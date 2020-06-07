Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, June 7, 2020

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the sign of Capricorn.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

We have a strong desire to succeed when the Moon is in the tenth house of work and career.

There can be plenty of mixed signals coming across during today's astrological energy.

The Moon in Capricorn is determined and prepared to start making things happen, but works for some may betray what actions are taken.

The Moon will be the opposite of Mercury which is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, so when doing things, especially when it involves your romantic partner 'words can get in the way'.

Some zodiac signs can fall into the pit of people-pleasing and have trouble finding their way out.

There can be a tendency to over-promise and under deliver when the Moon and Mercury are in a battle for power with one another.

The Moon will trine Uranus in Taurus. This can bring opportunities that you had not anticipated before.

You may have a chance meeting with a new future associate or get lucky with a job offer.

The Moon will also harmonize with Mars in Pisces.

There can be a spiritual reason for doing things today that helps to keep you going and to feel empowered.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with the Moon in Capricorn squaring your ruling planet Mars, your competitive nature comes out today.

The people who know you best will be inclined to stay out of your way as you press forward to get the impossible done.

You may find that you're able to use that energy in a positive direction and move a metaphorical mountain in your life.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon in Capricorn brings out your drive for learning.

If you've been toying with the idea of starting a new course of study or digging into a subject that you want to learn all you can about it, it's a perfect time.

Today can be great for challenging others and debating points that are important to you.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with your ruling planet, Mercury in Cancer in opposition with the Capricorn Moon today, you may feel prepared to invest your time into studying financial investments.

If you want to learn about stock market trends or get answers to questions about money management, online searching can be streamlined for you today.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you may find that you're prepared to handle heavy topics and to discuss new options with others.

You come across as charming and witty to those you speak with today. You may be able to even negotiate a deal if you're in the market for a big-ticket item.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with the Sun in your house of friendships and the Moon in Capricorn activating your wellness sector, it's time to get fit and do so with a group.

If you love fitness and challenging your body with a good workout, today can be perfect for some outdoor sporting activities such as rock climbing, biking or going on a mountain trail with your friends.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, do something that you love doing today.

With The Moon in your house of romance and play, you might find yourself having a good time working with hands-on crafts and DIYs.

Even if you're not into making things, it can be fulfilling to clean and tidy your house while playing your favorite music in the background.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you learn from others today and it can be useful to take into consideration what you already know and have mastered.

You may be looking at work and the way that you were raised as a source of inspiration.

You might find that you're able to honor the memory of your family by continuing some sort of family tradition that depends on you to continue.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, with Mars in Pisces, this has been an emotional whirlwind of a week.

You may find yourself struggling to stay positive and upbeat when things don't seem to be working out the way you hoped it could be.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, with Jupiter retrograde in Capricorn, making plans or money can feel like you spend as much as you have made.

You may start to see things take a turn for the better soon after the solar eclipse arrives in the next two weeks.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, sometimes you just have to do something to break up the routine. If you want to meet up with your friends to go camping or to do something fun and adventurous, start to put your plan together and fulfill your dreams.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the past can have a stronghold on your life but you have an opportunity to hit the restart button and move on without anything holding you back.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you have the opportunity to work online or from your home soon. If you've been looking for a new job, you may get an offer soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.