Free Tarot Card Reading, July 4, 2020

Happy 4th of July, star signs.

Today's free tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

The Sun will be in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The waxing gibbous Moon will be in the sign of Capricorn.

What will your free tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Full Moon in Capricorn will perfect at 12:45 a.m. EST on July 5 effecting us all for 6-months.

Saturday' astrology will carry a heavy energy all day as the Full Moon lunar eclipse takes place in the sign of Capricorn.

The Moon in Capricorn will make a few strong aspects with personal planets Mercury retrograde in Cancer and Mars in Aries.

The Moon will harmonize with crazy-making Uranus(*Taurus) as if it is stirring the pot asking if we really want what we claim to need.

The Moon in Capricorn is hard-working. It brings with it themes related to your reputation and your brand.

Uranus in Taurus says that hard-work must bring something that you can enjoy, or else it's not worth it at all.

The Moon is at a critical degree while in harmony with Uranus. Uranus in harmony with the nearly Full Buck Moon beckons you to take what you want or leave and let go.

Mars in Aries insights anger during this time because of hard feelings and perhaps angry emotions that get bogged down while Mercury is in Cancer.

Zodiac signs tend to shut down their feelings when they're too hard to explore.

But the Full Moon opens the door to releasing the pain you can't take any longer.

Not only does Saturday represent the independence of the United States of America, but in many respects, the day can also be a metaphor for yourself.

Today's life path numerology is a four, the Manager. So, it's important to manage our time, energy, and resources.

Let's be honest, it's impossible to do everything you want without making sacrifices along the way.

If you focus on a career, then your home life may suffer.

If you focus on the home, something will have to give in the workplace. When you're working on yourself, both career and interpersonal relationships take a backseat during that time.

These tensions come to a head and that's okay. It's time to set new priorities.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, July 04, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Aries, something magical can happen today by you helping someone else.

Today making yourself available in a small way can change the direction of the future.

Be open to the possibilities, they are endless.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Taurus, you tend to be very thoughtful and not rush into things without understanding the details.

You may still be missing out on a small detail that will protect you from trouble.

Be aware of what situations you may face by letting others give you input.

Proceed forward with caution, but don't be afraid to head in a new direction in your career or a relationship.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Gemini, your kind and brave spirit comes out strongly today, perhaps even surprising yourself.

You may be facing a conflict that was anticipated.

It will require you to not run from adversity, but instead, charge forward.

You may find that during this time you won't understand the strong commitment you have towards fairness.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Cancer, sometimes you have to be a little bit more frugal in order to make your budget and home finances stretch.

You may need to take a more aggressive approach to money.

This can require you to cut back any specific area that you often enjoy but for now, it is necessary.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Leo, you may find yourself having to manage many areas of interest today.

Some things that involve money and perhaps business matters could be taking part throughout the day, and it will require you to be as resourceful as you possibly can.

Try not to make last-minute decisions if you need time to do research.

Simply ask for the time that you need, when necessary.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Virgo, people who are helpful toward others often find that people are there for them as well.

You may be able to call in a favor from a friend that has required some of your skills in the past.

It can be a great day for you to allow someone else to give back in a big way.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Libra, trying something that you've never done before can be a great experience for you to have this weekend.

You may enjoy stretching your limitations a little bit and giving yourself the chance to see that there are so many more fun things out there that you can explore.

You will enjoy seeing how life is one giant adventure.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Scorpio, something about your past can help you to see a new opportunity in the future.

Be open to the idea that perhaps the mistakes you've learned bring with it amazing opportunities for growth.

You may need to start from the very beginning which can be awkward at first.

However, as you proceed forward, you will find this experience to become easier with time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Sagittarius, today is a great day for you to be more expressive and imaginative.

Write or read poetry. Watch a good movie and allow yourself to get lost in someone else's creative fantasy world.

Observing her someone else manifested their imagination can help you to plan new ways of bringing your ideas to life.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Capricorn, try not to allow yourself to get sucked into little arguments about small things.

Even though someone else may have a bad day that doesn't mean you have to join them.

Today is a good time for you to decide that no matter what happens around you that you are going to enjoy your day and be productive in it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aquarius, it's a good day for making money or at least planning to find new ways to improve your income.

You may come across a job opportunity, or if you are looking, apply to one that you find online.

You have a lot of power in you that's ready to manifest, so don't be afraid to use it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Pisces, do something special for yourself.

You have been a light to others and have helped in big and small ways just by being fully present.

You may see that when you give back to yourself and honor your spirit, it replenishes it.

Be sure to get some rest so you can continue to be the loving and caring person you want to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.