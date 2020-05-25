Sun In Cancer Summer Solstice Love Tarot Card Reading, For All Zodiac Signs In Astrology, June 20-July 22, 2020

Enjoy your summer of love!

Your Summer Solstice love tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs with the Sun in Cancer.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Cancer during the Summer Solstice at 5:36 p.m. EST. The Moon will begin this solar season in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

How will the Sun in Cancer effect your zodiac sign's love life during the Summer solstice, according to astrology and the tarot?

The Sun in Cancer relates to what motivates you in life, especially how you feel about your home.

When the Sun is in Cancer, you are going to feel the desire to connect with others on an emotional level.

You are driven to support, protect, and care for others.

Also, you are deeply connected with your emotions, imagination, and intuition.

You are going to be super engaged in your relationships and you are going to desire a domestic life and family.

Home is where you want to be when the Sun is in Cancer.

Home is where you feel safe and secure.

You probably are driven to cooking because you have such a desire to provide for the ones you love, while also giving you a sense of purpose.

But, you have to be careful that you don't fully become wrapped up in the emotional lives of others because it can make you lose sight of what you need emotionally.

When you lose yourself, you become cranky, irritable, erratic, and moody.

At this point, you feel guilty taking time to care for yourself because you are so hyper-focused on caring for others.

It's very important for you to fight off a lot of the feelings to care for others because you really need to focus on yourself.

Here's your zodiac sign's Summer solstice love tarot card reading for Sun in Cancer starting June 20 through July 22, 2020:

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Aries, remember, you have to take care of yourself this summer.

It can be hard, but it's very important for you to take a moment each day to care for yourself.

Even if it's just a bath with some essential oils and Epsom salts.

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Pentacles

Taurus, you need to take a moment and let out all your frustrations every day.

Letting your anger out will make you feel so much better.

So, your fun time of choice would be spending some time with a punching bag, perhaps learning to let go of what you can't control this summer can help.

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: King of Cups

Gemini, remember to take some time for you.

It can be super exhausting every day to give and give to everyone but yourself.

You need to take some time and relax. Curl up with a good book or do something just for you.

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

Cancer, remember, you are probably going to feel the need to help others much more because the Sun is in Cancer.

So, anything you feel will be amplified.

You really need to focus on yourself. Clean your house or organization. Do something just for you to enjoy.

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Death

Leo, you need to watch your irritation.

Every day you don't help yourself, you lose so much more focus.

Remember, like everyone else during the Sun in Cancer, you will be so much better as a whole if you take a moment and center yourself.

Try some meditation and use calming apps.

They will help center you and help you release your irritable energy.

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Virgo, time will tell the toll letting yourself go in order to help others will take on your body.

You may not be able to force yourself to stop helping others.

So, maybe schedule a massage so you can focus on your body for a designated period of time.

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Libra, you will lose touch with society much more if you get lost in giving yourself to others.

It's time to take back your life, no matter how hard that is.

Cook yourself some healthy dinner and really pamper yourself.

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords

Scorpio, gosh it's hard when so many people depend on you.

But you need to start helping them learn to depend on themselves.

Your health is in trouble if you don't.

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Strength

Sagittarius, you have the strength to put your foot down and start caring for you.

Say no, even when it's hard.

Because you need to make a stand to give yourself a chance at finding greater happiness because right now, you are not content in life.

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Justice

Capricorn, stay strong, and do what you have to do, but don't do anything extra.

You have to decide where to draw the line.

It can be tough but you really need to start standing up for yourself and your desires.

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Aquarius, no matter what, guilt, anything, you need to take a step back.

Giving yourself some more time to care for yourself as a whole, mentally and physically, you will feel so much better.

Sun in Cancer love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

Pisces, don't let your anxiety get the best of you.

Find ways of coping and calming down.

You deserve so much more in life and you should be so much more grounded than ever before.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.