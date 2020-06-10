Love Tarot Card Reading + Horoscopes For Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Today's free love tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

What do today's free love tarot card reading and horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Master Life Path Number 11/2 — The intuitive.

Famous people with a Master Number 11/2 include Barack Obama, Prince William, Michael Jordan, and Madonna. If you were born on the 11th day or if your birthday adds up to an 11, then you also share this Life Path Number.

Today's astrological mix can present opportunities to learn and grow. There can be a strong desire for you to explore the world and to take what you learn and share it with others.

The Sun encourages being sociable, even to the point of gossiping, so be careful who and what you say. On the other side, the Moon is interested in helping humanity and finding new ways to do things, so it's great that we are all open to talking. Things can get done.

If you have been hoping to take a short road trip with your best friend or loved one, the Sun in Gemini brings attention to the third house of communication, short term travel, and working with your hands.

The Moon represents your feelings, and while in the most future air sign of astrology, Aquarius, we are interested in hanging out with others or forming partnerships with different people.

The Master Life Path Number 11 is complicated, and so for today, we are encouraged to grow from the hard times we experience.

For love, we might be able to spare someone paying us and suffering that we have experienced by sharing our stories publicly with the world.

The best things to do today:

Consider who needs to hear something that you have to share.

You also might also benefit from group meetings, collaborating with others, or brainstorming ideas — even if the final project or goal is still unclear.

Here's what today's horoscope and free love tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Aries, the number four has to do with the management of your time, energy and resources, and with the Wands, you're involved in a new beginning.

Today you may find yourself needing to be more frugal with what you have and take into consideration the needs of others.

In areas of love, you may find yourself needing to be generous while at the same time maintaining one eye on your budget or on your limited ability to help by putting yourself at risk.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Taurus, today you may experience a little bit more temptation than you're comfortable with.

It could be a hard time for you to say no but necessary.

If you are going through an emotionally difficult time, you may want to take in a deep breath and give yourself a few moments before making any decisions such as overindulging on food drinks or things that numb the pain.

Instead, try to do something productive when you feel challenged emotionally, so that you are not compounding any difficulty that you're experiencing today.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Gemini, do you have a friend that you normally like to confide in?

Today may be a good time to ask someone that you respect or perceive to be a leader in your life for some advice regarding a problem related to love.

Or if you feel like you've got a handle on your relationship problems, today may be a great day for you to provide assistance to someone who does not.

You may come across today as charming, articulate and well put together which should give encouragement to someone who trusts in depends on you.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

Cancer, the Death card doesn't necessarily mean a physical loss but that a new beginning will come as a result of the ending of another situation.

You may find yourself ready to close the door on something or a situation that no longer fits your needs.

Try not to be reluctant or fearful of letting what you already understand because you're not sure what the future will bring.

No gap in your life that is left open lasts for very long.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Leo, the Eight of Wands brings attention to the number eight.

The number eight means you are in a powerful position of authority.

But it also is a number that reveals hardships that you have experienced before. You may find yourself to be in a rich position of knowledge or material possessions.

You may also receive news that something important is about to develop.

Today is a good day to form a partnership with a loved one or to look into making the most out of a negative situation and compromising where strife had been taking place in your love life.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Virgo, the Chariot tarot card reveals that you were going through a difficult time but you have the capacity, strength and courage to rise above your difficulty.

You need to press onward and not let anything hold you back.

In times where you feel afraid of moving on with your life or making a drastic decision, remember that it takes a lot of courage to climb a mountain and you must begin.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Libra, you may feel a strong sense of betrayal by someone that you love.

Today you may be gripped with some form of jealousy and feelings of insecurity.

Even though this isn't like you at all, you may want to at least acknowledge that you're feeling the way that you do so that you're able to address it head-on.

If your partner is someone that is giving you vibes that you can't trust them, it can threaten your sense of insecurity.

Rather than deny it or deal with it in a hidden way, it may be best to confront your feelings and address the situation head-on.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Scorpio, every once in a while a bright idea comes to you unexpectedly.

Today as the Ace of Swords indicates you may find yourself inspired by a great idea that comes as a result of happenstance.

Today, don't question yourself. Try something new and be open to change. Take a risk if you can.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Sagittarius, you may have an opportunity that you were not expecting, and coincidentally one opportunity may lead to several others and cause you to be confused as to which one you need to pick.

Because of eclipse season, you may want to give yourself a moment to pause and really think about what it is that you are trying to accomplish. Face your fear.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Capricorn, today's a great day to do something creative with someone that you love.

If you enjoy crafting, painting, baking or just hanging out with a friend doing a project, put some time aside and let your imagination run.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Aquarius, you may have an opportunity to learn from someone younger than you today. A young person can come into your life and help you understand something that seemed complicated.

If you have been wanting to catch up about the latest pop-culture a young person will be your best ally.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Pisces, even though you like to be free and have the right to just come and go as you please, today you may want a little bit of structure in your day.

If you have the opportunity to try to get your errands done first thing in the morning, plan accordingly. Give yourself room to do something simple that you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.