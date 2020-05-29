Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, May 29, 2020

Go from flashy to fabulous this weekend.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of dynamic Gemini until June 20. The Moon will leave brilliant Leo and enter classy Virgo at 7:37 a.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a peace-loving Life Path Number 2 — The Harmonizer.

When your birthday adds up to a Life Path 2, be prepared to have uncomfortable moments with others despite your willingness to get along with everyone.

Famous people born with a Life Path 2 number include Meg Ryan, Anne Rice, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Aniston, and Orlando Bloom.

It's easy to see that most of these individuals are likable and people are naturally drawn to each of them, but their lives have not been free from a few dramatic points, and so with today's energy, neither shall ours be.

The Sun in Gemini makes us zany, thoughtful, and quick to assume. There's lots of information to gather in our relationships, career, and love lives, but what do we do with all this data?

With the Moon entering the sign of Virgo today, we have been gifted with a golden opportunity — to organize our thoughts and ideas, and to come up with neat little solutions that tidy up our relationships.

The Sun is the representation of what we want to do. What does a Gemini Sun love to do?

Share ideas, go online and post things, like memes and quotes, and reply on topics written by others.

The Moon in Virgo comes to organize and to categories and to solve problems that come up.

Between the Sun in Gemini and the Virgo Moon, all zodiac signs have an opportunity to find where you're like-minded with others and find your common ground.

For couples in a relationship, schedule a little chat sesh where you talk about any problems you need to solve as a team.

If you're single, it's a great day to go online and look for someone to meet, and to ask lots of questions before assuming that things are going to click and prematurely become emotionally involved.

If you're focused on your career goals and not your love life at all, it's a great day to go through your personal 'stuff' and see how you can improve your own life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, May 29, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Aries, you may come across as strong but deep inside you have nothing but love for the people in your life.

You may need to reestablish your commitment to your loved one.

Let them know just how much you care and want things to be right even if lately communication has been tense.

It's always a good idea to own your feelings, even the hurt ones, and start to make amends.

Yes, it can be difficult if you're the first one to say sorry, but at least you did what you felt you must do.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Taurus, you may have a divided relationship right now. You may be thinking one way and your partner could be projecting their own ideas and it's clear you're not on the same page.

Today, you may have to try to respectfully do things on your own so you can test out if what you're thinking can work out for you.

Just remember that when you decide to do something for yourself, you have to also respect that the other person can do the same thing.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Gemini, sometimes you simply have to take the risk and try your luck.

You may not know what the future will bring, but if you don't even make an effort, nothing will ever change for you.

If you want to tell someone the way that you feel or invite a person you like out on a date, it can be hard to cross over that initial hurdle.

However, being honest with yourself is the only way to live. So, today take a risk in the name of love.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Cancer, love is a gamble and you may even win.

You might not have felt like you won in relationships that didn't work out in the past, but that was then.

This is now. You are a completely different person now that you've learned your life lessons.

It's time for you to pick up and dust yourself off, and be courageous.

You may not know what the future will bring, but it will be better than it was before

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Leo, choices often seem like they are risky.

You might feel pressured to make a decision in a certain way but it's always better for you to be true to yourself.

Whatever you feel tempted to do, remember that once you make a choice it's difficult to go back to who you were before.

Even if things don't majorly change around you, you become a different person because of the knowledge you gain from the experience.

This is why it's always important for you to be true to yourself.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Virgo, it's hard to do so many things and still have a handle on your personal life and your career.

When you put too many irons in the fire, you're the one who ends up getting burned.

It's time that you simplify your life. It will help your relationship when you do because you'll complain less about how stressed you feel.

You'll also be able to enjoy your free time more because you're not worried about work.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Libra, it's time for you to reclaim your power.

You may have let things slide in order to be peaceful or to avoid an argument but in time you only allowed someone to take advantage of you.

Although it may have made sense to let your boundaries slip a little bit, it doesn't work any longer for you.

It's a great idea to turn the table around and decide that you are the person who determines the way you live your life and when.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Scorpio, if you've been feeling anxious lately, it could be for legitimate reasons or because you're too focused on the future than living in the here and now.

If you have a problem that you need to deal with today, tackle it head on.

But, if you're worried about 'what if' it won't get you too far.

Those things that you're worrying about may never come to pass.

You may be thinking too far ahead, so bring your attention back to where it belongs.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Sagittarius, it's time for you to start all over again in your love life and perhaps in other areas of your life as well.

From clearing out old things from your closet to reorganizing your bedroom and personal spaces, it's a great idea for you to invite positive energy back into your living areas and let go of less favorable ones.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Capricorn, sometimes big emotions feel so hard to bear. You may be struggling with the way you feel inside.

You might think there isn't anyone that you can really confide in but there are people who want to know how you feel and to be there for you during your darkest hour.

Don't be afraid to ask your friend for help if you need it.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Aquarius, don't let temptation get the best of you.

You're better than that and you already know what it is that makes you weak.

You can stand strong and not pick up the phone when someone you used to love calls.

You don't have to accept the date or listen to an ex or text back if they send you a message.

This is your life now, so stand strong.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Pisces, your love of people and your desire to help others are so special.

You may have some amazing ideas on how to implement a project or plan that you've put into place.

You simply need to wait and see when the time to help out a friend is right.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.