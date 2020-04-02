42 Best Virtual Museum & Travel Tours (And More!) For An Online Getaway During Coronavirus Lockdown

There's no slouching when it comes to these sites.

"Help! I'm stuck in a house with nothing to do but look at my computer all day long!" It's the new Quarantine Blues, and we're all singing it.

It would probably be helpful if we did a little exercise to go with all that screen-time, as the new most popular QT move is to gorge one's self constantly on all the shelter-in-place snacks. I can hardly move my head anymore, I'm so locked into position. Coronavirus, you sure do suck!

So, what is there to do online during coronavirus quarantine that doesn't involve social media?

(By the way, there is more to life than social media, and this is a good time to figure that out.)

Once you've stopped watching the endless amounts of Despair TV, you might want to take a virtual vacation. Yes it's possible, and not only that, there's a whole bunch of free stuff to get involved in that is both educational, informative and fun.

Art & Museums

Want to visit some of the greatest artists and museums in the world for a virtual tour? There's no slouching when it comes to these sites:

Cooking & Cuisine Videos

Ever want to up your game in the chef world? I'd love to know how to do more than heat up some Amy's Vegetable Tamales — and that's why I turn to these sites for amazeing cuisine astonishment. Hey, it's better than watching Top Chef reruns.

Best Cooking Videos on YouTube: Who doesn't enjoy watching cooking shows? I know I do, and if you're like me, you'll relish these wonderful and informative videos. Online cooking classes: Don't just sit on that couch and dream of cooking — get on up and get thee to the kitchen now, where you can try out some of the best cooking lessons online. Gordon Ramsay Teaches Restaurant Recipes: I promise he won't yell at you... okay, I lied. It's Gordon Ramsay, and he has every right to yell and scream because he's the best at what he does. Take a lesson from him, and then go yell at someone! Vegan Richa: This is vegan cooking that is absolutely scrumptious. You might have seen the videos on Facebook, and guess what? They work. Food Network Chefs Favorite Comfort Foods: Julia Child was probably the first "celebrity chef," and oh what a legacy she's left. These comfort food recipes from modern celebrity chefs is worth days of investigating!

Vacation Tours

Tired of being cooped up? Thinking about what it would be like to sprawl out on a beach in the Maldives right about now?

Since you can't take a trip around the world right now, have a gander at some of these vacation spots. They were filmed just for the purpose of vicarious living!

Websites for Kids

You've got the kids all over you, so you'll definitely be wanting to get into some crafting projects with them. Hey, with them all occupied and covered in glue, you might even get some of the "work-at-home" work done.

Here are some cool sites for you and the little ones:

Harry Potter: A History of Magic: If you or the kids are Harry Potter freaks, this site is better than Disneyland. Explore endless online Potter paths. The kids will love what they see. The Evolution of Flight: This highly engaging history site is an absolute exploratorium of winged creatures. Being trapped inside during the shelter-at-home can really make you want to fly, so why not indulge in the evolution of flight? Great for all ages. Make Origami: Learn the ancient Japanese art of making Origami! 12 Awesome DIY Crafts for Kids: You know you're not only going to want to find craft projects to do with the little ones, you're going to need it. Check out this site for DIY projects. 17 Colorful Crafts for Boring Days at Home: Bring on the color, and the glue and scissors — we're going to have a day full of crafting with the kids. This video is great for creative adults who need a distraction as well. 32 Stunning DIY Ideas with Stuff You Have at Hand: Since we can't all run out and gather all the delightful crafting goods that we'd like, let's see what we can put together with the things we do have in the house. Try a few of these DIY ideas to pass the time at home.

History & Travel

History buff, or travel freak? Why not take a virtual tour of some great landscapes or mysterious hidden realms? Here's a bunch for you to enjoy:

Yosemite National Park Tour: One of the wonders of the earth, Yosemite National is a destination to beat all others. And since we're inside, we might as well see the great sights right here. The 5 Most Mysterious Temples: Let your mind wander as you take in these breathtaking and curious temples. You've probably never heard of any of them, so why not explore your little heart out? Soak in the mystery! New York City: This is an amazing archive of photos of New York City and historical locations. Yellowstone National Park: If you've ever done a road trip across the United States, you more than likely drove through the glorious Yellowstone National Park. The great thing about Yellowstone? It's just as amazing in this virtual tour. Top 10 Underappreciated Wonders of the World: The key word here is "underappreciated." If you're not a pro-explorer, there's a good chance you'll never visit these sights, so why not throw yourself into a little online adventure? See all you can see, even if it's not in person. 14 Most Beautiful Catholic Cathedrals and Churches in the World: There's nothing in the world like Catholic art and architecture, and if you're a student of art, or a regular ol' art lover, you'll gawk over the sheer magnificence of a Great Cathedral. Stonehenge: Everyone dreams of visiting Stonehenge — walking around those ancient stones, touching them, feeling that ancient air and vibration. Wow. Take this virtual 3D trip to the monument and lose yourself for the day. Italy: All roads lead to culture: No matter who you are or where you're from, there's always room for Italy in your life. And after what we've seen happen to this beloved place, due to COVID-19, an online trip to this lovely, cultural country is a great way to appreciate just how much Italy has given the world.

Animals

And of course, there's animals! Because adorable animals are always a great mood-booster.

Sea Turtles: A great site to enjoy Brazil's natural sea curiosities. Gorgeous photography and an easy to navigate site. Animals with Superpowers: Oh, how we love cat videos! But do we also love videos that show us some stranger animals? My guess is yes, we do. Explore nature and find some really weird looking creatures who will convince you that their powers are indeed super. The Zebra's Stripes: Stunning photo work as well as some great scientific revelations as to why the zebra is striped. It's a great resource for the curious. Live Aquarium Cams: This site allows us to witness live footage of sea animals at the aquarium. It's quite relaxing, and if you've got all day, leave the cam on — you'd be surprised at how these fish can cheer your day up. Live Wolf Cams: Here you'll find an outstanding collection of webcams all focused on the daily lives of several different wolf packs. Fascinating creatures all unaware that were observing them. Beautiful, loving beasts — all age groups are encouraged.

Dori Hartley is a portrait artist, essayist and a journalist. She's been published in The Huffington Post, ParentDish, The Daily Beast, Psychology Today, XOJane, MyDaily and The Stir. Her art books ‘Beauty’, ‘Antler Velvet’, and 'Mads Mikkelsen: Portraits of the Actor' are all available on Amazon.