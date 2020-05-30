Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, May 30, 2020

Create something beautiful, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The Sun will spend the day in crafty Gemini until June 20. The waxing gibbous Moon will be in the sign of Virgo all day.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 3 — The Creative.

If you've ever had experience with Life Path Number 3, the first thing you may notice is just how talented this personality type is.

They are the type of individual who dabbles in various arts, musical interests and they may have a bit of knowledge or experience in writing, singing, or performing arts.

Life Path Number 3 can make us all feel like we need something truly creative but during a Sun in Gemini transit, this can be tough.

All zodiac signs can put one too many irons in the fire and presume that their efforts will amount to something truly astounding.

But the lesson Life Path 3 brings is that without a focus on one task at a time, and mastery of that single subject, nothing really amazing can happen — at least not for too long.

In our love life, there can be times when our interests confuse a partner.

Perhaps you're the type of person who often thinks aloud saying that you'd like to try this thing or that thing.

Then, you end up finding out that your partner seems unmotivated to try any of it without. You may wonder why?

What we learn from today's Moon in Libra is that balance is always key, even in the way that we communicate our varied interests to our most intimate partners, family, and friends?

Why is that? Because it gives them a sense of security and something to cling to.

They can understand and plan better knowing what target you are aiming for, and that's not moving, so that as a team you can accomplish more together.

It can take a lifetime to learn this type of lesson, especially if you were born on a 3, 12, or 30 dates or if your personal birthday adds up to a 3.

If your relationship feels a bit zany, the day things became official could be a 3 energy.

If so, try out a remedy to solve this problem and bring more energy, like Libra, back into your love life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Aries, sometimes you can take on so much and not realize the weight that it has put on your heart.

It's time for you to care for your body and to tend for your own spiritual needs.

You may not realize that you have to do things for yourself as if you were tending to your first love who was in need.

It's good to take a moment and honor yourself. You deserve that.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Taurus, you have so many talents and skills that you should not doubt for a moment that you won't land on your feet no matter what happens in your life.

You may be thinking negatively about yourself right now because you fear that the past could repeat itself, but look at how far you have come.

Single or in a relationship? Not only is your loved one lucky to have you in their life but you are fortunate too, to just be you.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Gemini, sometimes it takes time to meet the right person.

You might meet one or two people who appear to be a perfect fit for your life and then come to realize you put your heart in the wrong hands.

You're going to be in for such a happy surprise because you will meet that friend you've always longed to find.

A person that not only shares your dreams but understands your fears.

This could be the start of a true relationship built on trust, and if you're both looking for love, it can lead to something more one day.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Cancer, insightfulness is a funny trait to possess because when you know something in your heart so clearly there can also be a part of yourself that doubts.

You may need to work through this time of testing.

You are learning to trust yourself and to have a better relationship with the person that you are.

It's the way true love begins!

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Leo, you may have lots of doubts and concerns about certain areas of your life right now.

You might feel like you can't really trust things at face value so you're reserved and hesitant about the future.

It can be hard to admit this to yourself, but when you finally just let yourself acknowledge this is where you are at, great healing can begin.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Virgo, things may not be running as smoothly as you had hoped it would go but when there are changes it's to be expected.

There's always an adjustment period when you are starting something from the beginning.

Be gentle with the changes that are taking place within yourself and around you, too.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Libra, it's a great time of spiritual awakening for you, and you may wish that others were as alert as you are.

You may not understand why you were the one to suddenly see the flaws in the world around you, but you are.

So, accept this as a blessing of leadership and practice loving care toward others as they enter the same shocking process that you're going through.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Scorpio, love is something that once it starts it seems to roll like fire.

You may find yourself caught up in a passionate pursuit and want to grasp each moment with all that you have inside of yourself.

However, strongly you feel right now, it might be wiser to take your time and approach things with a slower more restrained pace so that you can truly savor this moment in time.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

Sagittarius, you have so many wonderful opportunities opening up to you.

You may find this to be a confusing and inspiring time for you in love and also your career.

You could be offered a job or to do something that could change the course of your future.

These big decisions shouldn't be taken too lightly but do follow your heart.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Capricorn, your sense of spirituality can motivate you more than usual today.

You might find value and importance in spending time reading or enjoying some quiet thinking time.

You might be open to sharing your insight with others, without feeling a need to control the outcome.

You'll be a good person to confide in and a great counselor to your friends.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Aquarius, it's hard to create something new when you're just starting out.

You have to learn how to manage yourself better today.

You may have to tell someone that you can't do something so that you have all your time and attention focused on one single goal.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Pisces, you want to break free and to feel like you can do or say anything that your heart desires.

You might find that today is best spent trying not to control the outcome but letting life happen as it will on its own.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.