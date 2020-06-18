July 2020 Monthly Career Horoscope & One Card Tarot Reading, By Zodiac Sign

What does your career future look like?

Your monthly one tarot card reading with a career horoscope is here for you and all zodiac signs. Find out what the stars have in store for you during the month of July 2020.

Tarot cards are very insightful because the cards paint a picture of what is happening in your life and what can happen in your future.

What does your one tarot card reading reveal about your career horoscope this month?

This month, Mercury is retrograde in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and Mars the planet of motivation moves into Aries. It's the perfect time to start a business that you run inside of your own home.

Tarot cards give you more clarity on the situations you are in and what steps you should take to get to where you want to go.

It is helpful to ask a question when reading tarot cards because the cards will provide you with answers.

You can look to tarot to learn about your love life, health, career, finances, and so much more.

However, it is especially great to look to tarot cards to gain an understanding of your future in regards to your career.

When it comes to your career, there are many different paths that you can go down and different opportunities that can arise.

So, tarot is great because it can guide you towards what path to follow.

Career horoscope and your one card tarot reading can also illuminate some things that have been concealed from you.

You can uncover a lot of different aspects of your career.

Not only does a one card tarot reading tell you about your future, but it also shows you what has been working for you and what needs to be improved upon.

For example, if you have certain skills and talents that relate to your job then the tarot cards can tell you how to use them to your advantage.

If you have certain weaknesses, the cards can illuminate them for you so that you know what to work on.

All in all, tarot cards are very insightful.

Here's a one card tarot reading with a career horoscope for each zodiac sign:

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Aries, you may feel very attached to a certain project right now and are very motivated to get it accomplished.

However, don’t wear yourself out and try to ask for help if you need it.

Instead of getting too obsessed and frantic, remember that teamwork makes the dream work!

Also, try your best to plan things out in steps so you don’t get too overwhelmed or overloaded.

Then, take it one step at a time and keep a level head.

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

Taurus, you might have to hone your skills and abilities right now.

Perhaps you have been focusing on your personal life a lot lately and it feels like you have lost your magic touch when it comes to your career.

However, practice makes perfect. Try to get readjusted and remember what you are great at.

Once you get back into the swing of things, it will come back naturally for you.

So, trust in your skills and just try to fine-tune them.

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: King of Wands

Gemini, it is likely that you feel very motivated and inspired at the moment.

Use your motivation to your advantage and make some bold moves in your career.

You could even want to take on a leadership role or simply just accept more responsibility in your job.

If you are not feeling fulfilled in your workplace, this is also a great time to seek out other opportunities.

Either way, you will gain a lot of recognition for your hard work so don’t let it go to waste.

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Cancer, you may be feeling very curious and interested in many topics right now.

Follow your curiosity and learn as much as you can.

If a topic piques your interest, then dive into it.

Anything you learn right now will become very handy later on.

Even if there is a unique topic you have never discovered before, follow your intuition and see where it leads.

This is an excellent time to dabble in different hobbies and read a lot of books.

Either way, just trust your gut and figure out what you are passionate about.

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Leo, you may feel inclined to collaborate with others right now.

Your communication skills are strong so you can work well with others.

You may want to seek out others who share similar creative interests so that you can brainstorm and work on projects as a team.

If you have a coworker that you admire, now would be an excellent time to work with them and ask them to mentor you.

You may notice you are feeling extra social and will thrive in group settings.

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

Virgo, you might have been balancing a lot on your plate recently.

Although you tend to work hard, it is important that you take a break when you feel worn out.

So, try to find some peace and calm.

Don’t worry about your responsibilities right now and come back to them when you feel more ready.

Instead, try to focus on doing things that bring you joy, happiness, and peace.

Once you feel more well-rested it will be easier for you to focus on your to-do list.

For now, focus on taking care of yourself and take what you need.

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

Libra, things may not go according to plan for you when it comes to your career goals.

Some obstacles and roadblocks might get in your way when you are trying to get some important work done.

Instead of letting it get the best of you, try to power through and to tackle these challenges head-on.

Remember, mindset is everything and you can achieve anything you put your mind to.

So, be strong and perform to the best of your ability.

Once you get past these inconveniences, it will be much easier for you to accomplish your goals.

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Scorpio, it is important that you express yourself right now when it comes to your career.

If something is bothering you or on your mind, speak up.

Your peers will listen to what you have to say, so use your voice to make sure you are getting what you deserve.

For example, if you want a raise then you should talk to your boss about it because they will consider what you say.

Either way, be honest and open about what you are thinking and feeling.

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you may have to dive into some tasks at work that you don’t normally do.

If there are some assignments that you don’t usually take on, it will be beneficial for you to give it a go.

Try to step into some other roles at work and learn as much as possible by doing things that are not in your job description.

You might even have a work friend that needs some help with their projects, so step in and see how you can lend them a hand.

Either way, applying yourself in unique ways will help you a lot going forward.

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Emperor

Capricorn, a peer of yours may give you some criticism or guidance right now when it comes to your job.

However, don’t take it personally or think that this certain person is disapproving of your work.

In fact, they are giving you feedback because they believe in you and want to guide you in the right direction.

So, genuinely take their feedback and apply it to your work.

If you swallow your pride, you will notice that their critique is actually very helpful and you will see some improvement.

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Moon

Aquarius, you may notice that your mind is a tad scattered and all over the place right now.

You could be having trouble focusing on your work and it is causing you to make some small errors.

Pay attention to what you are doing to avoid small mistakes. Take your time, be thorough, and check things over.

This is not a time to speed through projects and assignments because you are feeling more absent-minded than usual.

Remember, slow and steady wins the race.

One card tarot card reading and career horoscope — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Pisces, you may be feeling a little stuck when it comes to a certain assignment or task at work right now.

Instead of letting it get the best of you, try to step away from it.

Once you take a break from it, it will be easier for you to come back to it with a different approach or perspective.

You could even ask a friend to look over it for you because another opinion might be exactly what you need.

Either way, just try to see it with fresh eyes and trust your intuition.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is an Instagram influencer and writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.