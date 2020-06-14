Free Love Tarot Card Reading For Tomorrow, Monday, June 15, 2020

Higher power, star signs!

Tomorrow's free love tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Monday, June 15, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini. The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac of Aries.

What do tomorrow's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Tomorrow's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7 — the Spiritual Seeker.

Famous people with a Life Path 7 include Al Pacino, Johnny Depp, and Hugh Grant. If your birthday adds up to a 7, you also share this numerology and have personality traits perfect for the creative arts, music, and writing.

In astrology, tomorrow the Moon in Aries will be squaring with planet Pluto. Pluto is the planet that rules Scorpio and comes with intense power that is associated with occult matters.

Tomorrow, it can be easier to connect with your spiritual side and to find a sudden burst of enlightenment. The week can start off with intensity and make it feel like you need a little extra support from the supernatural realm so you can be your best in love and with your significant relationships.

Tomorrow, be open to express yourself in prayer or meditation. When things seem to be a-typically don't blame yourself.

Try to avoid talking and not trying to solve your various problems. Be willing to have the tough conversations that need to be had rather than put them on hold.

At first, confrontation can feel scary. It is a 7 day which makes it easier to withdraw from life and search out solitude and peaceful tranquility.

However, you'll miss out on an opportunity for personal and relational growth if you go it alone, so dive in and make the most of the day.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free love tarot card reading based on astrology and numerology starting on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Aries, Love the game if your higher power.

Today could bring with it some interesting energy that can leave you perplexed and curious at the same time.

The Seven of Wands tarot card indicates that it's never too late to start all over again, especially if you have a little bit of pain but the future is brighter than the present.

If you have lost touch with your inner voice while in a romantic relationship that went sour, tomorrow's a good day to step back into the rhythm of things.

Participate in prayer or meditation. If you're in a good relationship and want things to get better, then release the process to your higher power and go with the flow.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Taurus, the number five in numerology indicates change and cups are about your deepest emotions. Things may not be easy to define right now.

Sometimes when things aren't predictable it can catch you off guard and give you a sense that it will always be this way, even if it will not.

Accepting the process for what it is and looking to find good things about yourself and your partner can help make this time of transition easier for you emotionally.

Instead of denying feelings or sweeping them under the rug, face each head-on. Try to work well together as a team to make this a powerful bonding time.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Gemini, tomorrow someone younger than you can come into your life and make an impact.

If you believe in the younger generation or have had doubts about their ability to understand things that are going on in the world, you may anticipate renewed hope.

If you are a parent who is expecting a child, the process of raising someone vulnerable depends on you.

You can actually give insight into how love really works and teach your little one the depth of unconditional love.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Cancer, put on your thinking cap you're going to need it tomorrow.

There may be various situations that require your attention and ignoring them could be costly.

You will find that with the Ace of Pentacles tarot card that you actually hold the key to the solutions.

It's not a good time for you to delegate the task of your thinking to someone you trust but instead to trust yourself.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Leo, your zodiac sign happens to be ruled by the Strength card.

So tomorrow is a wonderful day for courage, growth and insight into your life.

If you have been feeling like a doormat and your relationship you may decide that it's time to have a conversation with the person who's hurting your heart.

If you have been thinking about breaking up with someone or letting someone know that you love them, you may find the courage you need to overcome your fears.

Be brave, while also being open and honest.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Virgo, it can be an emotional day for you and with the 10 of Cups. The number 10 reduces to a 1 which means you have to lead yourself tomorrow.

It's likely you have your hands full right now, as cups in the tarot deal with emotions.

Sometimes you may take on more than you can handle, in order to try to help someone else. But, for tomorrow, it may be a good idea to ask if others can take on more responsibility for their own things.

You need people who can pitch in and do their part.

Somehow you may find that the source of your angst has a lot to do with the number of things you are doing for others, and it's time to cut the cord and allow people to do for themselves what they can.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Libra, pick up a book on relationships or make a decision that you're going to make love a study that you not only practice but that you learn something new about each and every day.

You have a spirit and a desire to search for answers beyond what you see. Tomorrow, a struggle comes to light and requires you to stop depending on an old way of thinking and adopt a new one.

Approach this time period with joy and an open heart.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Scorpio, you have significant influence over others, and for tomorrow, you should exercise it.

While it may seem counterintuitive to share openly what you have on your heart, this is no time for you to be fake and not speak up when you can.

Spend the first part of the day tuning into yourself, so that when you do speak up it comes from a place of truth that you have explored and become familiar with. Do your best to be authentic.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sagittarius, the Moon tarot card indicates that you may be dealing with a hidden enemy or something in your life that you're unaware of.

While there's always something going on in the background that you may not realize it's happening, tomorrow means that you need to be more aware and alert about the situations that are going on in your life especially as they happen in love.

Perhaps your partner has been speaking to you about an area that you've been ignoring and it's time for you to pay attention or lose what you have. Don't be aloof and stay fully present when you can.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Capricorn, it's time to take and put a pen to paper and write out your thoughts tomorrow as a spiritual day where you can express yourself freely.

It's a great day to write a book, start writing poetry or draft a love letter to give to your partner when the time is right.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Aquarius, you may be inclined to give in to temptation tomorrow because you're trying to change something out that is uncomfortable for you.

Be mindful of the moments where you zone out looking at your phone or spending too long on social media when you're in the middle of a conversation with a friend.

If you find that your mind is wandering into other things, bring yourself back to the present and enjoy the gift of time that you have been graced to share with others.

Tomorrow's free love tarot card reading — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Pisces, it takes a lot of self-discipline to manage your time and energy, but it will be necessary when you get the Four of Swords tarot card.

Tomorrow you may find that it's important that you put boundaries in place. Your words will not be enough when dealing with others who place demands on your time. Set the phone on airplane mode. Put your email to autoreply if you have to.

You need to take command of your time, even with your loved ones, so that the rest of your day falls into place. When you set a boundary for yourself, try not to say anything you don't mean, and be sure to be kind with how you say it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.