How The Zodiac Signs Act In Quarantine, According To Astrology

No two signs are quarantining the same.

Some people are taking this quarantine rather well. They’re viewing quarantine as a time for self-discovery and personal growth, and have developed a positive perspective on the current pandemic.

Others, however, aren’t so positive and hopeful. They are literally ready to pull their hair out and scream at the top of their lungs. And, honestly, can you blame them? Most of us don’t know what to do with ourselves.

But for the zodiac signs in quarantine, their unique personalities determine just how well they're handling being stuck inside.

This certainly isn't how we envisioned our lives this early into 2020. Coronavirus has drastically shifted our way of life, and no one knows definitively what the future holds. States are locking down, the economy is tanking, and people are practically being forced to stay home. Some are even forced to quarantine without their family and friends.

As you can imagine, all these drastic changes in such a short period of time is quite overwhelming. A lot of us are trying to find our new normal. Things are no longer the same, so we can’t live the same way, either.

With all these changes happening in the real world, changes are happening in astrology as well. Planets are shifting to different houses and our behaviors are changing because of it. How is this shift affecting our zodiac signs?

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Aries will be full of ideas on what to do while at home. They’re going to want to take the lead on everything, ranging from getting the groceries to deciding which games to play.

Aries really love opportunities to assert their power, so they’ll use quarantine as an excuse to be the leader of the group. But the longer the quarantine persists, the more annoyed and impatient they will become.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus are very practical, so they will be going through this quarantine with a level head, not making a fuss. Taurus avoids expressing their feelings because they aren’t very vulnerable, so they’ll keep their feelings to themselves.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini will not survive if they are self-quarantining! They need other people to socialize with them.

These extroverts will feel very isolated, so their best bet is to try video chatting with friends and family to stop loneliness in its tracks.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers will be very moody during quarantine. They don’t want to be on lockdown — and it will show. They’ll wonder why this is happening to them and why their life is over.

Cancers can be overly sensitive sometimes, to the point where it comes off as overdramatic.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

If Leo isn’t leading, they’ll only be focused on themselves. Their main concern is for themselves, at all times. Leo wants to make sure they’re good.

They’ll be very self-centered during the quarantine, so don’t take them being more selfish than usual to heart.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo will be watching every news station and reading medical articles. They want to wrap their head around everything that’s going on from a factual standpoint.

They won’t be concerned about how quarantine is affecting them from an emotional standpoint; instead, Virgo will use the facts to avoid their feelings.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are going into this quarantine very optimistic and positive. They have so many fun activities and ventures they want to take on with all the extra time at home.

Libras really have an idealistic view of things, so they might not realize the severity of the quarantine at first.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios will be very vigilant in following the CDC guidelines and going the extra mile.

They will do everything they can to protect themselves and those around them. That means obsessively disinfecting countertops, wearing a face mask, and staying six feet away from others.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius will not be sparing any feelings during quarantine. Due to all the restrictions imposed on them, Sagittarius will be short with everyone. They will be insensitive to the feelings of others and how what they say affects them.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns will be very helpful during quarantine. They want to make sure everyone is cared for and well informed. Capricorns will take the responsibility of making sure everyone’s needs are met to the best of their abilities.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius are very independent, so they’d prefer to quarantine alone. If they do have to quarantine with others, they’ll require lots of alone time so they can stay sane.

Aquarius don’t see their need to be alone as bad at all. That’s just their way of practicing social distancing.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are very charitable and self-sacrificing individuals. They’re the type of people to make DIY face masks for medical professionals to help them protect themselves.

Pisces may be quarantined, but they won’t allow this to stop them from giving to their community.

