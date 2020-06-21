Weekend Career & Money Horoscopes, Friday, June 19 - Sunday, June 21, 2020

Put your best foot forward star signs!

Your career and money horoscopes are here with astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs over the weekend of, June 19-June 21, 2020.

The Sun is in Cancer until July 22, and it enters a critical degree so that the intensity of this solar transit increases exponentially for all zodiac signs.

What will your career and money horoscope have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon and Sun in Cancer turn attention toward communication matters that involve the home.

During retrograde season, both Venus and Mercury are rx.

All zodiac signs can focus on include communication, transportation, paperwork filing, backing up your computers, and updating the amount of cloud storage you have in place.

Even though Mercury is retrograde don't let that intimidate you, this is a great day for imagining things and making podcasts or doing something involving media.

Gemini energy can also bring out your unique skill sets.

If you have a resume you need to update or if you're looking for a job but lack the competitive skills to acquire the type of pay you need, it's a good time for you to look into online courses at community colleges, enroll and start to study for your certifications.

The Sun in Cancer will be conjunct with the Moon and this fosters a sense of balance within your life.

Find creative ways to change something in your home or to do something using technology that may or may not involve books. Focus on work that you can accomplish online.

Scroll down to find yesterday's career horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Network and perhaps learn by volunteering, conducting informative interviews with people in that industry. Try to use your quest for knowledge to get your foot into the door.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There are plenty of great places for you to start inputting your own thoughts and gaining visibility as a contributor to those same sites. Focus on joining organizations such as Toastmasters and online networking groups on LinkedIn. You might find something related to your interests on informal sites like Reddit or more professional and academic ones such as Quora.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be sure to make a list of pros and cons before jumping into some sort of arrangement that you may later regret due to the fact that it doesn't resonate with your core values.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today may be the right time for you to decide if it's worth the stress you’re experiencing in the workplace or if it’s time to take action toward change. You might explore other options or if the problem is something you can talk to HR about, work through the process and try to set up a resolution of conflicts in the workplace at your company.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's your mind that makes you a desirable employee. Your skills and ability to do various things is the reason why people love you and admire your excellence at a particular craft.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Try to be 'that' person who always has a kind word about someone. Be positive whenever you can. In a world that is competitive in nature, be the one that's a light at the workplace.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you are finding yourself online more often then you should be why not download an app that allows you to see how many hours a day you're spending on various social media platforms especially if you suspect that it's reducing your productivity.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may be on the payroll, but you're doing so much more than being an employee.

Try not to be the one who contributes to any loss of productivity that would eventually lead to not getting the raise if you ask for or the promotion that you desire.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Now is the time for you to connect with recruiters on LinkedIn or various organizations they help to connect candidates with jobs that are available.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Set up a Google alert for keywords associated with your name or even your business or industry, so that you can send an email out to your organizations and have them run some PR to counter whatever negative things are online.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Try not to let your bleeding heart lead you in matters of professional affairs. Instead, if someone isn't' always 100 percent dependable, give advice but then allow that individual to hustle for themselves.

Yesterday's career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may even discover that some of the things that you resist changing and embracing actually gives you an edge over another candidate should you ever decide to look for a job.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.