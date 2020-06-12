Free Love Tarot Card Reading + Horoscopes For Friday, June 12, 2020

TGIF!

Today's love horoscopes and free tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Friday, June 12, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini until June 20. The Moon will be in Pisces today.

What does your free love tarot card reading and today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's tarot card reading comes with the numerology of a Life Path Number 4 — The Manager.

Famous people born with a Life Path 4 include Bill Gates, Billy Graham, Elton John, Montel Williams, and Oprah Winfrey. If your birthday adds up to a 4, then you also carry this energy in your own life.

Today's tarot card reading can clash with today's numerology and your horoscope because attention is divided everywhere.

With the Sun, all zodiac signs desire high achievement, even in the area of love.

There's a desire to travel, be social and communicative, and to hang out with friends and move freely.

However, a number 4 energy makes us all more practical and aware.

There's a strong desire to think about what needs to be done first and then plan actions out carefully before leaping passionately forward to get things done.

The best things to do today:

Have a game plan in place even if you're going out on a date. Don't assume that your partner did something, be sure to ask.

It will be easier to throw in the towel and think problems doom your destiny.

The Moon in Pisces will be stirring the pot emotionally for all zodiac signs as she conjuncts with dreamy, escapism Neptune and Mars the planet of war.

Today can be a fight or flight type of day, so you'll want to be ready to bounce back even if your feelings tell you to relax and procrastinate instead.

Here's what today's horoscope and free love tarot card reading has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Aries, the Ten of Pentacles can be a signal that you're having a struggle. It's a day made for trouble, but it doesn't have to remain that way.

Try not to allow yourself to be taken down by any negativity that comes your way.

You have to stay strong and let the attitude of an unhappy person remain on their side of the street.

It can feel like you really do have power over this particular situation, but if it's not yours to handle, then you don't. So accept it.

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Taurus, it's your wit that will bail you out of a problem today. The Eight of Swords indicates that you may find that someone you care deeply for is struggling to manage strong emotions.

You have been there before and understand what it takes to pull yourself out of that funk. You will be able to help with your love and perhaps get your loved one to laugh a bit.

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Gemini, you are the strong and resilient one in your relationship right now.

When you see the Knight of Pentacles, you are taking charge, even though at times it doesn't always feel that way.

You may find that taking on so much more than you had imagined you'd have to carry in your relationship is new and sometimes scary. But, you have the resilience to do this!

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Cancer, there are unlimited options and potential hidden inside of you today.

The World tarot card reveals that you should not worry that you won't find what you need.

Things may be hard to see during this time, especially while the Moon is in the zodiac of Pisces.

But your love life can take a turn for the better, so hang in there.

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Leo, it's always a good time to get creative about romance and love when you've got the Three of Wands.

It's a great day for you to do something new and exciting. You may have ideas already and just need permission to be adventurous. Go for it!

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Virgo, the Temperance tarot card reveals that you've been thinking a lot more than usual.

You may catch yourself worrying without even realizing it. You could be experiencing a concern for a friend or a loved one because of everything that's going on in the world.

However, it's time for you to set those concerns to rest. Give yourself a worry deadline if you have to.

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Libra, things appear to be going well for you right now, and it can be a true sigh of relief. If you're going through some adversity, rest assured that your relationship situation can improve with time. You can try to work more harmoniously or decide that in order for you to feel right within yourself to take time and give things space until you're ready to come together and talk civilly.

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Scorpio, love can be sporadic at times. It's hard to express the way you feel when you've been hurt in the past.

You don't want to always feel like your heart is exposed to maybe get hurt again.

You may fear you're pushing the one you love back right now, and that you're sending mixed signals.

Try to explain the way you feel and if your partner is caring they will understand and be patient as you learn to trust a little more each day.

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Sagittarius, love requires lots of adjustments.

You may catch yourself comparing love and relationships to what you witnessed as a child or the way that your parents or people you grew up with were with one another.

It can be hard to decide to break away from what you pictured in your mind that your relationship could be.

But, if you want your love life to be more modern, trying new things together as a couple will be important for you to try.

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Capricorn, your emotions and sensuality can be spot on today.

It's important that you don't try to shove your emotions aside when they come up because you're too busy to pause or reflect on what you're truly thinking or feeling.

Give yourself the time you need to think and reflect. It's important for you to have this clarity so you can understand yourself better.

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Aquarius, you are in a strong position to make a big change, but you keep going back and forth thinking that you're not sure just yet.

You know in your heart what you want to do, so be brave and do what you feel is in your best interests.

Free love tarot card reading and horoscope — Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Pisces, you need someone who takes initiative and is strong when you need it.

You are feeling slightly needier than usual and even though it's not the way you ordinarily wish to be, you can't deny the reality of your emotions right now.

So, instead of fighting with yourself which only makes you feel down, embrace the truth, and ask your loved one to help by showing more tender support at this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.