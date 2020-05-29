Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Friday, May 29, 2020

Have a great Friday, star signs!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, May 29, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini until June 20. The Moon in Leo enters Virgo at 7:37 a.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

It's a fabulous day to organize a home, plan a business, or do something creative that requires focus and structure.

The Moon represents our emotions but also the way we react to energy, circumstances, and the people around us.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, we are driven to organize and structure our lives.

We thrive on routine and work best with orderly systems that follow logic and reason producing some sort of measurable result.

Virgo relates to the sixth astrology house and she's also the sign of wellness, balance, and healthful living.

This makes today a perfect time to do things that help you to minimize stress and improves your sense of accomplishment.

The Sun is in the sign of Gemini, which is ruled by Mercury. Mercury rules Virgo, too. So there's a lot of analytical energy here for all zodiac signs to tap into.

With Venus in retrograde in Gemini, we are sensible and intuitive.

It's a great day to plan a website layout, to work on a business plan, online business, talk things out with a mentor or work with your hands on a project that involves technology, music, or research.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, organize your plans and then organize the plan that you outlined.

You may find getting things into order therapeutic in some way.

Even if it feels less productive to focus so much attention and detail on the little stuff, it is necessary to do sometimes.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your fixed nature can have you anticipating the worst could happen and so you'll want to plan for it.

But also plan something out in case a beautiful thing takes place. Your mind brings forth a certain type of energy and you don't want to miss out on its creative power today.

Be balanced in your approach toward living but also apply this same rule of thumb to your thinking.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, be precise. You have a tendency to explain yourself more than you ought to do.

The people who respect you will try their hardest to understand, but often you don't have to try to win over someone to see your point.

If you feel the way that you do, make a stand, and let your words speak for themselves.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, think before overly explaining or taking an extreme action that you feel must be done now.

You may be quick to accept the blame for a problem you did not create.

Although it can feel like it's your responsibility to fix matters related to your home or job, it may be better for you to get out of the way when karma is trying to teach a friend or loved one an invaluable lesson or law of nature.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may decide that it's time to be more strategic about how you spend your money and why you purchase the things that you do.

Are you putting your personal value into what you own?

It's normal to assume that having nice things or items of value provides a certain amount of security, but that's misplaced.

Your value ought to be put within yourself.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you are ready to let go of old patterns and start to create new ones.

Fear could be the driving force behind some of the decisions you've made.

But being aware that this is what you've used to make choices can empower you to make better ones when the opportunities arise.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, even if you're not a spiritual person, you may long for simple rituals that help you to recenter your focus.

Do things that help you to stay connected with your higher power. Do art. Go for a bike ride, draw or write.

Meditate, and clear your mind so that you're free from any negative energy that comes your way today.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your caretaker personality can come across a bit controlling today, and you may benefit from being mindful when a spark of love comes across so strongly that someone thinks you're motivated or driven by selfish ambition.

Deep down the only reason, you're so intense is because you care so much.

It's your way of being passionate about others, but it might not always be communicated that way.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, work hard but stay in tune with your feminine energy today.

You may feel like you have to push harder than ever before, but it will be that gentle touch that moves the mountains you face.

You may need this bit of softness so that others can relate to what you're trying to accomplish or find you less intimidating when you're striving to reach a big goal.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, seek spiritual guidance and wisdom today.

You may find that it's hard to separate yourself from all the noise that's online or in life but it will be good for you to do it if you can.

You may start to see how good your body and mind feel once the effects of everyone's opinions start to lessen.

Of course, you may miss chatting or thinking that you're missing out on what everyone is doing, but a little break is all you need. You can do it!

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, when life becomes unmanageable, stop, and see why.

Don't try to just survive when you really ought to be thriving.

A little change in your daily routine may be the trick that sets things in a better direction.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the world needs your unconditional love to be expressed today.

It's hard to be the one who always walks around with your heart on your sleeve, but if you don't do it who will?

Sometimes it's the people who love the most who do get hurt the most but if you care too much to have it any other way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.