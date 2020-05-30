Your Ideal Quarantine Date Night, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Now is the time to get creative with your date nights.

When you hear the words "date night," you probably think of a romantic dinner at your favorite restaurant, a few glasses of wine in a fancy bar, or loading up at the concession stand of the movie theatre.

Coincidentally, these are also all activities that are totally off-limits since the coronavirus outbreak. This makes keeping the romance alive pretty difficult when you’re stuck staring at the same for walls for months on end.

If you’re quarantining with a partner, finding new ways to enjoy your quality time seems impossible! And if you’re trying to date from a distance, carrying on any kind of a relationship without seeing one another is even harder.

Looking to astrology can be a helpful guide, though. Because the best quarantine date ideas come from your zodiac sign's unique preferences.

Looking for date night inspiration might seem a little crazy, but it actually makes a lot of sense. You need an activity that's in line with your interests and personality in order to feel like you're enjoying time with your partner.

So, here’s how curate a perfect date for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re incredibly energetic and don’t like to sit still. All this lounging around watching movies with your partner isn’t cutting it.

You want to pump up the energy and reinvigorate your relationship. Why not try a couples workout class? Whether you’re quarantining together or apart, you can tune into the same workout video and get your sweat on.

Taurus ( April 20 - May 20)

You’re secretly loving all this time to chill in place, right Taurus?

As an earth sign, there’s nothing you value more than your comfort zone, so embrace this time and get cozy with your partner. Gather up some blankets and snacks, and watch your favorite movie together at home.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You love to keep the excitement in your relationship and hate when things get too laid back, Gemini.

A game night will bring some fun back into your relationship. Break out the board games or use an app. If you’re having a virtual date, “Never Have I Ever?” or “Truth Or Dare” are fun ice-breakers that will keep the conversation flowing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are calm and enjoy spending quality time at home. That’s why quarantine dates are ideal for you.

The center of the home is the kitchen, so you’ll love cooking up a 3-course meal with your partner. If you’re quarantining apart, you could follow the same recipe separately while on FaceTime.

Food is a great way to connect. As the saying goes, the way to the heart is through the stomach!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You’re not used to having all this time at home, and are seriously missing being out and about, Leo.

You can’t go socializing with your partner and friends in big groups just yet, but getting out for a walk will break up some of that dreaded indoor time. Stroll around with your partner or FaceTime with them while you watch the world go by.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You love having a schedule and routine, and your dates usually involve strict planning and reservations, Virgo. That’s not exactly an option right now.

So, instead of pulling your hair out trying to plan the perfect date, relax a little! Love doesn’t follow a strict schedule. Doing meditation with your partner or writing positive affirmations to each other will help you feel more grounded in your relationship.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are music lovers and have a lot of creative prowess. Sharing your favorite tunes with your date will bring some harmony (literally) into your relationship.

You could use a distraction from all the chaos in the world. Make them a mixtape or an online playlist, and have them do the same for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Bottled beer and a kitchen table isn’t really cutting it for you, Scorpio. You’re a passionate lover and crave the sensual intimacy of cozying up in a dimly lit bar.

You need to channel your inner mixologist and stir up delicious cocktails for you and your partner. Light a few candles to bring the bar to you!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

As one of the most adventurous signs in the zodiac, Sagittarius is struggling without exciting new experiences to enjoy. Your dream date is a road trip through some exotic country or a city break in Europe.

Nothing beats travel, but you can bring a taste of adventure home by ordering in some delicious cuisine from every corner of the world. Go all out with themed decorations and drinks from a country of your choice.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Being able to show your high-intelligence is your favorite way to impress your date, Capricorn.

You work hard to build your knowledge, so why not show it off? Virtual museum tours are a great way to share all the fun facts with your date, and you might even learn some new ones in the process.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is the most creative sign in the zodiac, so coming up with fun quarantine activities is probably easy for you.

But if you need a little help, show off your artistic nature in a couples paint class with your partner. Sketch each other or paint the view from your window. This is a great way to pass the time and bond over art.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Romance is a huge priority for you, Pisces, so don’t be afraid to get extra cheesy with your date in quarantine. No one's watching anyway!

Nothing is more romantic than watching the sunset with someone you care for. The best part is, it can be done from almost anywhere.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.