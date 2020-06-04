Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, June 4, 2020

What do you hold dear? Focus on that.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The Moon is in the sign of Scorpio entering Sagittarius at 1:17 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5 — The Freedom Seeker!

It's hard to imagine that tomorrow's Full Moon lunar eclipse is nearly here. It's the first time that the Moon will eclipse in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius in the last 100 years.

The energy before any Full Moon is intense, then if you add in a lunar eclipse, it's moreso. What might this trigger in your own life? Perhaps it will bring a revelation of some sort, and it will be in an area that you need to let go so you can move on to bigger and better things!

We all want our freedom. When work, circumstance, relationships or individual situations feel restrictive the first thing a person desires is a way to break free.

There's a strong desire to obtain some liberation today as the Sun in Gemini searches for reasons and ways to detach from the powers that be.

Meanwhile the depths of a Scorpio Moon starts to transition into the fiery personality of adventurous Sagittarius who loves to learn, grow, travel and to be... free.



The day's numerology reminds us of the value we place on personal identity and the ability to express ourselves without feeling afraid or limited by that action.

For some zodiac signs, relationships may become the platform of spiritual growth and the development of confidence that leads to improved interpersonal communication.

For other zodiac signs, this can become a pensive time where you can analyze how you feel and why and then make decisions based on what you have come to conclude for yourself and by yourself, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Aries, you've been holding down the fort for some time and now you may find that you're more capable than you had realized in an area you felt inhibited in.

You may find that this season is perfect for you to delegate a task and get something you're working on off of your plate so you can free up some time and focus on other things.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Taurus, you have an opportunity to try something new and to learn from someone who may be younger than you.

You may not realize that you're in the middle of a major growth cycle, but at the close of this season, you will have a better idea about how your personal development flourished during this time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Gemini, your emotions and feelings can help you to see what challenges you face the most and need to overcome.

You may not desire to do anything that's out of your comfort zone but there can be a compelling reason why you will try anyway.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Cancer, when changes come and they feel completely unexpected you may wish that the life you had before would have stayed the same.

You will need a little bit of time to catch your bearings again.

This season of flux can be difficult for you to manage emotionally but you're doing a great job and no one can tell unless you clue them in.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Leo, you have been discussing some desires with your friends and perhaps your higher power.

It can be tough to really put a finger on what it is that you're experiencing inside your heart, but with a little bit of time and attention can help you to understand yourself better.

Don't be afraid to take a step back and listen to your heart.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Virgo, if you love to read, it's a great time for you to pick up a good book and be the introvert you love to be.

You may already have a bunch of titles you'd like to catch up on.

You may be tired of the online drama and find solace in reading something that feeds your mind while giving you a healthy escape from it all.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Libra, make today a quiet, uneventful day if you can. If you have been really putting yourself out there, it's okay to take a little bit of a break and breathe for a moment.

Transitions and change is hard and they are heavy on your heart.

Give yourself permission to take a moment and relax so that you're ready for the next big challenge that requires all of your energy and attention.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Scorpio, there can be multiple sources of money coming your way or through the help of a partner.

You may find that areas where you were struggling with money will start to move in an improved direction and give you a ray of hope about your overall budget and the direction you need to take financially.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Sagittarius, it's a complicated day and things can feel complicated. So, if you have an opportunity try to be creative and take time to enjoy some joy.

You may want to switch gears and try something totally different from what you've been planning to do.

Break up the mundane routine and go for a walk. Watch the sunset or take a moment to enjoy the sound of nature in your own backyard.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Capricorn, you may find yourself reinvesting time doing spiritual things.

If you're someone who believes in prayer or meditation, spend a few moments getting centered and reconnecting with your higher source of power and peace.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Aquarius, today's a powerful day for you to express your emotions.

You may be in a position to take what you have once felt intimidated by and use it to a greater benefit.

What you once felt weak in or incapable of overcoming can start to become a source of strength.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Pisces, the world opens up for you and you have lots of choices.

You may not even realize all the opportunities that are coming your way at this time.

You may be thinking about the moment but look beyond where you are now and see that there's a whole world out there for you to explore.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.