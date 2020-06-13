Free Love Tarot Card Reading For Sunday, June 14, 2020

Tomorrow's free tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini until June 20. Then Cancer season will begin on June 21. The waxing crescent Moon will transit the zodiac of Aries all day.

What do tomorrow's tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Tomorrow's daily numerology is a Life Path Number 6 — The Mother, bringing a collective need for nurture and love to all zodiac signs.

Famous people who were born with a Life Path of 6 include Mother Theresa and Princess Di.

As you can tell from each of these individuals, they spoke heavily on the impact love had on the lives of others, and their dedication to the nurture and care of people was a big part of their purpose in life.

For all zodiac signs, today's energy can feel turbulent at times. There's a lot of energy that is coming to play as we are just one week from the solar eclipse that takes place on June 21, 2020.

Best things to do today:

We all need love and reassurance at times. When we are in tune with our emotional needs it's easier to be loving toward others.

Participate in self-care activities. Reduce stress. Take a nap, and do something nice for a person in need.

Here's what tomorrow's free love tarot card reading has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Free love tarot card reading — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Aries, tomorrow's love tarot reveals strife has entered your life and the struggles you've been facing have left you with a deep, spiritual sense of poverty that you'd like to overcome.

You are struggling with so many unanswered questions right now, and your love life can feel like it is up in the air.

It can be truly difficult to concentrate when you aren't sure what will happen next, although you do hope things will work out.

This tarot card is asking for you to trust your analytical side more than your intuition.

While your heart may not necessarily be at odds with your spiritual awareness, it can still be unclear with its messages to you.

So, for tomorrow, stick with the facts and try not to deviate from what you know concretely is certain.

Free love tarot card reading — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Taurus, tomorrow's love tarot card reveals that you have a big heart and that you're really trying your best to love everyone in the way that is needed.

People are dynamic beings and so this can be so hard for you to do even if you truly honor each person's individuality, you may worry that you will fall short in one way or another.

Your love for others and your sweet spirit can communicate where words fall short by doing things that demonstrate your love and support for friends and family.

The way that you post on social media or speak to people that you meet while running errands can have a huge impact tomorrow, too.

Free love tarot card reading — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Gemini, it's because you're never allowing things to remain the same that you have such a broad understanding of how change works in love and life.

You may be going through another period where you are reflecting on who you are as a person and less about the way you play a role in your relationship.

Even if your partner or someone you love has been critical and thinks that you've not been listening, deep down inside you know that you have been taking in everything that is said.

Tomorrow, you may start to decide what is valid and what areas of your life you'll start making adjustments, even if you don't share your intentions with others right now.

Free love tarot card reading — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Cancer, the past can provide an interesting backdrop on how you love now and in the future.

You have to be careful that you don't project negative emotions from the past into the present, though because this can cause you to think negatively and miss out on a beautiful development happening in your life.

The Judgement tarot card reveals that you have an opportunity to learn more about your approach to love and the way that you use experiences to make decisions.

You may not realize when you're acting in a way that is biased or in fear. So, pay attention to your actions and ask yourself why when you feel strongly about something you've never experienced before.

Free love tarot card reading — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Leo, sometimes you can love someone and think the world of them, but later realize that there are so many areas where they need to grow up and mature into their own person.

You may be caught in a cycle of helping to change a person into who they want to be, and while that may at first appear to be a beautiful thing to do together, it's not fair to you or your loved one.

The Page of Cups reveals that this is a time of growth but maybe one where you can be a better listener instead of taking on the role of teacher for someone else.

Free love tarot card reading — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Virgo, when you get The High Priestess tarot card you are embarking on a loving journey to explore your feminine energy.

This is a great season of life for you to explore all that you have in your heart and not try to silence it.

This isn't a time where you actually need to do anything at all. In fact, it's better for you to be more observant about matters in your love life and your relationship.

You may be prone to trying to take control but the more you push the less likely you are to see things from a spiritual standpoint.

Free love tarot card reading — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Libra, when you overthink things it can weigh heavily on your heart.

You may be thinking about matters in order to try and avoid a problem in the future.

But, constantly mulling over the details can be insane making.

You need to quiet your mind and silence the worry so that you can relax and feel comfortable that no matter what happens you'll be okay.

Free love tarot card reading — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Scorpio, when you allow yourself to be guided and driven by your feelings and instincts it can be a completely different experience.

You may be ready to let go of the anger and hurt you had felt in the past and now let your heart explore a different way of relating with your partner.

It can be an emotional day when you are expressing the King of Cups in your love life.

Instead of knowing everything and pretending that you've got it all under control, it requires bravery and a willingness to let go and allow the Universe to help see you through.

Free love tarot card reading — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Sagittarius, you've done enough talking and warning and now it's time that you show people what you mean.

You have to stop saying you're going to do something or that you've reached the end of your rope. You have.

So, the decisions and actions you take be the largest message of all to the people who seem to not believe you when you say that you're done being defined by others.

Even if you do love them, you also want people to see that you love yourself, too.

Free love tarot card reading — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Capricorn, be a united front. The hardest part of becoming a couple is establishing your own identity, and when you're single this can also be tough, especially when it comes to dealing with parents.

With the Five of Pentacles tarot card, you may be going through some of these common, yet uncomfortable relationship dynamics.

It can be hard to figure out how not to insult or step on the toes of people in your life right now.

But, rather than isolating your partner or yourself from each other, it may be necessary to avoid other problems that can hurt your bond in the future.

Free love tarot card reading — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Aquarius, change is inevitable.

You may feel like you're going against the powers that be. You may feel like it would be better to do things on your own without having to ask someone for advice or permission.

Tomorrow, these emotions can feel so strong that you will want to do something to relieve the pressure.

Give yourself the time you need to detach from all the voices in your life so you can choose for yourself what's right and what you can live with.

Free love tarot card reading — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Pisces, it's becoming more apparent that you do need to manage your time better than you had once done before. You may be letting yourself become side-tracked by favors for others and it's time to reclaim some of your free time back for yourself.

You may not mind being the one that people call during times of trouble or need, but learning to say no is important. Tomorrow's Four of Wands tarot card reveals that you may be ready to start doing so soon.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.