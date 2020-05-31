Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 31, 2020

Enjoy your Sunday, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini and Gemini season will last until June 20. The waxing gibbous Moon is in the sign of Virgo and enters Libra at 10:35 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Libra brings balanced energy and it encourages peaceful harmony where differences swing our opinions to extremes.

Before the Moon changes from Virgo to Libra it communicates with powerful Pluto, the planet of transformation and change.

Pluto in Capricorn is driven toward work and accomplishing goals.

We may feel a strong need to apply our will toward an area of life that is resistant to change, perhaps trying to solve the mystery as to why.

When this energy is applied to the area of our relationships, we can find ourselves making improvements.

The analytical Moon in Virgo will communicate with benevolent Jupiter in Capricorn, bringing good luck and perhaps a bit of charm.

The Moon, once it enters Libra late in the morning, can give us determination and a strong work ethic.

It harmonizes with Saturn retrograde in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Our duties and commitments become more important to us. We feel a strong sense of duty to complete whatever tasks we have started or promises we have made to others.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, get your mental juices flowing and moving in a positive direction.

It's a great day to read and to do some research.

If you are stuck indoors due to the weather or simply because you want to be, curl up on the couch and binge-watch a documentary series.

If you have some detailed work you need to get done, you can multitask better than usual and crank out your work while catching up with the latest news events or pop culture topics, too.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, be positive. You often pride yourself on your ability to overcome challenges and to stick through tough times until they have passed.

Today, you may find a creative solution for a task that you tackle that feels hard to handle at home or work, but nothing is impossible when you have the right mindset.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, consider the timing of everything and be sure that what's done is not impulsively driven.

An untimely message may not make you friends with someone if you deliver it without thinking about how they will receive it.

Have a text message you feel like you must send? Consider the timing. Your idea of urgency may not be on the same page as someone else's today.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, An action you make today can have a long-term impact.

Be certain that you want to head in the direction you decide to take.

Your dreams are only a step away so be sure to point in the right direction.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's a great time for you to start smart investing and saving money.

You might want to check out the financial reports or look at where you are putting most of your attention in the area of real estate, investments or your long term retirement goals.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, be prepared to stretch yourself beyond all limitations.

You are going to grow your potential and really feel challenged but in a good way.

You may find that you're ready for what you face and it's a welcomed opportunity.

You're ready to show others that you have the power to shine!

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may find yourself longing for more peace and quiet.

Nature can be a solution for what you need.

Enjoy some quiet time. Pull yourself a bubble bath.

Put on some sweet jazz or go for a quiet walk with your favorite furry friend, if you have one, to close out the day.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, partnership opportunities can be a great way for you to invest your time and energy.

If you're looking to start a business or work with a person that you respect and admire, put your feelers out today and see if the timing is right.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you come across as nurturing and strong today.

You are able to do things without much confusion.

You have a strong sense of purpose and mental clarity to accomplish your goals today.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, invite the universe to partner with you today on your most important projects.

You may find that the more you ask of the powers that be that they often will deliver your requests.

Have faith that what you need will come your way. Believe in miracles.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, apply the laws of giving and take to your life.

Karma is often something that people take for granted, but contributing to the good of others is never time wasted.

It only improves your own outlook on the world and gives you a sense of purpose and gratitude.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, when you observe someone who lacks empathy, it can break your heart.

You may find that your sensitive and caring nature needs an extra hug of assurance today when the rest of the world seems to lack enough light.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.