2 of Wands

You're confused, Scorpio; you think you made the wrong move, and this week, you're going to be spending time regretting that move.

Here's the thing: it's okay! We all make mistakes and this one is definitely a learning lesson for you.

All you've done is thrown yourself off, timing-wise. You can regain momentum again if you go back to the original plan.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): 9 of Cups

And then there's you, Sagittarius, who seems to get a seriously good, love-filled week out of the deal.

That's right, that 9 of Cups is all about love, family, good times, celebration. You lucked out this week, and when a person gets luck and happiness that is this good, your best bet is to feel the gratitude.

Be grateful for your loving week. The universe supports your gratitude and delivers it back to you in more and more love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): 10 of Wands

Before you is the golden door to opportunity, Capricorn.

You know all about golden opportunities, and when that door presents itself to you, what do you do? You open it and walk right through.

This door is waiting for you now. Beyond the door is pure potential, which is exactly the kind of raw material you like to make into success.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): 8 of Swords

Just as quickly as you were able to get to this fairly good place in your life, Aquarius, you realize that there's still so much to do.

You've fallen into a bad habit: you let yourself become overwhelmed and then, once inundated, you go numb and you can't move forward. You let the confusion take over and then you end up angry at yourself for not being more proactive.

There's your key, Aquarius — don't overthink it! Don't lose yourself in the confusion because you're still there! Focus.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): 4 of Pentacles

It may very well be a week of self-reflection, Pisces.

You're looking for balance and answers. You tend to look to your past for lessons; that's not a bad thing, but the present beckons you, and so you have to find a way to cope with the daily ups and downs of life.

Allow yourself some down time to think, but don't let your self-reflective state become apathy. Snap out of it!

