Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Last day of Taurus season!

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus for the last day. The Moon in Aries enters Taurus at 10:10 p.m. EST.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The 2020 Gemini season starts tomorrow, and the New Moon arrives this week on Friday.

Don't you wish that life could always be only sunshine and rainbows?

Today's astrological forecast comes with the loving harmony between the Moon in Aries and Venus in Gemini.

Meanwhile, turbulent energy has its potential with the Aries Moon, Pluto, and Jupiter in Capricorn.

As a result, we are all collectively inclined to sway away from doing the things that we love and what feels right at the moment.

Work-related matters or the responsibilities that seem to be growing by the minute can all seem to take away the joy and pleasure that's in life.

It can be easy to measure our happiness against the things that we find stressful or lacking in hope.

But, when the Moon shifts from Aries into the sign of comforting Taurus, we can be more determined to not allow complicated situations to get in our way of laughter or hope.

The Aries Moon will square Jupiter and this may mean that our growth feels restricted but not without resistance.

Aries can bring out the fighter in us all, so choose peacefulness where you can.

The Moon will also square Pluto, the planet of transformation, in Capricorn.

Whatever struggle you experience this month, remind yourself that it's not for nothing.

There is always an opportunity to overcome, no matter what challenges we face today.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, be money-minded today and see where your true wealth lies. Focus on best practices that enable you to invest soundly and to make money.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, focus on beauty and the generation of more joy. Treat yourself the way that you would like others to be towards you.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, be determined to steer clear of backtracking​ your steps once you've completed something and set it down.

Compare the past to now but don't dwell too far behind. Doing things in a traditional manner may be tempting for you to test.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, take the time to do something for a friend who can't help themselves.

You may find that your commitment to helping others makes you part of the big picture in a small city or town.

You may be contributing in some way in an area of growth where you felt limited to before.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, choose work that brings you joy. You may start to feel anxious about the little things that you cannot control.

So, channel your energy into something that you do with your hands.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, do something that you feel deeply in your heart will give you the tools you need to succeed.

Then be willing to pay for it with work, time, and energy.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your love of others and your self-sacrificing ways can feel opposed today.

But use this to understand your big why. You and your community become a place where you want to take action.

The people around you that are part of your team can become a catalyst for change.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, today's a great day for sharing your skills and even soliciting work based on know-how.

Work on what you can and try to pick activities that highlight your strengths and minimize your weaknesses.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the pioneering of new ground may be more intriguing for you.

You could sense an opportunity that's about to take off and partner.

Read and study trends to get you thinking about the future in a positive way.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, aim for joy. You may find that the more you open your door to interact with like-minded individuals.

The greater your creativity and solution-finding become. Be open to change and willing to do it even if it's uncomfortable right now.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your compassionate and gentle nature can be applied to your own life and self-care.

You can find your greatest happiness in things that are simple and innocent.

Don't forget to embrace the little things in life that make it special, like laughter.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, matters related to money, and how it's used to purchase the things you love. You may find yourself intrigued to spend money impulsively today.

Be careful not to make purchases you'll regret later or to buy something to please another person.

