Pick A Tarot Card Reading & Find Out What's In Store For Your July 2020 Horoscope

Prepare for love, financial wins, and intellectual challenges.

Welcome to your very special Tarot card reading and July 2020 horoscope! We're going to use an old faithful and truly beautiful deck called the Aquarian Tarot, designed by David Palladini.

The imagery in this deck is rich and illustrative; nothing was spared when it comes to beauty, and, of course, the essential meaning of the Tarot is honored here.

July always comes with ideas of summertime, heat, cautionary weather, and good times. If you're in Australia, keep the good times and switch out for winter. Either way, we're all in this together, and the cards have a way of fitting each person, no matter where they are located.

This July has a certain "Tarot flavor" to it, and it looks like we're not only going to be experiencing love and a financial uptick — we're also bound to be intellectually challenged in all the right ways.

What could that mean? Let's take a look at the three decks now to find out what's to come.

Here's how to play.

Pick a card: 1, 2 or 3. Empty your mind and allow yourself to go with the number that pulls you.

Once you decide that number is yours, the process begins. You were meant to pick that number, and the number you pick will determine the reading you'll get. Everything is meant to be.

Have you chosen your deck? Choose wisely, as the deck of cards you choose will be your fate for the month. Let's start to interpret.

Tarot Card Reading #1

10 of Pentacles

3 of Pentacles

King of Cups

Ace of Rods, reversed

Ace of Pentacles

You've had great hopes and even better intentions for quite some time, and it looks like all your hard work is starting to pay off, big time!

This particular reading is chock full of wishes come true, and financially, it's all about feeling secure; you may have let yourself go to the dark side with all of your worries. It's okay — you're getting a rest period, and you're allowed to say the words, "It's all good!" Because in this case, it's all very good.

You have no desire to relax, however; you see a good thing and you want more of it, so back to work you go, in steady pursuit of the mighty dollar, which you bring back in abundance.

You're not a selfish person, so you do what comes naturally to you: you share. You're the kindly King of Cups, no matter what gender you are; you've got that spirit of generosity with you at all times, and you've learned that life is just better when you share your wealth with others.

It's an amazing month for you, and if you've chosen this deck as your own, then you will come to know just how fortunate you really are.

The lesson of the month: persistence leads to results, in love and in finances.

Tarot Card Reading #2

9 of Rods

The Chariot, reversed

7 of Rods

The Empress

3 of Swords, reversed

You may have had to postpone a trip, and it was to a place you really wanted to go. It's okay, because right now might not be the most ideal time for you to take that journey.

It's true that you've worked hard to finally get away, and you will most definitely get what you want. But it's all about making a new time slot for your dream vacation since, right now, the cards are adamant: do not travel this month.

You may also be dealing with a broken heart, perhaps a state of mind that you simply cannot shake.

Maybe the truth is that you don't want to shake it; that you are spending too much time indulging in the pain that defines you. If you and a loved one ended your relationship, fear not; you're more than the pain you endure on this person's behalf.

It's time to figure out what your life needs to look like, and make the personal changes that will get you to a better mindset.

You may not spending time alone, but do not worry. This time is essential, and the "me time" you spend can work towards you making clearer choices in the future. You've worked hard at being you, and sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose.

The lesson of the month: Either way, you're still you and there's always a chance for you to advance and be happy.

Tarot Card Reading #3

8 of Pentacles

The Magician, reversed

Temperance

9 of Pentacles

7 of Swords, reversed

Interesting selection of cards here. What we're seeing here is the idea of how failure can make you great.

You've tried very hard over the last few months; you've wanted to achieve something, yet you weren't able to get it right. That's okay! You're still magical! You can still use the power of your mind to manifest your life as you wish it to be, but it's about patience.

You're a person who wants it all, right now, this second. You automatically get bored and give up if things don't instantly gratify, and that has left you feeling antsy and confused.

You've seen great success in your time and you want to get back to that state. And you will.

This month is going to be a very lucrative month for you, but don't blow it! This means, don't automatically mess up what you've just successfully accomplished.

You tend to go straight back to square one when it comes to work. This time, allow yourself some time to relish in your victory. Then, when the time is right, you can return to the work at hand.

This reading is about being patient. It's hard for you to do this; the cards show this as truth. But they also show that this is a main concern for you: that you let things turn rotten because you don't have the patience to see them to the end.

The lesson of the month: Practice patience. That is where you will find the excellence you seek.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.