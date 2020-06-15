Tomorrow's Free Love Tarot Card Reading For Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Claim your power in love, star signs!

Tomorrow's free love tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini, which brings attention to travel, conversations, paperwork, and data. The Moon will leave Aries and enter Taurus at 5:34 a.m. EST.

What do tomorrow's love tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Tomorrow's numerology comes with the energy of Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

The Moon relates to our collective mood and numerology addresses our zodiac sign's approach.

While love is often associated with emotions that bring on 'the feels' tomorrow is ideally suited for focusing your energy on making money, working for a goal or striving to accomplish your life's purpose.

Life Path Number 8 can be expressed when money and love are merged together to create something powerful long term.

Famous people with an 8 Life Path include Elizabeth Taylor, who was once the most beautiful woman in the world; Martha Stewart, the craft-queen, and Robin Williams, a comedian, and actor who made us all laugh and cry at the same time.

Each of these individuals has had their lives torn then they had to rebuild it back up again.

While the Sun is in Gemini for this final week, you have an opportunity to be super creative and find new ways to allocating your time and resources.

When the Moon enters Taurus, it's the perfect time to look at your productivity and the way that you make the most of what you have.

And, if you have been feeling like your life has become broken due to the pandemic, you may find the courage or see the light at the end of the tunnel tomorrow or sometime this week.

Best things to do tomorrow:

Work with your partner to see where your strengths and weaknesses can be maximized as a team.

You may be able to bring your life back into order or structure it for renewed power once again with the help of a trusted friend or a supportive lover.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free love tarot card reading based on astrology and numerology starting tomorrow on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Aries, we've all been there where we said we wanted one thing and then turned around and realized that actually we don't want what we said.

Tomorrow with the Five of Swords tarot card you may have to be careful that you're not speaking from both sides of your mouth.

We're all inclined to be a little bit more double-charged with our energy during Gemini season.

However, this is because things are changing rapidly, and it's hard to keep up even in your love life.

So if you have a tendency of thinking aloud you might be confusing your partner. Tomorrow be sensitive to the fact that they may be confused just as much as you are.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Taurus, your deep need and tendency to long for structure can come into play tomorrow especially in your most intimate loving relationships.

You may have a partner that wants to do something different than the way it is always done, and this change can threaten your sense of security.

Tomorrow with the Hierophant tarot card, try to encourage your partner to do things a little bit in the middle so that both of you can ease into the changes together as a couple.

By doing so, this will give you an opportunity to let you mentally catch up to where they are and help them to slow down perhaps and avoid making any senseless mistakes.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Gemini, the King of Pentacles indicates that you're looking for someone strong and confident to lean on during times of trouble.

The problem is that if you delegate your power out too often or too frequently during Gemini season you're missing out on a great opportunity for you to grow.

For tomorrow maybe it would be best for you to look at leaders that you want to emulate in your own life.

Even though you can lean on your friends and your loved one in order to help give you emotional support, for now, it's best that you stand on your own two feet.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Cancer, you may catch yourself pacing the floor a little bit too much tomorrow as the Temperance tarot card tends to indicate that you're overthinking a matter way beyond what is necessary.

If you have something that is bothering you or worrying you, why not write it down and say it to rest until later?

Most of the time and the problems we are most concerned about have a tendency to resolve themselves without our help.

However, worry won't change things so do what you can to make your life better and leave doubt at the doorstep.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Leo, tomorrow get creative in some area of your life. The Six of Wands is telling you that it's time for you to do something for yourself while at the same time trying something new.

You have been feeling mentally bored with your life. Have you been trying to find new ways of adding a little bit of adventure?

You may think that your love life is the door to a fulfilled existence, but that won't give you a permanent sense of happiness.

You may be approaching this happiness dynamic in a backward fashion, and it's time to make a mental switch for love.

Why not try to add some creativity into your life? As a result, it will manifest in your love life the way you want it to do.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Virgo, even though it may sound like it will never work, your guardian angels are always there to guide you.

The Star tarot card indicates that you can spend some time today meditating or in prayer to help you to visualize what it is that you would like to see in your love life.

It's not too far fetched for you to envision yourself happy and in love with someone. Keep believing in the future, it's bright.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Libra, in love there are many ways for you to meet someone new or to regain the trust and interest of someone that you've already become a couple with.

For tomorrow, you may want to try something a little bit more adventurous than your usual.

It's a good time for you to break up the routine and invite more intimacy into your love life by being a little more flirty or accessible to your mate.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Scorpio, all relationships go through hard times, and tomorrow, the Tower tarot card reveals that you might be in for surprise.

There some drama can start up for you with your loved one. However, sometimes a little bit of passion in a relationship means that there's so much love involved that the two of you are blinded.

Put your own hot temper into check. Try to figure out the best way you can to defuse a heated situation and meet your mate halfway.

Soon you'll both be back to your loving selves once again.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Sagittarius, life is not fair, and yet, love isn't often fair either.

Tomorrow you may find yourself hoping that things will turn around in your favor.

But compromise is part of every loving relationship. You may have to swallow this jagged pill one more time or make a decision whether or not you want to stay.

If you feel it's too much to ask for you to compromise, you may be violating a strong ethical point in your relationship with yourself, which may mean that your partner is just a mirror of that reality in your life.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Capricorn, it's you who gets to manifest your destiny, no one else.

Tomorrow the King of Wands lets you know that it's time for you to command your personal power and reclaim it.

The King is you, and it means that you can be someone who is in charge of their personal boundaries.

So for tomorrow, you may have to establish some rules that you want others to abide by when dealing with you, especially if you feel that you've been being disrespected.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Aquarius, love can feel like a waiting game tomorrow, but for how long are you willing to let your life pass you by?

If you've been waiting for someone to call you back when they said they wouldn't, it may be time to stop waiting or checking your cell phone.

Go and live your best life, and post it up like a shareable selfie. It may be time for you to move on and stop waiting for the person you thought was the one to wake up and realize your value.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Pisces, your intuition may be your guide, but don't be so lost in a fantasy that you fail to see the truth right before. Pay attention to facts and reality.

It's important for you to take into consideration everything you feel, even if you are blissfully happy right now.

Here's good advice to follow — always keep one foot on the ground while your head is in the clouds, and tomorrow will be one of those days.

