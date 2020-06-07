Love Tarot Card Reading + Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, June 7, 2020

Happy Sunday star signs!

Today's free love tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the intuitive, chatty sign Gemini until June 20. The Moon will spend the day in powerhouse Capricorn.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8 — The Powerhouse.

We have all had moments where we didn't really feel all that powerful when it comes to love, no matter how positive our horoscope sounded at the start of the day.

However, there are so many good reasons to feel optimistic about today's love horoscope and tarot card reading.

Because now that the energy of yesterday's Full Moon lunar eclipse has ignited your zodiac sign in a particular area of love, things are about to get moving in a new direction.

Which is similar to the energy of today's numerology: Life Path Number 8.

This particular life path number experiences disappointments early in life and love, but if your zodiac sign has a healthy attitude about love, later those lessons become the basis of better relationships and financial outcomes.

You may have made a bad decision and felt like you could never get beyond it, but today you can move forward, letting go of the past, pressing onward to a brighter tomorrow.

With the Sun in the sign of the zodiac Twins, we are all shape-shifters in one way or another.

Astrologically, as the Moon begins to dim in preparation for the upcoming solar eclipse, it's a great time to look at your zodiac sign's life and see where things can be improved for love, romance, and your most valuable relationships.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Aries, the Empress tarot card is a love reading that encourages you to trust yourself when it comes to matters related to love.

Experience has been a good teacher to you and you've got all the knowledge in the world that you need to make solid decisions about your future when it involves matters of the heart.

For today, listen to your heart and follow your gut wherever it leads!

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Taurus, your love tarot reading and The Devil card can mean that an ex will return back into your life.

Should temptation come to knock on your door making you feel like you're not as strong as you think you are, which isn't true.

Everyone gets tested in the area of their weaknesses especially when their heart is wide open for love.

You may feel like it's always going to turn out badly when you fail but sometimes it's a positive thing and you get to learn a valuable lesson that's needed,

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Gemini, when The Tower shows up in a. love reading trouble happens when you least expect it.

But your shape-shifting zodiac sign knows how to handle any situation that comes with being a Twin horoscope.

Even if you're caught off-guard today, you have the quick wit you need to figure out a snapback and then you can get on with the rest of the day.

Don't let a moment of time go to waste on things that won't matter in the future.

Everyone has bad days and even if the small arguments you have seem long lasting, they're soon going to be nothing but a memory.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Cancer, the Two of Cups tarot card can mean that you are going to do so well with your relationships today.

When you've been doing the work to build harmony among others the payoff is that people are also there for you when you need them.

You have a light, sweet-natured zodiac energy. You will have so many awesome things coming your way before the end of the day.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Leo, it's your strong nature and amazingly talented personality that has people noticing you lately, and the High Priestess tarot is a positive omen for your daily horoscope.

Even if you tried to not get recognition for the things you do, it's as though karma must give you back some of what you lost when you were down and out.

It's a good day for you to share some of that positive energy with others who need it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Virgo, it's a good day decision making in the love and relationship department especially if you've been distracted lately by your career.

Per the Judgement tarot card, when it comes to love, you've got to rearrange your schedule or make new plans. You may need to make room for more love in your life, and that can mean less work.

You may find yourself thinking ahead and being proactive, as the nature of your zodiac sign loves to be organized and prepared for anything.

You may find that today's one of the better times for you to get organized for your workweek.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Libra, it can feel as though there is only so much that you can do these days when it comes to your love life, and the Ten of Cups tarot card implies you've got a lot on your plate right now when it comes to love.

Sometimes you can try to work things out and even a compromise isn't enough for the problem at hand with your partner or with people you care about.

It's important for you to stay balanced and fair, Libra, especially when it comes to yourself.

Even if you are willing to go the extra mile, don't do something that will put you on hold unless it feels right.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Scorpio, it's such a wonderful thing when you have the chance to make a difference in the world or do something with the one you love.

Today you may feel ready to take the next step in your relationship and to make things happen for your future, and the World tarot card is a great start to your day's horoscope.

If you've been talking about moving in together or putting your resources into one that is shared, you may try new things to see what works for your relationship.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Sagittarius, sometimes you need some time to yourself so you can think, plan, and process your feelings, according to the Hermit tarot and your love reading.

You have a lot going on and it's not easy always trying to rush and finish your work than spend time with friends.

You may need a little bit of breathing room so you can relax and enjoy the rest of the day with a clear mind.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Capricorn, even though you've been disappointed by love in the past your time is coming, but the Sun tarot card reveals that even bad times will have positive outcomes in your love life.

Amazing things are headed your way, but it's not luck that got you to where you are now.

You did the work and you made the effort. When you go all in and keep pushing through despite your obstacles, results start to happen.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Aquarius, you're on a spiritual path, and love is part of this significant journey, and the Seven of Swords love tarot reveals that this is something you've been thinking about a lot more lately than usual.

You may not know what you'll feel like or be like once you have lived through this journey and you don't have to.

The key is to stay present at the moment and enjoy what you have with the one you truly love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Pisces, trust your spiritual guide to help shine a light on what is ahead for you, and the Star tarot card says that if you have questions about love don't be afraid to ask them.

You may be feeling that this is a time where you can't rest and it can make you feel uneasy if you are passive about the changes you feel you ought to make.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.