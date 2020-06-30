Free Tarot Card Reading, Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Have a powerful Tuesday!

Today's free tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waxing gibbous Moon is located in the sign of Scorpio and will enter Sagittarius at 8:22 p.m. EST.

What does your free tarot card reading have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is an 11/2, the Intuitive in numerology.

Famous Life Path 11/2 people include Barack Obama, Michael Jackson, and Stephen Colbert.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the deep silences of a Scorpio transit. The Moon in Scorpio is drawn to think about life and death matters.

It is also open to explore the occult, taboo topics and to search out the truth in all situations.

If you are searching for answers related to life and death right now or grappling to wrap your mind around what you feel during this year's cultural shifts, you can take advantage of today's energy and learn so much about yourself.

Like a Life Path Number 11/2, you can explore your belief systems and how these emotions translate into what you manifest into your life.

You might want to plan ahead for the upcoming Full Moon lunar eclipse in Capricorn, too. The intensity of an eclipse can start Tuesday and increase as we approach its perfection on July 4-5th, 2020.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, July 01, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Aries, trust in your decision-making abilities. Your intuitive side comes out clearly today.

You may need to take a leadership in your own life, and this mindset influences your professional world.

This may be a time where you have to tune into your emotional energy and let it guide your choices.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Taurus, Today is a perfect time for writing, reading poetry, or expanding your mind.

You may find that spending quiet time alone reflecting on the day will be beneficial to you.

It's a good time for you to consider the art of quiet meditation. You may find a good for your soul and also help you to clarify your thinking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Gemini, you are a sharp-minded today.

You may find it difficult to slow down. But you will have to pace yourself so you don't burn out.

Today your mind may be working overtime and you'll have lots of ideas that can be applied creatively in different areas.

However, you will want to focus on one thing until it is done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Cancer, It's a good time for you to nurture a special project. You are creative and it shows.

Your motherly side can come out strong today and you may want to take someone under your wing and nurture them to good health.

Today is a good time for you to spend with a friend being a shoulder to lean on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Leo, It will be easy for you to command respect, you won't have to say a word.

Just by being in your full confidence, you will make a lasting impression on others.

Be sure to wear your power color today even though you won't need it.

You will be sending off powerfully positive vibes, and good things will come your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Virgo, It's a wonderful day for you to get creative.

From doing art or thinking about a new way to design your website, your capacity for artistic expression is expanded.

If you have always wanted to try a hobby, today may be a good time for you to purchase the supplies and get started.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Libra, you stand out from the crowd today.

Your charm great personality gets attention from others.

You will start to see that the energy you've been applying in an artistic direction begins to gain traction.

This is a good time for you to promote any work you have completed to the world.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Scorpio, you may find that you are aware of some deep emotional energy.

This is an amazing time of healing and growth for you.

You are about to enter a new life cycle spiritually and it's time for you to be brave about this venture.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Sagittarius, It's never too late to learn from others.

You may find that you were able to gain useful information from someone younger than you but with much experience.

Today be sure to ask questions when you feel the need to know more about a topic you're unfamiliar with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Capricorn, communication grows stronger today.

It's easier to get your point across and to influence others.

You may find that areas of conflict start to see it out between you and someone else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

Aquarius, you can get to the heart of the matter today. If you have been wondering what side to take in regards to an argument between family members, the path will become clear.

If you have been treated unfairly and a situation where someone painted you in a poor light, the truth will come out in the open.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Pisces, you will need to manage how do you think I feel today.

It can be a confusing time however if you don't try to push yourself in one single direction before you're ready, things can work out in a positive way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.