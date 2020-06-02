Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Try something new and interesting today.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The Sun and Gemini. The waxing gibbous Moon in Libra will enter Scorpio at 11:04 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path 1 — The Leader.

The true test of leadership can be a person's ability to endure longer than others.

Sometimes leaders end up where they are not so much because they were the best person for a particular job but because they stuck around and waited for things to change, and then opportunity met them along the path. Bam, they have found some luck.

Luck can function in this way with love as well.

Sometimes people are in a relationship and they think that they have to get out because the miracle hasn't happened yet. There's nothing particularly wrong with themselves or their partner.

Boredom and disinterest have made the relationship or friendship less intriguing.

So without all the fanfare, the incentive to stick around wears off and they go on a new adventure.

Hindsight is often 20/20 in these circumstances, and the Libra Moon entering Scorpio can make us all feel like love needs to be full of passion or there's nothing at all.

In situations, it will be ideal to analyze and think about the big picture. With the Sun in Gemini, it's actually one of the best things to do especially when your feelings tell you that something is wrong.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Aries, ask others for feedback today. Invite constructive criticism from someone you love and trust.

Let your heart be receptive to what others perceive in you so you can learn and change.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Taurus, it's a great time for partnerships and to team up with someone to make something great happen.

Find strength in numbers and don't forget to acknowledge one another when possible.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Gemini, try not to overthink things. You may be assuming that a relationship with a love interest is threatening to your partnership, but it may not be the case.

You may need to ask yourself what causes you to feel insecure and what would you do if your worries were real.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Cancer, you long for someone with a strength that will be there for you when you need them to.

You can attract this type of person into your life by being that way too.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Leo, today, set your mind on a goal and don't let it be moved from accomplishing it.

You may feel like it is hard for you to get things that you want, but consistency can be your best asset.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Virgo, hang in there even if you feel like you'd like to just step back and throw in the towel.

You aren't a quitter so you will not be satisfied until you have said you've done what you set out to do.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Libra, it's a powerful day for you to manifest your dreams.

You may be so close to reaching a financial goal, with or without the help of your partner.

You may need to stay frugal right now, but the sacrifice and delayed gratification is worth the wait.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Scorpio, you have a talent and a skill that someone finds super attractive.

You might be able to pursue a job or participate in a situation that gives you a chance to meet others and make new relationships and friends.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sagittarius, don't let a little bit of temptation cause you to miss your personal fitness or wellness goals.

If you just started a diet and your partner or friends keep trying to get you to cheat, don't listen to them. Stay strong.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Capricorn, trust your instincts and your intuition.

Sometimes you have to do this in order to see what is hidden but it can feel like everything is a big blur and nothing is clearly written.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Aquarius, it's hard to try something new when you feel like you've got too many things on your plate right now already.

You may not even be sure if what you initially thought that you wanted is something you care to have now.

However, once you have the prize of your dreams, you'll realize that you do.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Pisces, you may be asked to make a decision and it can feel like what you know is much safer than what is on the other side.

You'll need to dig in deeply to understand what choices work best for you, but don't be afraid to try just because you are afraid that you'll fail.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.