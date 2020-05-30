Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, May 30, 2020

Have a wonderful Saturday, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The Sun is in the vivacious sign of Gemini until June 20. The waxing gibbous Moon spends the day in detail-oriented Virgo.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

It's a wonderful day for clearing out negative energy and getting things in order around the home.

Sometimes impatience can get the best of us.

If you are the type of person who prefers not to wait, then today, you may feel the intensity forming between the Moon in Virgo and Mars which is in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

Mars is the planet of war, and when in Pisces during a Virgo Moon this intense energy can show up most in relationships, particularly with romantic partners who aren't on the same page.

One person may want to make a purchase quickly while the other would prefer saving and waiting for a good buy.

Meanwhile, the Virgo Moon also squares Venus retrograde in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

Venus in Gemini is flirty and risk-taking, which may feel threatening while we are all under a Virgo Moon transit.

Instead of trying to push through a project that's opposed by a partner or family member, today's energy does work out best if you speak things over and try not to fight but to find a compromise that's sensible but doable, instead.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, take a few steps back before you rush forward to accomplish the goals you've laid out. Revisions and rearranging of personal plans may be in order.

You may not feel like taking any unnecessary risks today. Being cautious will help you to accomplish that goal.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, approach the day with an attitude of awe and wonder.

You may see more hidden opportunities and potential in yourself than you would have under different circumstances.

A hobby or a natural skill you've developed with time can come in handy and give you a strong sense of purpose for the future.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, word plays or sarcasm may seem like a fun way to blow off some steam but behind all of that is a lot of pain and sorrow.

You may humor others with your wit but it soon can become apparent that you're not being as transparent as you claim.

So, take the mask off and let yourself be emotionally raw, even if it's uncomfortable for you.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, take stock of your goals. It's always good to do a personal inventory of your best attributes and your weaknesses so you are aware.

Being aware can give you the courage you need to take action.

You may be ready for more personal development and spiritual growth and this is the perfect time for you to start.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, aim for high quality and top value when you do or try new things.

Your refined tastes continue to inspire you to work hard for everything you have.

Even if you choose to scale back a bit for the sake of saving some money and being frugal, you can still go for the best that you can afford.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you're ready for a new goal or vision for your life, but the question can be what is the reason for you to venture beyond what you're doing now?

You may need to think and ponder these things out. Question your desires and goals.

Don't be afraid to look at how you've made investments into the life you've created and how you might be able to repurpose those things into something better for the future.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, how do you define a good life? Do things that help you bring that definition into reality.

You control your options and choices the most today.

Even during times that you feel the world is spiraling out of control, you have the power to be the greatest decision-maker for your outcome.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, even if your actions are well-intentioned, you may want to check in with the people you help to be sure that you don't cross any boundaries.

It's always good to check with others to see how they feel about your participation or involvement in their life.

Communication can be the key that keeps things running smoothly with others.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you might find it easy to attract the attention you hope to have.

You may have wished and hoped for respect but didn't get it when you needed it.

Now, you can experience a double-blessing.

You receive healing from the disappointments you experienced in the past, but also the benefit of receiving the esteem you needed now and in the future.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if you need to set some time aside for a mini-treat or me-time, don't worry if others think you are letting them down.

You need to take care of yourself sometimes.

A little nap or going for a stroll along the boardwalk can do your body and mind a world of good, and help you to get some important thinking done, too.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, someone may have what you need and you may be their helper as well.

Shared resources are available to you, and you may have to ask for it. Check with your friend circle.

See how you and your closest circle of besties can help one another out.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you may become more aware of the imbalances in your relationships with others.

You might find it necessary to create a safe space between you and a toxic friend who you love but need to care about from a distance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.